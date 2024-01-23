Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.18K Followers

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call January 23, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Schrider - Chief Executive Officer and President

Aaron Kaslow - General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

Philip Mantua - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Casey Whitman - Piper Sandler

Russell Gunther - Stephens Incorporated

Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. Earnings Conference Call and Webcast for the Fourth Quarter of 2023. My name is Megan and I'll be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to Daniel J. Schrider, CEO and President of Sandy Spring Bancorp. Daniel, please go ahead.

Daniel Schrider

Thank you, Megan, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Sandy Spring Bancorp’s performance for the fourth quarter of 2023. This is Dan Schrider and I'm joined here by my colleagues, Phil Mantua, our Chief Financial Officer; and Aaron Kaslow, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer. Today's call is open to all investors, analysts and the media. There is a live webcast of today's call and a replay will be available on our website later today. Before we get started, covering highlights from the quarter and taking your questions, Aaron will give the customary Safe Harbor statement. Aaron?

Aaron Kaslow

Thank you, Dan. Good afternoon, everyone. Sandy Spring Bancorp will make forward-looking statements in this webcast that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements of goals, intentions, earnings and other expectations, estimates of risks and future costs and benefits, assessments of expected credit losses, assessments of market risk and statements of the ability

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SASR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SASR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.