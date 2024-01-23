korawat thatinchan/iStock via Getty Images

I was surprised to see shares of Genmab (GMAB) trade lower on the announcement that the arbitration appeal against partner Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was denied. I already had written off this arbitration when it was initially lost and believed the odds of an appeal win were very low.

The stock already was trading down before the announcement and is 30% below the August price and the time of my previous article where I said Genmab was down to attractive levels and well positioned to deliver shareholder value through pipeline progression and expansion that should significantly reduce the dependence on Darzalex royalties. The price is down but I do not see the outlook as being worse than it was five months ago – I continue to see Genmab as very well positioned to create shareholder value in the following years without changes to the investment thesis.

An appeal win was unlikely

As a reminder, Genmab requested a new 13-year royalty term for Darzalex based on the development and approval of Darzalex Faspro, the subcutaneous version of the product using the Halozyme (HALO) Enhanze technology. The arbitral tribunal dismissed Genmab’s claims in April 2023 on the basis that they should have been brought up in the first arbitration.

Genmab requested a review of the award dismissing its claim and the appeal was denied this week. This denial concludes the arbitration and the upside for Genmab is now gone. As mentioned, I already have written off the upside from the appeal win and the company itself does not anticipate the denied appeal will impact this year’s guidance. It's best to forgive (their partner) and forget and focus on what the company does have and not what is gone.

Darzalex missed Genmab’s increased 2023 net sales guidance range, a good start for Epkinly

Johnson & Johnson reported $2.55 billion in net sales of Darzalex in Q4 2023 and full-year net sales of $9.74 billion. Growth was consistent throughout the year and Darzalex grew 22% year-over-year in every quarter in 2023. The full-year number missed Genmab’s increased full-year guidance range of $9.8 billion to $10 billion, and it also missed my expectations for growth coming close to the top end of the range or even slightly above it. This is by no means a disaster but sequential growth of Darzalex was slower in the second half of the year even though the year-over-year growth rates remained consistent.

Johnson & Johnson continues to see Darzalex as a strong growth product with room to continue to expand as a first-line treatment of multiple myeloma. Competition is increasing in later lines of therapy with Johnson & Johnson’s CAR-T cell therapy Carvykti and with the introduction of bispecifics including the two products Johnson & Johnson in-licensed from Genmab – Tecvayli and Talvey. Still, it will take quite a bit of time before any of these products eat into Darzalex’s market share in earlier lines of therapy. I too, continue to see Darzalex as a decent growth product through the rest of this decade and expect Genmab will continue to collect increasing royalties in the following years.

Epkinly/Tepkinly (epcoritamab) was successfully launched by Genmab and partner AbbVie (ABBV). Net sales were $5.7 million and $21.3 million in Q2 and Q3 of 2023, the first two quarters on the market. The initial launch is for the treatment of third-line+ relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, or DLBCL, and the label should be expanded this year to include the treatment of third-line+ relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma or FL. This also is a relatively small market, and the real growth should come from expansion into second-line use in DLBCL and first-line FL.

I continue to see Epkinly as one of the most important growth products for Genmab which should significantly reduce its reliance on Darzalex royalties and expect it to generate more than $3 billion in annual peak sales that include the earlier line use in DLBCL and FL. There's also potential for additional upside as Epkinly is in a broad development program that includes other hematological malignancies, including the large chronic lymphocytic leukemia (‘CLL’) market.

Given the significantly improved economics of Epkinly compared to Darzalex, each dollar in Epkinly revenue should be worth almost double the royalty rate on Darzalex – 50:50 profit split with AbbVie in the U.S. and ex-U.S. royalties of 22% to 26% compared to a high teens royalty rate on net sales of Darzalex.

The co-promotion of Tivdak with Seagen, now Pfizer (PFE), is not producing too much just yet as quarterly net sales have grown modestly in the first nine months of 2023, but similar to Epkinly in DLBCL and FL, Tivdak has the potential to expand into additional markets and earlier line treatment of cervical cancer and potentially head and neck cancer.

Kesimpta continues to grow rapidly in the hands of partner Novartis (NVS) and royalties to Genmab are starting to be meaningful. These royalties still pale in comparison to Darzalex but should be greater than $220 million in 2023. Tepezza continues to struggle in the TED market and royalties in 2023 should be only somewhat above $100 million, with potential for recovery in the hands of Amgen (AMGN) and with an expanded addressable market to include chronic thyroid eye disease patients.

Other royalties are starting to ramp thanks to the launches of Tecvayli, Talvey, and Rybrevant, but are still quite small – only $11 million in Q3.

Risks

One of the reasons the stock is trading lower is the significant ramp in spending in the last few quarters. This was a necessary step for Genmab as the pipeline has advanced and expanded considerably, and I expect this move to lead to sustained long-term upside that would otherwise be impossible if the company were to continue to rely on royalties from partners. However, this may have driven away some earnings growth-focused investors and may have increased the turnover of the investor base with insufficient replacement demand.

Along those lines, the near-term risk is Genmab’s guidance for 2024, particularly the expense and operating profit guidance. If it's worse than the market expects, it could further weigh on investor sentiment in the near term. Some of the major investments are in the rearview mirror, like general and administrative team expansion and discovery team on the R&D side. On the commercial side, management said this is now a matter of annualizing the commercial spending considering the launch of Epkinly in the United States in May 2023 and in late 2023 in Japan.

The last part is the clinical pipeline which is advancing and expanding with Epkinly expected to be in six phase 3 trials this year compared to three last year and with the cost of other programs also increasing as they advance to later stages of development.

These comments point to the slowing of expense growth in 2024, but the expense guidance could still be higher than what the Street expects now.

The net sales guidance for Darzalex for 2024 also is a near-term risk as management may play it safe and guide lower in order not to miss this time or guide lower so it can raise the guidance throughout 2024.

Pipeline progression and expansion carry significant risks and not just in the near term and there can be no assurance that Genmab will generate positive or competitive data with its current development pipeline.

The most important clinical catalyst this year is the head-to-head data of the next-generation CD38 candidate called GEN3014 (next-generation Darzalex) vs. Darzalex Faspro with data expected in the second half of the year and with an expected opt-in decision by partner Johnson & Johnson. I doubt the success of this trial is priced in at current levels, but the bar is high as Darzalex is an excellent product and Genmab only reported limited monotherapy data of GEN3014 that are hard to compare across trials, although management claims the responses that have been reported are double those of Darzalex monotherapy in late-line multiple myeloma patients. However, I would be careful about this statement as it's based on data in only a handful of patients. Safety also is a risk for GEN3014 and investors were spooked for a moment in December when the updated data were presented at ASH, showing two deaths among the 11 patients receiving GEN3014.

Johnson & Johnson declining the option to in-license this candidate and/or Genmab delivering disappointing data could (further) weigh on investor sentiment later this year.

There are no financial or balance sheet risks as Genmab is very well capitalized with nearly $4 billion in cash and equivalents, positive cash flow, and no debt.

Conclusion

The outlook on Genmab has not significantly changed from my August article, but the price is down 30%, and this means the risk-reward has further shifted to the reward side. In the near term, investors will likely focus on the 2024 revenue and expense guidance and it could mark the bottom for the stock and set the stage for a recovery in the following months and quarters as investors and traders reconcile their views with the company’s guidance from which it is unlikely to deviate significantly. Continued growth of royalties coming from six approved products should be expected, as well as increasing contribution from Epkinly in DLBCL patients and growth acceleration in late 2024 and in 2025 driven by potential approvals for third-line+ follicular lymphoma.

On the clinical side, the most important catalyst is the phase 2 head-to-head readout of GEN3014 and Darzalex Faspro as well as Johnson & Johnson's opt-in decision. Management sounds quite optimistic, citing significantly higher potency compared to Darzalex in preclinical studies and encouraging clinical efficacy in a handful of patients, but I'm not entirely convinced this candidate will show improvements in efficacy when directly compared to Darzalex and there is also the risk of GEN3014 showing worse safety than Darzalex. Even so, I believe the success of GEN3014 is not priced in at all at current levels and that Genmab will do well in the medium and long term even if GEN3014 disappoints and ends up being discontinued.