Since Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) reached a high in 2021, the stock has declined over 90% as the excitement of the SPAC craze, metaverse hype, and the red-hot real estate market waned. There have been plenty of questions about Matterport's products and whether they will become profitable. While I believe their path to growing revenue and digging a moat has become clearer in the past year, I believe they are still a highly speculative stock. I will share with you where I think they are heading and what I am looking for before making a purchase.

Is Matterport a Hedgehog?

Just because we are good at it-just because we're making money and generating growth-doesn't necessarily mean we can become the best at it. - Jim Collins, The Hedgehog Concept

I have previously written about my thoughts on Matterport's moat. It is a challenging process as this space has many competitors, including companies like Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Leica, and Zillow Group, Inc. (Z). In that article, I state their potential moat as follows:

In the end, I see Matterport's current moat being that they allow users an easy-to-use product that creates great looking, easy to share 3D tours and models.

The more you look at product offerings from competitors, you realize this is a shallow moat as written. We might just want to consider Matterport stock a sell and walk away, as many competitors offer some of the most memorable features of a Matterport model. The famous dollhouse model is available from Realsee, Cupix and Metareal. These competitors' models also have smooth transitions between locations. If you reject Matterport's subscription model, Realsee offers a credit-based system and 3DVista allows for a one-time purchase of their software. With 3DVista, you can also embed music into the tours.

Now, it's been almost 1.5 years since I wrote the article discussing moats, but I think we are starting to see the moat that Matterport has been working on from the beginning. So, what is Matterport's moat?

Matterport's Moat is Not Marketing Residential Real Estate

Matterport likely came to most of our attention during COVID when many of us took up Zillow surfing. Our first impressions of a Matterport model with the dollhouse view, smooth transitions between locations, and high-definition images had us mentally connecting Matterport to the traditional real estate market. It's a relationship that's been hard to separate, both in terms of how we think about the future of Matterport as investors, but also because it is still a large part of their business.

Virtual tours helped propel homebuying through the height of COVID-19. But now that life is back to normal, new research finds these 3D tours don't significantly boost sale prices and may even prolong a property's time on the market. - Rachel Layne, Harvard Business School

Unfortunately, research has shown that 3D models might not be the best for marketing residential real estate compared to traditional methods of text descriptions, photography, and video. The traditional methods allow a seller to highlight the best features of a property while also being easy for the buyer to use on a small device.

Comparatively, 3D models require higher interaction from the buyer creating a more effortful experience; one that is potentially negative on a phone. Additionally, a method like video still allows the scale of a property to be captured, the best features highlighted, and music heard for an emotional reaction. Traditional methods of photo and video allow the buyer to experience the best parts of a property instead of getting lost in the basement bathroom in a 3D Model. Outdoor areas and views can also be shown better in photos and videos, as these have traditionally been hard to capture well in 3D models.

A lot of these challenges are also present for other uses where the highlights of a property need to be displayed. This category would include the resort showing their property to potential guests or a museum creating an interactive model for remote visitors. These use cases do not require a highly accurate model where someone can take precise measurements or click down a long hallway to view the back offices.

These use case differences are apparent when you experience something like Xplorit's Mammoth Mountain Tour. This tour allows 360º photos, 360º videos, 2D videos, and descriptive texts to combine to create a unique experience highlighting the best of a property. For example, video is used to quickly transition between far away locations, including taking a ride on the ski lift, and at the top of the mountain a video gives unique facts about the area.

As investors, we need to think a little deeper about what Matterport's product can be best used for, because selling real estate might not be the right area for their models and in the long run the revenue from this area could decline.

Matterport's Moat Is Not Scanning Services

To capture large enterprise customers searching for a "one vendor" solution, Matterport must offer scanning services. I do not believe this is a moat though and to some extent could hurt other parts of their business. Management has worked to grow services and acquired VHT Studios, a company that helps to market real estate including photography, video, floor plans, digital market, and 3D models. This effort has paid off and increased services from less than $1 MM in the first quarter of 2020 to nearly $10 MM in the third quarter of 2023 with a 32% Gross Margin.

There are two issues with this acquisition. In the short term, it makes Matterport not only a provider of 3D Models and hardware, but also a competitor against all the photographers out there also providing not just 3D models, but real estate photography and video. Marketing real estate is also not a core that I believe Matterport should develop. They need to focus on their 3D models and not building the subsidiary that is VHT Studios.

Over the long term, this is a service that will be commoditized. Many real estate photographers, and even Realtors themselves, already have the equipment and experience to create 3D models. They are also the ones who will be experts at marketing real estate. Matterport should be working to ensure they are partners and that they can "sell the shovel" too, and not be competitors.

As an investor, we can think of services as a requirement for capturing enterprise customers, while at the same time we should question whether management should have acquired VHT Studios. While it offers a nice revenue stream, it's not a defensible moat and could create bad will among a group of 3D Model providers.

Their Moat is Not LiDAR Scanners

Now, we need to talk a little about 3D Point Clouds, which have long been part of Architecture, Engineering and Construction ('AEC'). Point clouds are also different from the typical Matterport model, as they are composed of millions (or billions) of colorized dots. The user can fly around and through the cloud to view it from any angle or location, including angles that might not have good scanning data. This viewing experience is different from the normal Matterport model that restricts the viewing locations to where each scan was captured. Here is a link to a portion of a 1.2 Billion point 3D Cloud of Beit Ghazaleh in Aleppo, Syria, which shows the details of a point cloud.

Matterport can also generate 3D point clouds along with their high-definition photo models. To accomplish this, they use structured light with their Pro2 camera and LiDAR with both the Pro3 camera and the Leica BLK360. Using a vendor-neutral E57 file, the point clouds can be used in common software in the AEC industry such as Autodesk Revit or AutoCAD.

Comparison of LiDAR Equipment Devices (Matterport and Leica Spec Sheets)

The above table compares the Matterport's own Pro3 camera to three other devices used for scanning spaces. While the Leica BLK360 is compatible with Matterport's Software, the ScanStation P40 and ScanStation P50 are not. These last two scanners are long-range LiDAR scanners that are typically found in large civil construction projects, refineries, chemical plants, or offshore rigs. Compared to the Pro 3 camera, they can scan very long distances at a very high scan rate with high accuracy.

The downside to these larger LiDAR scanners is they come at a very high cost. You will not see the local real estate agent investing in one. In fact, an Engineering firm may brag about the single-digit number of these shared within their entire company.

As you can see, the Pro3 camera fits at a very specific price point and comes with advanced features. While you will not likely see a Pro3 at a large civil engineering project, its lower price point means 3D clouds are open to a lot more use cases and customers than before, such as local general contractors, insurance adjusters, and facility management.

As a note, the table excluded the many 360-degree cameras that are compatible with Matterport's application as these cameras will not generate the 3D point cloud or E57 file when creating the model. They are fully capable of generating a Matterport model, though.

Matterport's Temporary Competitive Advantage

Approximately 50% of our subscription revenues derived from non-real estate customers. We continue to see strong double-digit growth in markets like construction, travel and hospitality, facilities management and insurance, balanced with modest growth in real estate." - JD Fay, Q2 2023 Earnings Call

The revenue appears to show Matterport is moving beyond the real estate market and into other use cases. I attribute this growth in business customers to several things, the first being that Matterport makes 3D point clouds affordable through their Pro2 and Pro3 cameras. They are also exploring bringing 3D clouds to models generated with their $79 Axis when used with a LiDAR-equipped phone, which would open these models up to even more use cases.

LiDAR-equipped cameras also make scanning the spaces easy so employees with minimal training can create accurate models. Since the cameras also capture high quality photos during scanning, businesses that require both photos and 3D point clouds can do both at once. With lower equipment and manpower costs, it's easier for businesses to see the benefits justify the costs.

The next reason for this growth is the ecosystem that directly supports business workflows, including integration into software for project management, Building Information Modeling software (BIM), multi-user access, and single sign-on security. For example, their "private model embed" feature allows easy sharing of read-only access to models on a corporate network with no log-in. These tools are essential to grabbing those medium to large enterprise customers that can easily budget for the costs of using Matterport.

With the latest earnings call, I believe there is evidence that Matterport is seeing the results of these efforts. RJ Pittman said they just won their first eight-figure contract. He also discussed that some of their latest enterprise contracts come in at price ranges of $150 - $2,500 per month per digital twin. Now compare those prices to the plans advertised on their website. The highest level is their business plan, which supports up to 300 active spaces at $269 per month, or only $0.89 per model per month. It's easy to see how going after enterprise-level customers can be extremely lucrative for Matterport.

As an investor, this is the type of advantage I want to see. We need to see continued improvements in this ecosystem to maintain this advantage. Over the long term, a highly integrated ecosystem could become a strong moat. Proof of this success will be shown in continued revenue growth from these large enterprise customers. Since Matterport is still under $200 MM in annual revenue, these large contracts could shift their revenue rapidly.

Matterport's Future Moat - AI for 3D Spaces

From the beginning, Matterport's investor presentations have continually highlighted total subscribers including free subscribers, spaces under management, and amount of square feet captured. Over the last year most of us have become more familiar with AI and possibly know it requires a large amount of data to train, which I believe is why Matterport has been advertising this fact to us all these years.

They have previously discussed their AI-driven property intelligence tool, which can provide automatic measurements, the type of furniture or fixtures in a room, or the condition of a room. Now, they have announced their Genesis AI is entering beta for select users, and they have this massive amount of data to train it on.

Give us a base digital twin and then let software, artificial intelligence and automation allow you to now do things that you would ordinarily hire professionals for, interior design, base planning, virtually stage a property for marketing or reimagining the layout, and even create an addition or an extension to an existing property all in software. And the way that that becomes possible is by training your software, training your machine learning and deep learning technologies and engines against a rich set of data. And there are very few companies out there that have the kind of spatial data that Matterport has in the library. Heard us talk about the 33 billion square feet of space. It's literally trillions of 3D data points. And it is an enormous amount of property data, of property types and spaces of all kinds and sizes from factories to commercial spaces, and of course, every type of residential property on the planet, now covering nearly 180 countries in the world. - RJ Pittman, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, emphasis the author's

For Matterport, AI represents an effort to become more than just a 3D model software provider. It is using AI to help complete tasks to save employees time and integrate Matterport's services deeper into your workflow. It reminds me a lot about discussions about Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and how some investors see Tesla as "just a car company" and others see it as an energy company or talk about its future with the Tesla Bots. If Matterport can continue to grow their AI, then they can start to drift away from being just a company that creates 3D models and start to do more such as perform interior design, design remodels, and virtually stage a property exactly to your tastes.

Genesis is designed to automate interior design, base planning, property management, and so much more for the spaces in which we live, work, and play. We plan to integrate Genesis across our digital twin platform with our first preview release expected by the end of the year. - RJ Pittman, Q2 2023 Earnings Call

The development of Genesis is almost a must for me to consider investing in Matterport. It is a technology that will allow them to grow revenue across multiple fronts while also laying down a moat that could be challenging for other 3D space companies to cross.

Revenue and Product Mix

Matterport's Quarterly Revenue (Author's Work, Data from MTTR 10-Ks/10-Qs)

In this section there are charts for both Matterport's quarterly and annual revenue. In the quarterly chart you can see several times revenue noticeably and sustainably increased. In 2Q 2020, the revenue increase was with their release of the iPhone app and the COVID real estate market. In 3Q 2022 the revenue from the VHT Studios Acquisition is apparent. This dip in Gross Margin is due to shifts in their product mix and is better shown in the Gross Profit chart later in this section. The 4Q 2023 values are estimated as simple averages of Q1 to Q3 of 2023.

Matterport has also recently changed the structure and pricing of their plans, but according to management it will take some time for these to be noticed in revenue due to the length of contracts. It was stated many small and medium-sized businesses are on 1-year plans and enterprise customers are on 1 to 3-year contracts. So far, they claim to not have seen any churn in customers from the reworked subscription plans.

Matterport's Annual Revenue Chart (Author's Work, Data from MTTR 10-Ks/10-Qs)

In the yearly revenue chart above, you can see the continued growth in revenue for Matterport, along with the decrease in Gross Margin. The 2023 Revenue is calculated based on the values shown in the quarterly revenue table above. This means it includes actual values from Q1 to Q3 as reported in the quarterly reports and Q4 is an average of these values. This calculated 2023 revenue is in line with the revenue guidance of $157 MM to $158 MM offered by management in the Q3 earnings release.

Matterport's Gross Profit by Product Category (Author's Work, Data from MTTR 10-Ks/10-Qs)

This last chart shows the Gross Profit of the four product categories for Matterport. In the TTM, subscriptions had a 66% gross margin and represented 85% of gross profit generated. It's easy to see subscriptions are king for their path to profitability. One thing to notice is that Products never have a high gross profit and even went negative for several quarters. I know they have struggled with supply issues over the years, but I also am less concerned about lower margins on the product category. I believe their products are really supporting the subscriptions and enterprise customers. I simply chose to view it as how some companies sell products at cost, or even at a loss, to support revenue growth elsewhere.

The Growing Share Count

In both of my previous articles I have warned about share dilution, as employee stock compensation and acquisitions can slowly dilute long-term shareholders, quietly cutting down their piece of the pie. For a rapidly growing company, where the price and share count keep growing, then investors may not even notice the continued dilution.

In my first article on Matterport, I warned about the large earn-out tranches and all of those were triggered in 2022 releasing 21.5 MM shares. In the table below of Matterport's share count, they appear in 1Q22. Since this quarter, shares have continued to be diluted by employee equity incentive programs and acquisitions. Shareholders who bought when trading commenced under the MTTR ticker experienced a 26% dilution. Investors who bought in 1Q22, after the 21.5 MM earn-out tranches, have been diluted over 8.6%

Matterport Share Count by Quarter (Author's Work, Data from MTTR 10-Ks/10-Qs)

Note that the above table displays the share count at the end of each quarter compiled from the Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Equity in the 10-Ks and 10-Qs. When a company is changing its share count, either through dilution or buybacks, then the ending share count will be different from the weighted average share count used to calculate values like EPS. In the case of share dilution, the ending balance will be higher than the weighted average.

I strongly believe the employee stock compensation has been a burden for investor's confidence. Investors see the company not growing as rapidly as originally anticipated while each quarter shows millions in stock-based compensation for employees, which provides another negative talking point. If there is good in this dilution, it's the fact that the stock-based compensation is not cash-based compensation, which can help Matterport reduce their cash burn as they work towards profitability.

Valuation

At the current share price of $2.34, Matterport sits with a market cap of $687 MM. I calculated their TTM Revenue at $159 MM putting their P/S ratio at 4.32. The mid-point of their FY23 guidance is $158 MM putting their future P/S ratio barely unchanged to 4.34. These values are much lower than where Matterport has sat in the past, especially during 2021 when their P/S ratio reached over 51.

Even considering this lower valuation, Matterport is still unprofitable and operating in a very competitive space. Fortunately, they do not show any debt on the balance sheet, but they are continuing to burn their cash reserves as they build their company.

Conclusion

At this point, Matterport is a highly speculative buy. There is some potential for an acquisition that could make a current investor money at these prices, but I do not feel a rush to jump in for multiple reasons. They are not profitable and there is no clear winner in this space. Many industries go through this process with many competitors who consolidate to a few. The automobile industry is an example as there were 253 companies in 1908, which dropped to 44 in 1929, and now there are around 14 auto corporations.

We can absolutely see the improvements they have made in revenue, as well as them reaching out beyond residential real estate to build an ecosystem that supports business customers. In their path to higher revenue and potential profit, enterprise customers can drastically shift their revenue with only a handful of big contracts.

Now, much of the enterprise pricing for Matterport is opaque to us, privately negotiated between Matterport and their customers. This arrangement is normal for companies not to share those details, but as investors, it makes it challenging to predict how big the enterprise market could ultimately be. Growth in these customers is something to watch and keep in the back of our minds as just because a product is great at what it does or is popular doesn't mean it will result in a big return for us.

For example, there are some well-known, popular brands that have small market caps including GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) with a market cap of $475MM, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) with a $1.49B market Cap and $2.13B in TTM revenue, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) with a $612MM market Cap and $216 MM in TTM revenue, and VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) with a $1.39B Market Cap and $1.71B in TTM revenue. Also consider InstantPot who reached $758 million in revenue in 2020, had it decline to $344MM, and then followed by seeking bankruptcy protection.

Moving forward, I first need to see the clear path to profit. Second, I want to see continued growth in enterprise customers, as this shows the ecosystem improvements are proving valuable to businesses. Lastly, I want to see progress in the AI space that is being used by customers. I see this as their long-term moat and they need to be faster than competitors who are pursuing AI, such as Realsee.

There are also some things I am not that concerned about. First is the share dilution, it is certainly not great but I am also not a shareholder currently. This dilution is likely their plan to avoid debt and minimize cash burn as employees accept less salary for more shares. I am also not concerned about the conversion rate of free customers to paid customers. Many of these free customers are people trying out the app and will either never be a paying customer or will buy one of the smallest subscription plans. Matterport could convert thousands of free customers to paying customers and still have them bring in less revenue than one large enterprise customer.

And as always, use my article only as a starting point for your own research. I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not investment advice. Please do your own research before any investment decisions.