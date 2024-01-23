Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.18K Followers

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dimitar Karaivanov - President and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Sutaris - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Twerdahl - Piper Sandler

Steve Moss - Raymond James

Chris O'Connell - KBW

Matthew Breese - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Community Bank System Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dimitar Karaivanov, President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank Systems. Please go ahead, sir.

Dimitar Karaivanov

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Community Bank Systems Q4 2023 earnings call.

The fourth quarter was an unusually noisy one for us. The company achieved record revenues in the quarter with strong and balanced performance across all of our four businesses. In fact, when looking at the full year 2023, three of our four businesses, banking, employee benefit services and insurance services, had a record revenue performance. In addition, our balance sheet remains highly liquid and well capitalized. Our diversified business model and emphasis on below-average risk served us very well during a very volatile year.

With that said, we also had a meaningful increase in expenses in 2023, which was particularly prominent this past quarter due to a number of elevated items. While this increase was well above our expectations, it does not reflect the core earnings power of the company going forward.

With this noisy quarter behind us, as we look forward into 2024, we're optimistic about every one of our businesses. In our banking business, we continue to gain market share supported by more than $4 billion of available liquidity, low cost of funds, excellent credit

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CBU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CBU

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.