Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) investors can probably expect more guidance increases down the road. In the latest quarter, production exceeded guidance despite all the acquisitions made in such a short period of time. Normally, after acquisitions are made there is a period of assimilation and optimization. Evidently, management was conservative enough to make that period look like things are going unusually well. This bodes very well for company profitability in the current fiscal year.

This management is very different from the initial management I covered that was very interested in reserves and at times kept one rig for the purpose of "experimenting" with the latest techniques. Now the technology progress continues. But there's a laser focus on cash flow and living within means. This management has brought down the debt ratio considerably. Now investors can expect an increasing focus on profitable growth in the future.

The Announcement

Management announced a fairly significant "beat."

Vital Energy Management Update Of Fourth Quarter Guidance (Vital Energy Press Release January 9, 2024)

The latest guidance that was exceeded was largely due to the timing of certain things and the acquisition of an additional working interest. However, management has a history of exceeding guidance on acquisitions through operational improvements and technology advances. They just take a little longer.

Investors should expect that to continue in the future. That means there will likely be slow production growth even though the budgets have call for (and will likely continue to call for largely) production level maintenance. It's hard to untangle that history from the latest news as both (together) contribute to an unexpectedly good performance.

Vital Energy New Management Acquisition History (Vital Energy January 2024, Corporate Presentation)

This has been a cornerstone of the Vital Energy strategy for some time, and it's important for several reasons. Many investors watch the oil price assumptions for the acquisition as kind of an indicator as to whether or not management is conservative about the acquisition and resulting long-term strategy.

However, a conservative management can be optimistic about oil prices while being conservative about operational measures that more than offset any pricing mistake perceived by investors. A conservative management is usually demonstrated over time as decisions unveil. Therefore, one "mistake" or over optimism is likely to be made up elsewhere.

The other thing to consider is that the lower right-hand-side graph is likely to keep improving over time because technology keeps advancing throughout the industry at a brisk pace. Therefore, that graph shown is probably the current "base case" for the properties owned. For much of the industry, more acreage and drilling locations keep heading into Tier 1 status due to that technology advance. But this makes bargains even better right now.

What's even better is this is a buyers' market so selling prices remain historically low even though they are rising. That has made the idea of reducing the debt ratio through acquisitions a pathway I never saw before these last few years.

Debt Ratio

The latest announcement that management will produce more and hence will produce more oil in the fourth quarter than was guided to means that the debt ratio shown below has the potential to improve over what's shown.

Vital Energy Debt Ratio Guidance And Underlying History (Vital Energy Corporate Presentation January 2024)

All of this shown in the slide depends upon commodity prices and how the actual numbers compare to the guidance. Management has taken a fair amount of risk out of this with a very conservative hedging strategy.

But still more of the downside risk is offset with the continuing technology advances as well as the market demand for returns to shareholders rather than production growth. There's also a demand to pay down debt. Now this company originally guided to a debt ratio of 1.0. But the recent interest acquisition combined with better-than-expected results has reduced that number further. Continuing better-than-expected results can provide still more progress the next time management updates shareholders.

Offsetting this is a fair amount of production cuts by OPEC that can come back on the market at any time.

Things That Accelerated But Did Not Change

The decline in the significance of the gassy legacy production has definitely accelerated as shown by the first slide showing oil production increases and the percentage (over time) of oil produced. Management has long wanted to increase the margin by finding wells that were more profitable and they have largely succeeded.

Should the buyers-market disappear "tomorrow" management can still continue the cash flow progress made by drilling on the acquired acreage while maintaining the legacy acreage. That older acreage could become competitive again in the future for capital dollars as North America joins the world pricing market for natural gas.

Vital Energy Well Out-Performance Overview (Vital Energy January 2024, Corporate Presentation)

With every acquisition, this program or even general strategy increases in importance. One unknown to most investors is how much management can improve well performance. Right now, it appears that small improvements are made most years with an occasional breakthrough that is far more significant. But that could mean that wells produce, for example, 20% more in five years routinely thanks to a lot of these advances. That makes this a better bargain for investors than the company would have guided to simply because most deals are not made with a budget for annual improvements and cost savings.

Key Takeaways

Some of what has transpired should lead to an update with some improvements over what is currently being shown. If commodity prices cooperate with management guidance, then free cash flow may grow faster than originally envisioned.

This last group of acquisitions was made with stock and preferred stock. That accelerated the drive to get the debt ratio below 1.0. In fact, it may have cut years from the time needed to get that debt ratio down.

Management is still guiding to repay debt. However, it's possible that shareholder returns in the future are finally a consideration. Stock repurchases are likely to be first as this would offset large shareholder sales to some extent and shorten times of stock price weaknesses.

With the new acreage producing more profitable results than the legacy acreage, there's likely to continue to be profitable growth that exceeds revenue growth for some time to come.

Risks

Commodity price risk is always a key factor in any guidance. It contributes heavily to the very low visibility that exists in this industry.

Any fast growth carries its own risk to due to the logistics of putting everything together and making it run optimally.

There's the risk that one or more of the acquisitions does not meet expectations. However, that risk is likely decreased by the number of acquisitions made. Therefore, each acquisition by itself is less significant.

The debt leverage has declined sharply with the announcement that the debt ratio should be below 1.0 in fiscal year 2024. However, a commodity price downturn combined with a lack of company history of low debt ratios could pose a real challenge to management if it happens.

With any company this size there is the risk of loss of key personnel. The most obvious would be the loss of the CEO. But there are other key personnel as well.

For Investors

The stock remains a strong buy as the major part of getting the debt ratio below 1.0 has been accomplished. As management makes all the acquisitions work optimally, the stock will likely reprice over time to account for the lower debt ratio.

There are managements like Antero Resources (AR) that periodically post how the market reacts to different debt levels. While the reaction changes over time, there's a relationship there that lower debt levels correspond to higher stock price valuations when compared to earnings throughout the business cycle.

Investors therefore can expect an outperformance due to a price-earnings ratio improvement (or price to cash flow improvement) as well as margin expansion due to more profitable wells. There's also the possibility of slow growth from technology improvements or even a guidance for some growth. For the first time that I can remember, shareholder returns are a possibility in the future. This stock offers several ways for investors to outperform the industry.