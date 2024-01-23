Drs Producoes

Company Profile And Performance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a 25-year-old net lease operator that primarily dabbles with experiential real estate. Roughly 92% of their total investments are in experiential properties such as theatres, eat and play centers, amusement parks, cultural properties, live venues, casino resorts, experiential lodging, skiing, and fitness & wellness avenues, etc. The non-core part of the portfolio (around 8%) is linked to educational-based real estate, which EPR hopes to dispose of.

The last 12 months have been quite rewarding for owners of EPR stock; whilst REITs, in general, have only managed to deliver mid-single-digit returns, EPR has managed to generate returns that are 4x higher.

Investor interest in EPR has largely been driven by how well its theatre portfolio of assets is faring (39% of its property base). Last year, North American box office revenue grew by 20% and hit $8.9bn, whilst the expectation for FY24 is another healthy growth cadence of 9-10%.

Meanwhile, it also helps that EPR was able to get into a favorable restructured agreement with the Regal Group which will be anchored by a new master agreement for 41 out of the 57 properties operated by the latter.

Nonetheless, if you’re intrigued by the EPR story and considering a position in this ticker, here are a few other considerations to note.

Dividend Considerations

At 7.37%, EPR’s current dividend yield may likely whet the appetite of income investors, but as a dividend payer, we don’t yet feel that EPR is distributing dividends at an optimum level. Besides, judging by management commentary shed during the earnings event, it looks like the onus, going forward, would rather be tilted toward investment growth.

Firstly, note that the current threshold of monthly payouts ($0.275 per share) has been going on for close to two years (23 months to be specific) with no signs of a hike any time soon. The current monthly payout is also a good 28% lower than what was doled out before the pandemic struck. Whilst EPR did reinstate its monthly payouts 15 months later in Q3-21, it was still around 34% lower than the pre-pandemic payouts.

The other thing to note is that the current yield is still 18bps lower than what EPR has typically yielded over the last five years.

Do note that EPR’s current payouts aren’t particularly stellar at only 56% of AFFO. Ordinarily, one could have hoped for upside potential to that payout figure, especially as EPR does not have any overbearing debt commitments in FY24 (only $137m).

EPR could comfortably take on more debt to fund its development and redevelopment ambitions, as its latest net debt to EBITDAre figure only stood at 4.4x, well below the company’s targeted range of 5-5.6x.

In addition to that, it also has around $173m of excess cash on its books, and its unsecured revolver facility of $1bn remains untapped as well. Note that the company plans to spend around $235m in development and redevelopment work over the next few years ($63m of that would likely have been deployed in Q4 leaving a funding balance that the current cash on books would cover).

Valuation Considerations

The EPR stock is not a particularly expensive stock to own relative to other options in this space, but if one gauges the underwhelming financial outlook for this year, it's easy to see why that is the case.

According to data from Seeking Alpha, on a forward Price/FFO (Fund from Operations) basis, most real estate stocks trade at a multiple of 13x (sector median). Note that EPR is something of a one-off and you don’t have another close peer that offers diversified exposure to the experiential economy. The closest peer set we could look at are those that belong to the specialized REIT segment and have a similar market cap threshold (of less than $10bn).

So here, what we can see is that the average sector P/AFFO multiple works out to 21.8x, no doubt skewed by Farmland Partners (FPI) inordinate multiple of over 83x; if you take FPI out of the equation, the sub-sector average multiple drops to 11.6x, and even then, note that EPR can be picked up at a 20% discount.

Now investors need to recognize that whilst the discount looks tasty enough, do also consider that other than FPI, EPR will be the only other specialized REIT that witnesses a contraction in the YoY growth of its FY24 FFO this year (down by-6%). Also, even if it does witness positive FFO growth in the following year by +3%, the FY25 FFO per share will still be around 3% lower than what was seen in FY23.

All in all, for a business that is witnessing contracting FFO over time (FFO contraction is rather inevitable as EPR is looking to dispose of its education portfolio, and it also wants to reduce exposure to the theatre sector which is its bread and butter accounting for 39% of its property base), we don’t see a 20% discount on the valuation front to be compelling enough. Besides with a lower FFO trajectory on the cards, don’t expect any meaningful spike on the monthly dividend distributions.

Closing Thoughts- Technical Considerations

If one were to focus only on EPR’s price imprints without considering its position relative to other real estate offerings, it’s fair to say that the current risk-reward looks quite decent.

Based on EPR’s weekly price imprints over the last three years, it’s evident that this REIT has developed a comfort zone with a certain range. We’ve demarcated that broad range, by drawing two black lines. As things stand, the upper boundary is positioned at $55, whilst the lower boundary is positioned at $38. Given where the share price is currently ($45 levels), you're staring at a decent enough reward-to-risk equation of 1.45x.

However, if your time horizon isn’t long, and you only want to focus on intermediate price patterns, do note that over the last 16 months or so the stock has been trending up gradually in the shape of an ascending channel (marked by the two red lines). Well, if you only want to play the two boundaries of this intermediate ascending channel, it looks like the reward to risk is even more attractive with the stock now trading a lot closer to the lower boundary of the channel.

However, one red flag that investors may want to consider is that in the uptrend that took place in October, the smart money did not add to their position, instead using the rally to reduce their stake in the stock. Note that over the last few months, they have trimmed their shares owned by over 3%.

Besides the weak institutional participation, it is also questionable if the EPR stock will now benefit from additional rotational interest by real estate-focused investors. The chart below gives you a sense of how EPR is positioned versus its peers in the real estate space; quite unlike the situation in 2020 when the EPR stock looked oversold, we now have a situation where its relative strength has already mean-reverted to the mid-point of its long-term range.