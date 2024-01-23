Love Employee

Shares of bispecific cancer therapy concern Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) shook off negative safety news regarding its MCLA-129 program, as the focus turned to two other promising oncology candidates. Petosemtamab for head and neck cancer and zenocutuzumab for NGR1+ cancers both demonstrated solid overall response rates, with the latter looking poised for a mid-2024 BLA filing. With multiple collaborations and a balance sheet able to fund operations into 2027 without an approval, Merus merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Merus N.V. is a Netherlands-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of multi-specific antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid cancers. The company is advancing four bispecific programs through the clinic - the three most advanced are in Phase 1/2 trials - as well as several collaborations. Merus was formed in 2003 and went public in 2016, raising net proceeds of $53.3 million at $10 per share. Its stock trades around $35.00 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $2 billion.

Platforms

The company employs two platforms, dubbed Biclonics and Triclonics, which generate antibody binding domains consisting of a target-specific heavy chain paired with a common light chain that is capable of binding to nearly any antigen target. Multiple binding domains are then combined to produce novel bispecific and tri-specific antibodies, which can simultaneously perform multiple modes of action, unlike the single binding action of a conventional monoclonal antibody. From its Biclonics platform, Merus has developed four clinical assets.

Pipeline

MCLA-128 (zenocutuzumab). Merus' longest-running clinical therapy is MCLA-128 (a.k.a. Zeno), a HER2 (binder) x HER3 (blocker) bispecific antibody targeting neuregulin 1 fusion (NRG1+) cancers, including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). For NRG1+ PDAC, in the primary analysis population (n=33) of a Phase 1/2 study, Zeno achieved a 42.4% overall response rate (ORR) with one complete response (CR), a 72.7% clinical benefit rate (CBR), and 9.1 months median duration of response (mDOR). For NRG1+ NSCLC, in the primary analysis population (n=78) of an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial, Zeno achieved a 37.2% ORR, a 61.5% CBR, and 14.9 months mDOR as of a July 31, 2023 cutoff date. Across the two trials, Zeno was fairly well tolerated, with 6% of patients experiencing Grade 3 or 4 toxicities.

Merus expects to accumulate sufficient data by 1H24 to support BLA filings for both indications. Zeno has received breakthrough therapy designations for both indications, a fast-track designation against NRG1+ solid tumors, and an orphan designation for PDAC.

Zeno is also undergoing evaluation in combination with tyrosine kinase inhibitor afatinib in patients with NRG1+ NSCLC, as well as in combo with androgen deprivation therapy [ADT] in castration-resistant prostate cancer, although data from the latter indication does not seem to support further prioritization.

MCLA-158 (petosemtamab). The company is also advancing MCLA-158 (a.k.a. Peto), an EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) x LGR5 (leucine-rich repeat-containing G protein-coupled receptor 5 that is thought to be a marker of cancer stem cells) bispecific that is undergoing assessment in a Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors with a focus on recurrent or metastatic (previously treated) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The study also contains a cohort of Peto in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) treating HNSCC expressing PD-L1 (programmed death ligand 1) in a first-line setting.

Updates from the trial and the combination cohort are anticipated in 2024. However, interim data were promising with an ORR of 37.2% in 43 evaluable HNSCC patients and mDOR of 6.0 months that read out in April 2023. Merus expects to initiate a Phase 3 trial pitting Peto against chemotherapy or Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY) Erbitux (cetuximab) in mid-2024. Likewise, safety data (due 1H24) from the combination cohort is expected to support a registrational trial.

HNSCC is the 6th most common cancer globally, with ~930,000 new cases and 467,000 deaths in 2020. Currently treated with Keytruda and chemo in a first-line setting and (usually) Erbitux in a second-line setting, the HNSCC treatment market is projected to reach $4.7 billion in 2028.

MCLA-129. The company's third candidate is MCLA-129, an EGFR x hepatocyte growth factor receptor c-MET bispecific that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of MetExon14 NSCLC, previously treated HNSCC, and in combination with AstraZeneca PLC's (AZN) third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor Tagrisso (osimertinib) against both treatment naïve EGFR mutant NSCLC and in patients who have progressed on Tagrisso.

In the lung cancer cohorts, MCLA-129 achieved a 94% disease control rate (DCR) in a first-line setting (15/16) with a mDOR of 5.1 so far with 81% continuing treatment. Of the 34 evaluable patients receiving it in a second-line setting - all of whom failed Tagrisso or were receiving it in a second-line setting - a 74% DCR and 2.8 month mDOR were posted, with 39% of patients continuing treatment. However, across both cohorts, three deaths from interstitial lung disease were reported. That said, Merus still plans to forge ahead with a MCLA-129-chemo combination trial for EGFR mutant NSCLC in early 2024.

In the previously treated HNSCC cohort (n=20), a 60% DCR (including two partial responses) was demonstrated without any deaths.

News of the deaths in the NSCLC patients sent shares of MRUS 6% lower to $23.59 in the subsequent trading session (December 4, 2023), but they have since recouped those losses as the market focuses on Zeno and Peto.

MCLA-145. The company is also evaluating MCLA-145, a CD137 x PD-L1 bispecific, in combination with Keytruda for the treatment of solid tumors in an ongoing Phase 1 study.

Collaborations

Merus' multi-specific platforms have attracted the attention of others within the industry, leading to several collaborations.

In 2017, Incyte Corporation (INCY) paid $120 million upfront and made an $80 million equity investment for up to 11 monospecific and bispecific development programs, with Merus eligible to receive up to $350 million in milestones for each program as well as 6% to 10% royalties. Merus has the option to opt in to up to two programs, where it would fund 35% of the worldwide development in exchange for a 50/50 profit share in the U.S. and earn 6% to 10% royalties ex-U.S. Incyte currently has two programs in Phase 1 development. It also has the option to opt out of programs, as it did with MCLA-145, which returned the global rights to Merus, although Incyte is eligible to receive 4% royalties on worldwide sales.

In 2021, the company inked a deal with Eli Lilly, under which the former would develop three bispecific candidates that bind CD3, which the latter will advance through the clinic. In return, Merus received $40 million upfront, a $20 million equity investment, and eligibility to receive milestone payments totaling $540 million per program candidate plus mid-single digit to low double-digit royalties.

Also, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:OPHLY) is advancing a PD-1 x CD3 program (ONO-4685) developed by Merus in a Phase 1 study for which the latter is eligible for mid-single digit royalties.

Lastly, Betta Pharma owns the China rights to MCLA-129, with Merus eligible to receive $12 million in milestones and tiered royalties in the territory.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

To finance the advancement of its clinical endeavors, the company held cash and investments of $388.6 million, providing it a runway into 2027, given no regulatory approvals or receipt of milestones.

With a solid balance sheet and a possible BLA filing for two indications in FY24, Street analysts are universally optimistic on Merus' prospects, with 12 buy or outperform ratings and a median price objective of $46.

Verdict:

Given where Merus N.V. is on its clinical trajectory, it seems more than fairly priced, but (longer term) its pipeline's trajectory, which includes PDAC and NSCLC indications - as well as an opportunity as a combo therapy with Keytruda in first-line HNSCC - would suggest its stock could continue to grind higher. If the market pulls back and brings MRUS back near the low $20s, where it seems to have technical support, the stock might merit an initial position. Until then, I am not chasing the recent rally in Merus shares.

