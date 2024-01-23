Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Genmab's Arbitration Loss: Best To Forgive And Forget (Rating Upgrade)

Jan. 23, 2024 4:29 PM ETGenmab A/S (GMAB) StockJNJ, ABBV
ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Genmab's appeal against Johnson & Johnson in an arbitration case has been denied, eliminating the potential upside for the company.
  • Despite this setback, Genmab remains well positioned to create shareholder value through continued revenue growth and pipeline progression and expansion.
  • The launch of Epkinly/Tepkinly and the growth of other products are expected to reduce Genmab's reliance on Darzalex royalties.
  • The head-to-head phase 2 data of GEN3014 and Darzalex represent the most important clinical catalyst for Genmab this year.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Growth Stock Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
gavel wood and Brass court scales are used to decorate a table in a legal advisor office for aesthetic reasons ,Because the brass court scales are a symbol of justice. legal advisor concept.

korawat thatinchan/iStock via Getty Images

I was surprised to see shares of Genmab (GMAB) trade lower on the announcement that the arbitration appeal against partner Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was denied. I already had written off this arbitration when it

This article was written by

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
7.86K Followers

ONeil Trader is a former stockbroker turned full-time independent investor. He focuses on finding growth and biotech stocks with significant growth potential and calculates ideas in large part based on best risk-adjusted returns.

He leads the investing group Growth Stock Forum which features: a model portfolio of 15-20 names updated regularly, a top picks list of up to 10 stocks that are expected to perform well in the current calendar year, trading ideas that target both short-term and medium-term moves, and chat with community dialogue and for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GMAB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GMAB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GMAB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.