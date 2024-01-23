Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kinder Morgan: Growth Acceleration Ahead

Jan. 23, 2024 5:22 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Stock5 Comments
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kinder Morgan's recent acquisition is causing a revision to its fiscal year 2024 guidance, giving the company a sure route to relatively large growth.
  • The consolidation seen in the upstream industry is now being felt in the midstream sector, potentially leading to more opportunistic acquisitions.
  • Kinder Morgan's management has worked to reduce debt levels, giving financial flexibility for future projects and acquisitions.
  • Kinder Morgan has working on "green projects" which gives them a material advantage over much of the industry.
  • The warm December played a part in the quarterly "miss" that was reported.  The recent cold spell in January is making up for that.
Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) management found an acquisition that's causing a total revision to fiscal year 2024 guidance. Earnings should increase by 15% in the current fiscal year. That's quite an accomplishment for a company of this size. Oftentimes, a small

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player
Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KMI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

o
omghcarman
Today, 6:36 PM
Comments (863)
Thank You for the article. I am long KMI and reinvesting.
A
AZ BOY
Today, 6:02 PM
Comments (1.34K)
Kinders obsession with growth has brought massive debt….
Stock price has no place to go…
Long Player
Today, 6:25 PM
Comments (42.96K)
@AZ BOY This is investment grade. Massive debt comments have no place here. Save that for far below investment grade where the company is in serious financial trouble.
As a midstream, this company has one of the highest financial strength ratings of any company I follow.
k
knots72
Today, 5:29 PM
Comments (227)
Queue the “Kindered” responses in 3, 2, 1…..
