Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) is a container leasing company. Textainer leases these to shipping companies, logistics providers and the U.S. army. The company is being acquired by a private equity firm, Stonepeak, that specializes in "real assets," at $50 per share.

From here, there's 0.66% upside to the closing price. That's not a lot; however, a special meeting for a shareholder vote has been set on 02/22/2024. I expect the deal will close before the end of February. This translates into a potential annualized return of ~6.85%. If the stock price lingers around here for one business week (assuming it closes February 29), the annualized return increases to 8.63%.

To close, 75% of votes need to be in favor of the deal, but I expect that won't be a problem. HSR has expired and Germany cleared the merger as well. What's left is the Chinese TFTC giving the green light. The company expects this approval to be attained in Q1 2024. The TFTC occasionally frustrates a high-profile merger, especially in political sectors like semiconductors. However, even in sectors like that, they greenlight most deals. I don't see any reason to doubt they won't ok this one. There is always a chance they don't waive it, although I expect it to be extremely slim. If the merger actually takes a bit longer to close, which I don't expect, that's not necessarily a disaster. The company continues to pay dividends normally. Last year, the record date of the next dividend fell in early March.

Year Amount Adj. Amount Dividend Type Frequency Ex-Div Date Record Date Pay Date Declare Date 2023 0.3000 0.3000 Regular Quarterly 11/30/2023 12/1/2023 12/15/2023 11/2/2023 0.3000 0.3000 Regular Quarterly 8/31/2023 9/1/2023 9/15/2023 8/1/2023 0.3000 0.3000 Regular Quarterly 6/1/2023 6/2/2023 6/15/2023 5/2/2023 0.3000 0.3000 Regular Quarterly 3/2/2023 3/3/2023 3/15/2023 2/14/2023 Click to enlarge

If this takes a couple of days of additional time, that could work out really well. Which is one of the reasons it probably won't happen. If the deal were to close at the end of March, the annualized return (including the dividend) would be 8.77%. If it closes in 40 days from now (which would be quite soon after the record date), the annualized return would amount to 12.14%. I don't expect this to happen, but it is possible.

If the deal were to break the share price, it could fall 34% back to pre-deal levels. However, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has appreciated around 18% since the deal announcement. At the same time, I expect container leasing to have improved over this timeframe because of the Red Sea problems. Container shipping firms are all diverting their ships around Africa. Usually, it takes around 30-45 days to go from China to Europe or the other way. Going around Africa can add 10-14 days to the voyage. There are various factors mitigating the impact, but net-net, it is likely benefitting Europe. In other words, perhaps the downside isn't as stark as the pre-deal price would suggest.

On balance, I don't think this is the best deal that's currently available. It looks very safe to me, but a few tiny risks remain. The yield-to-close looks fine at around 6.85%. But with the yield curve inverted, U.S. notes pay 5.4%.

I don't think the Textainer Group Holdings Limited is a risky deal at all. But I can't deny U.S. paper is even less risky. The difference in yield is relatively modest, and that's why I wouldn't add this to my portfolio if I didn't already own it. I could see myself adding if the price doesn't move for a week or selling if the price improves a few cents (it can have a big impact on annualized returns).