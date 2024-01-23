Corsair's Earnings Growth Is Priced In

Marcio Binow Da Silva/iStock via Getty Images

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) sells gaming and streaming products. The company’s offering includes headsets, microphones, gaming chairs, monitors, keyboards, and PC components among other products. The offering is very wide compared to many other companies in the industry.

Corsair had an IPO in late 2020. The stock saw its peak a couple of months after the IPO, and has been on quite a constant fall since as demand has normalized from the Covid pandemic’s peak. The company doesn’t currently pay out a dividend.

Corsair’s Growth is Resuming

As video games are becoming a more popular hobby among young people, the company is positioned to capture further organic growth in the industry. Although Corsair’s revenues have been disturbed in recent years by the Covid pandemic, the underlying growth in the industry is quite strong – from Q3/2019 to Q3/2023, gaming peripheral sales have increased by 56% in the United States & EU5 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. In the same market & period in time, gaming components’ growth is 67% as told in Corsair’s 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference presentation.

In the growing industry, Corsair has had a good amount of long-term revenue growth. From 2015 to current trailing figures, the company has achieved a CAGR of 14.3%. The growth has been achieved both through acquisitions and organic growth.

During the Covid pandemic, gaming products had a very heightened demand as represented by the boosted 2020 and 2021 revenues. The revenue fall of -27.8% in 2022 put Corsair’s revenues back into the company’s historical trend line, and the company has continued on its growth path beginning in Q2/2023. In Q3, Corsair’s growth accelerated to 16.5% despite a tough economic backdrop communicated in the Q3 earnings call. The company could be looking at a couple of years of new heightened growth as the 2020 PC builds start to have demand for new PC build upgrades, although the turbulent macroeconomy could very possibly soften the growth.

Thin Margins

Corsair has constantly had quite thin operating margins. Even during the Covid pandemic, Corsair’s GAAP EBIT margin only reached 9.3% in 2020. On a long-term basis, the company has achieved an average EBIT margin of 4.1% from 2015 to 2022. I believe that it is critical for the longer term for Corsair to expand the margin, as earnings have been highly volatile with such thin margins. The GAAP earnings do include quite a large amount of amortization from previous acquisitions clouding the earnings from Corsair’s actual cash flow capabilities, $37.9 million in the last twelve months.

In Q2 and Q3, Corsair’s EBIT margins have been slightly negative. Still, the margins came in better than in 2022, as in Q3 the margin increased by 3.3 percentage points into a thin -0.2%. The fourth quarter’s sales are most responsible for Corsair’s earnings, as the Christmas holiday season is the company’s most critical sales period.

Upcoming Q4 Earnings

Corsair is estimated to announce the company’s Q4 earnings around the 8th of February. With the Q3 earnings, Corsair guided for 2023 revenues of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion – the Q4 sales have a very high amount of wiggle room within the guidance. Analysts expect revenues of around $429 million, reflecting the upper range of the implied Q4 revenue range of $357 million to $457 million. The estimated growth corresponds to a year-over-year increase of 7.5%, quite significantly lower than the achieved Q3 growth. According to Circana’s report, video game sales rose by 4% year-over-year in December. Hardware sales are estimated to have grown by 4%, and accessories by a healthy 14% - the report seems to indicate a revenue performance in line with analysts’ expectations at least for the holiday season.

The normalized EPS is expected to come in at $0.25 compared to previous year’s $0.20. Corsair’s profitability is expected to slightly increase, which I also see as a fair assumption with the estimated increase in revenues. The estimate of margin expansion is also in line with previous quarters.

Earnings Growth is Priced In

While Corsair’s earnings are likely to grow, the growth doesn’t represent a very good investment case at the moment in my opinion – the current valuation already reflects quite good growth estimates. The stock trades at a forward P/E multiple of 18.7, slightly below the all-time mean of 21.2.

To demonstrate the valuation and to estimate a fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the DCF model, I estimate a growth rate quite in line with Corsair’s long-term history, although not at quite the level as the model doesn’t account for further acquisitions – I estimate a revenue growth of 10% for 2024 that slows down in steps into a perpetual growth rate of 3%. In total, the revenue estimates represent a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2032. Corsair’s future margins are quite challenging to estimate. I believe that the company could achieve some operating leverage, and benefit from better pricing as the company eventually slows down growth – I estimate the company’s EBIT margin to rise from an estimate of 1.0% in 2023 into an eventually achieved 6.0%. Due to Corsair’s previous acquisitions’ amortization, the company’s cash flow conversion from GAAP earnings is great.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 11.17%, the DCF model estimates Corsair’s fair value at $12.25, around 9% below the stock price at the time of writing. The stock price seems to price in some more earnings growth than I anticipate. The overvaluation in my DCF model’s estimates is very modest, though.

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q3, Corsair had around $4.3 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, Corsair’s annualized interest rate comes up to 7.67%. Corsair leverages debt quite moderately, and I estimate the company’s long-term debt-to-equity ratio to be 15%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.14%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, made on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Corsair’s beta at a figure of 1.64. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.3%, crafting a cost of equity of 11.98% and a WACC of 11.17%.

Takeaway

Corsair is returning to growth after the Covid pandemic caused turbulence in the financials. The gaming industry is growing quite well, providing the company with good room for growth. As a negative, Corsair has achieved very thin margins historically making the earnings quite turbulent. The current valuation also already reflects a good amount of earnings growth, quite in line with my baseline estimates. As the stock seems to have quite a balanced risk-to-reward, I have a hold rating for the time being.