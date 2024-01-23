SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

I am old enough to remember a time when the dominant web browser of the day was Netscape, and Microsoft's Internet Explorer ("IE") was still a new entrant. I was personally an early user of IE, or to be precise, forced to adopt IE by the bundling tactics of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

To be honest, most tech-savvy users like myself did not like being forced to use IE, as we considered it an inferior browser. Therefore, it didn't take a lot of prompting for me to switch away from IE when alternatives became available. First, it was Mozilla's Firefox, as a personal protest against Microsoft and also because Firefox had better security features.

Then, it was Google's Chrome, which combined security with integration into Google's other apps. In between, I had briefly dabbled with Opera Limited's (NASDAQ:OPRA) namesake browsers, however, they never caught on commercially and I never fully got comfortable with the fact that Opera was controlled by a Chinese consortium before its 2018 IPO (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Browser market share, 2009 to 2021 (Wikipedia)

So I was taken by surprise last year when Opera made a resurgence in the headlines, with the stock surging to the highest levels since its 2018 IPO (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Opera shares surged in 2023 (stockcharts.com)

What happened, and are Opera's shares worthy of a buy, now that it is trading at half of last year's peak valuation?

Company Overview

Opera Limited, as mentioned above, is a leading global internet browser company with 324 million average monthly active users ("MAUs") in 2022. Opera offers a range of desktop and mobile browsers, the Opera Gaming portal, and the Opera News content recommendation product.

Historically, Opera's browsers have commanded a tiny 2-3% market share, according to market research firms StatCounter and NetMarketShare (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Latest browser market share (Wikipedia)

Although Opera had often been the first to launch new features such as tabbed browsing, data saving, PC/mobile sync, etc., Opera never fully caught on with the consumer as these features were quickly copied by its competitors and Opera did not enjoy the backing of a major operating system ("OS") provider like Microsoft with Explorer/Edge, Apple Inc. (AAPL) with Safari, or Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) with Chrome (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Opera is often an innovator of features (OPRA investor presentation)

AI Integration Sparked Stock Surge

The catalyst that sparked Opera's stock surge in 2023 was the announcement in March that Opera would integrate ChatGPT AI prompts into its desktop browsers. As the investment world was hungry for anything related to AI, Opera's stock price got swept up in the euphoria, tripling in a matter of months (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - OPRA shares tripled in a matter of months since announcing ChatGPT integration (Seeking Alpha)

However, a $300 million shelf announcement by Opera's controlling shareholders crushed the stock, as it suggested insiders were taking advantage of the stock's run-up to 'cash in'. Furthermore, the potential size of the offering was large relative to the company's market cap. Ultimately, the selling shareholder managed to sell $84 million worth of shares at $12.25 / ADS, or approximately 7.7% of shares outstanding.

Financial Results Improve With Focus On Narrow Niche

Looking past the AI hype and secondary offering debacle, Opera's financial performance has shown considerable improvement in the last few quarters since the company began focusing on a core niche market of Gaming-dedicated browsers. Opera has 26 million GX Browser users currently and an estimated 7% market share in this niche, higher than the company's overall market share (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Opera is focusing on growth in gaming niche (OPRA investor presentation)

Gaming-dedicated browsers are a fast-growing niche in the browser market and represent the highest average revenue per user ("ARPU") for Opera (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Rationale for focusing on gaming (OPRA investor presentation)

As we can see in Figure 8, Opera's revenues and earnings have scaled progressively higher in recent quarters as the number of GX users increased, from 14 million GX MAUs and $73 million in revenues in Q4/21 to 26 million GX MAUs and $103 million in revenues in Q3/23.

Figure 8 - Opera's financials have steadily improved with gaming browser penetration (Author created with data from OPRA investor presentation and tikr.com)

The rise in operating income for Opera has been even more impressive, from $9 million in Q4/21 to $17 million in the most recent quarter, as most of Opera's costs are fixed.

Furthermore, after Opera sold its stake in Nanobank, a South-Asian microlender, in March 2022, its financial results appear much cleaner and more comparable to other communications companies like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META).

Current Valuation Looks Intriguing

Opera's valuation definitely looks cheap as the company is only trading at a Fwd P/E ratio of 12.7x, nearly half of the Communications Sector median of 25.0x (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - OPRA valuations look cheap (Seeking Alpha)

Opera's valuation is especially intriguing since the company has 20%+ revenue growth and 50%+ EBITDA growth (Figure 10), both standouts compared to its Sector.

Figure 10 - With standout revenue and EBITDA growth (Seeking Alpha)

In fact, if we isolate Opera against GOOGL and META, two aspirational Communication sector peers of the company, we can see that Opera has more than twice the growth rate of the two giants while trading at less than half of their valuations (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - OPRA vs. GOOGL and META (Seeking Alpha)

Based purely on valuation alone, Opera should trade at much higher valuation multiples than it is currently.

Geopolitical Risks Abound

However, the biggest impediment to a valuation re-rate of Opera is its ownership structure. As we mentioned at the beginning of this article, Opera was acquired by a Chinese consortium in 2016. Although the company was refloated on the Nasdaq in 2018, Opera is still effectively controlled by Mr. Yahui Zhou of Kunlun Tech Limited, a Shenzhen-listed game developer, who retained 82.1% of the voting control of the company prior to the September secondary offering (Figure 12)

Figure 12 - OPRA ownership structure (OPRA 20-F report)

Given the escalating geopolitical freeze between China and Western countries, it is not surprising that Opera's valuation is heavily discounted due to the nationality of its controlling shareholder. In a worst-case scenario, a complete ban of Opera in Western countries is not out of the question given its Chinese connection.

Furthermore, a significant percentage of Opera's revenues are derived from Russian sources (Figure ). Given European and American sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, it is plausible that Opera could be directly and indirectly affected by these sanctions.

Figure 13 - OPRA revenue sources (OPRA 20-F report)

Finally, putting aside geopolitics, we can see from the company's 20-F reports that a single customer contributed $148.5 million of the company's $331 million in revenues in 2022 (Figure 14)

Figure 14 - OPRA revenues are heavily dominated by a single customer (OPRA 20-F report)

While not explicitly stated, this customer is likely Alphabet, as Opera has a revenue sharing agreement with Alphabet in its search business that contributed $140.2 million in 2022 revenues. Given Alphabet's size and dominance in search, Opera may not have a lot of negotiating leverage when this contract comes up for renewal.

Conclusion

Opera Limited owns and operates its namesake web browsers. In the past few quarters, Opera's shares saw a boost from its integration of ChatGPT into its browsers. However, insider sales have put a damper on the stock's rally.

Looking forward, Opera's shares provide an intriguing growth at a reasonable price ("GARP") opportunity, as the company is delivering 20%+ revenue growth while being valued at only 12.7x Fwd P/E by focusing on the attractive Gaming niche. Provided investors can look past the company's ownership structure, I believe Opera is worth a speculative buy.