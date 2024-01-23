onurdongel

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) management found an acquisition that's causing a total revision to fiscal year 2024 guidance. Earnings should increase by 15% in the current fiscal year. That's quite an accomplishment for a company of this size. Oftentimes, a small acquisition like the one made has the effect of a giant de-bottle-necking project. More importantly, as production has grown, there are a lot more supporting infrastructure projects coming to the attention of midstream companies like this one. For shareholders, the growth in the current fiscal year will be unexpectedly large for a company of this size.

Kinder Morgan has a big advantage in that it already has some "green projects" that are actually producing results. The competition is mostly theorizing what they can do. This "first" advantage will be important as the green revolution progresses. Kinder Morgan is likely to be the "go to" company until others establish a record of projects that work as this management has.

Management now has a sure route to a growth year than does much of the midstream industry. However, the consolidation that has marked the upstream industry is now beginning to be felt in the midstream section of the oil and gas industry as well. That could mean there are more opportunistic acquisitions in the future here.

Debt

This management, like several others I review, has worked to get debt levels below some original goals. That's likely to mean that management sees a growth period ahead and wants to have the financial flexibility to finance projects as it sees fit even if that means 100% debt. Management can do that as it did with the recent acquisition (debt and cash on hand) if finances are more conservative than debt market guidelines.

Kinder Morgan Key Financial Measures Of The Business (Kinder Morgan Fourth Quarter 2023, Corporate Presentation)

As shown below, the debt guidance was slightly higher when management closed quickly on the acquisition. The debt ratio came in roughly around 4.1 (proforma management estimation in the earnings announcement).

That kind of variance is ok when management guided to "below 4.5." Clearly, management has the flexibility to stay below the mandatory debt limit it stated while completing a good deal for shareholders.

This management, like many in the industry also is repurchasing stock rather than raising the dividend faster. Then that extra cash flow will be available for growth projects that management likely sees in the future.

While many of these midstream companies transport oil and gas, these same companies can use this knowledge to transport fuels of the future (with adjustments of course). There's a natural advantage here even if the pipelines of the future have to be different.

Weather

The fourth quarter ended on a down note because an unusually warm December played a major part in decreasing the need for natural gas.

However, management mentioned that the forecast routinely included cold spells. Management is much relieved to report during the conference call that the recent cold spell made major progress towards returning to the guidance assumptions despite the warm December. This would imply that January is going to be starting the fiscal first quarter on a strong note.

It probably becomes obvious that there's a whole lot more winter left at this point. Weather is notoriously low visibility and very volatile. Despite a lot of comments in my articles that "Obviously an El Nino period is warm. Therefore, we will have a big gas surplus to at least 2025 and maybe beyond" the weather just as obviously has had other ideas.

Clearly, this latest cold spell is nothing close to what happened a few years back. But it appears to be soaking up the natural gas storage that everyone thought would be around for a while.

Almost in the same breath, the long-term outlook is for El Nino to begin fading with a good chance of a La Nina summer. Those summers tend to be hot which also is just excellent for natural gas usage.

Antero Resources Presentation Of Natural Gas Used To Generate Electricity (Antero Resources Natural Gas Fundamentals Presentation November 2023)

Natural gas has been cheap enough to displace energy sources "everywhere you look" in practical terms. Probably one of the largest and increasing uses of natural gas is to generate electricity. Because that use has grown as shown above, it does not take much of a warmer summer to cause issues when production is not growing due to low natural gas prices.

The same goes for winter. As several natural gas companies I follow have pointed out, storage may be at record highs. But the "days use" in storage has not grown because there has been no additional investment in storage capabilities even though demand has grown. That likely means those record storage amounts everyone keeps commenting about are likely to drop quickly because demand for natural gas has grown and will keep growing. It will not take a major cold spell to change the natural gas storage outlook.

Green Projects

Kinder Morgan is ahead of much of the industry in that it already has significant "green projects" in operation that it can show potential customers. Much of the industry is currently in the planning stages without working models to show customers.

Kinder Morgan Carbon Capture And Permanent Storage Project (Kinder Morgan Corporate Presentation Fourth Quarter 2023)

Kinder Morgan already has a carbon capture project about to begin. it's going to use the company carbon dioxide transportation pipeline system. This company division already transports carbon dioxide to produce oil to sell. It's now available for use for "green projects" that need to get carbon dioxide permanently sequestered.

Kinder Morgan Renewable Fuels Participation In California (Kinder Morgan Corporate Presentation Fourth Quarter 2023)

The company already has a sizable presence in California with a participation in a renewable fuels project as shown above.

Clearly, this company has jumped ahead of much of the competition.

Note that neither project is particularly large compared to Kinder Morgan. But the projects are far more significant than they are large because they are operating successfully. Potential customers are in the position of evaluating an actual project for their needs (with modifications if needed). Having a workable project already operating is a significant competitive advantage in the renewables area.

Summary

The warm start to winter in December had management worried that the budget guidance for the fiscal year was too high. But the recent cold spell has "brought things into line" by quickly making up for the shortfalls seen in December that led to a lower-than-expected quarter.

The acquisition and the completion of several growth projects now have the company looking forward toward to an unusually strong year. Management is now preliminarily forecasting that earnings will grow 15% in the coming fiscal year with DCF growing 8%.

However, management is unlikely to do any "catching up" with the dividend until the growth projects of this cycle become apparent enough that management feels enough safety for a faster dividend increase.

Ever since the debt market tightened the rules on midstream debt (and the equity market turned hostile to common stock offerings) this management has been very conservative about its finances. This likely translates into growing stock repurchases for the foreseeable future combined with minimal dividend increases.

However, the acquisition demonstrates that this management is returning to the growth strategies of the past. That always consisted of opportunistic acquisitions combined with growth projects.

The company remains a strong buy with growth from the current price likely to average in the single digits. When that's combined with the current dividend, the total return is likely to be in the low teens long term. Growth will likely exceed this long-term view in the upcycle part while coming in below in any downcycle.

However, this management has done very well for shareholders over the long term. Therefore, upside surprises are likely.