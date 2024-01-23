Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Three Broad Considerations For Those Contemplating A Position In EPR

Summary

  • EPR Properties primarily invests in experiential real estate, with 92% of their investments in properties such as theaters, amusement parks, and cultural properties.
  • The company's stock has performed well, generating returns 4x higher than other REITs in the past year.
  • EPR's payout of 56% is not great and even if management wants to focus on investment growth, we still think it has the elbow room to improve the payouts.
  • EPR's stock can be picked up at a 20% discount to other specialized REITs but the discount is justified considering the unremarkable FFO growth prospects in FY24.
  • The risk-reward on the standalone charts look encouraging, but EPR's relative strength ratio versus other REITs has already mean-reverted, and the stock may not benefit from rotational interest within the sector.
Company Profile And Performance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a 25-year-old net lease operator that primarily dabbles with experiential real estate. Roughly 92% of their total investments are in experiential properties such as theatres, eat and play centers, amusement parks, cultural properties, live venues, casino resorts, experiential lodging, skiing, and

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks profile picture
Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks
Today, 6:37 PM
Ty. Long time holding and plan on continuing
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 6:05 PM
Thanks for the article. I appreciate strongly cautionary or negative articles on positions I hold, and I am very and happily long EPR. In my view, you got a lot right here but the significant detail that you failed to find here relates to the FFO. It is not dropping in 2024 for the reasons you mentioned.

EPR got substantial revenues for rent deferred from the pandemic. And the outcome of the Regal story was to increase that as much was "paid off" in ways described in earnings calls. In contrast to 2023, there are almost no such revenues coming in 2024 or beyond. This is the source of the change in FFO.

While EPR does want to reduce their educational portfolio over time, they have not been out actively selling it. Same story for theatres. Look at the precise wording in that 10-K you link, or see many earnings calls for context.

There is risk in the EPR tenants, which is why they do and should pay a higher yield. But they are overall a really solid, well-run REIT with an excellent balance sheet.

Paul
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

