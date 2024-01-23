Tom Cooper

Times have not been particularly pleasant for movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Back in early September of last year when I downgraded the stock from a 'sell' to a 'strong sell', I warned my readers that the stock's plunge was not over just yet. The downgrade was driven by a worsening of the company's fundamental condition. Even as management attempted to raise additional equity, shares continued to fall. And with a high amount of debt on its books, I warned that we could eventually see a bankruptcy scenario.

Fast-forward to today, and my call is looking pretty good. Since the publication of that article, the S&P 500 has generated an upside of 6.9%. By comparison, AMC Entertainment has seen a decline of 41.4%. This drop, combined with some improvement from a fundamental perspective and management's ability to reduce debt to some extent, has led me to become a little less pessimistic about the company and its future. Bottom line results for the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, the most recent quarter for which data is available, show that the business is recovering nicely. In fact, in that regard, the picture is going so well that I very nearly upgraded the stock all the way to a 'hold' in this current article. However, with continued uncertainty at the box office, I believe it would be premature to do something that bullish. Rather, I think a more modest upgrade to a 'sell' rating, reflective of my view that the stock should underperform the broader market for the foreseeable future, is appropriate at this time.

The picture is getting better

The most recent data that we have regarding AMC Entertainment comes from its third quarter earnings release that came out in early November. During that quarter, revenue for the company came in at $1.41 billion. That represents an increase of 45.2% over the $968.4 million the business reported the same time one year earlier. Even though the company suffered from a decline in the average number of screens operated from 10,518 to 10,078, driven by a drop in the number of theaters operated from 943 to 904, the firm did benefit from a rather nice increase in attendance. In the third quarter of 2023, the firm boasted 73.58 million attendees. That's up nicely from the 53.18 million reported at the same time one year earlier.

On the bottom line, the picture improved even more. The company went from generating a loss of $226.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 to generating a slight profit of $12.3 million. Operating cash flow went from negative $223.6 million to positive $65.9 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get an increase from negative $160.8 million to positive $42.8 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company went from negative $12.9 million to positive $193.7 million. In the chart below, you can also see some financial results for the company for the first nine months of 2023 relative to the same nine months of 2022. This shows a general improvement, both on the top and bottom lines, for the full nine months in its entirety relative to the same time one year earlier.

This kind of bottom line improvement is definitely encouraging to see. However, the company has some major issues. The first is a tremendous amount of debt on its books. The good news is that the company does seem to be working on reducing that. On December 11, 2023, management announced that they had completed a previously disclosed ATM (at-the-market) equity offering that was initially launched on November 9 of last year. In the course of a month, the firm sold about $350 million worth of stock, translating to 48 million shares. They ended up using some of that to buy back $50 million worth of principal debt. This debt was in the form of 10% second lien notes that come due in 2026. Management was able to get a 19.67% discount on that debt, meaning that it only cost shareholders $40.2 million instead of the full $50 million face value.

Also around that time, management exchanged $12.275 million worth of debt in exchange for 1.6 million shares of stock. Considering that the implied value of the shares was $8.19 apiece, this is looking to be a brilliant move seeing as how shares are currently at $4.21. This was the same 10% second lien notes that the firm bought some of. All combined, these two maneuvers alone should reduce annual interest expense by about $6.2 million. The rest of the cash raised is likely sitting on the firm's books. Assuming this is true, then net debt as of this writing should be around $3.71 billion. To get to the point of being truly healthy, this means that the business should be generating at least $700 million worth of EBITDA per annum. I give out this number because it would result in a net leverage ratio that is around what the company had for its 2019 fiscal year before the pandemic occurred.

Clearly, the business is on its way to recovery. And that is because of a general recovery in the movie theater industry. In the chart above, you can see both the number of tickets sold and total box office revenue for the domestic market from 1995 through 2023. After plummeting in 2020, the movie theater industry did start to recover. But we still are not back to where we were previously. Ticket sales last year were still 30.8% lower than they were in 2019, while total box office revenue was down 20.5%. With this kind of trajectory, investors might be optimistic about the future. However, the picture is not as clear-cut as many would like it to be.

Back in 2023, there were approximately 126 movies released domestically that were considered 'wide' releases. The definition of a 'wide' release is somewhat subjective, with some sources saying that any movie that has made it to at least 600 different theaters should fit in the group. However, I am going with a more restrictive definition that necessitates that a movie reach at least 1,000 theaters to be considered a 'wide' release. Honestly, I would have thought that 2024 would be looking up. I say this because, while there have been some disappointing results at the box office over the past year, the fact that we are clearly in a state of recovery should act as encouragement for studios to invest more in additional content. But between cost-cutting initiatives at major studios like those owned by The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and continued uncertainty over the willingness of moviegoers to sit in front of the big screen, it seems as though there are currently only 87 films slated for 'wide' release this year.

This kind of weakness at the box office is not what is needed at this time. But between the aforementioned factors and other issues like strikes by both actors and other movie industry personnel such as writers, I suppose it's not terribly surprising to see a reduction in the number of films that are anticipated for the year. Of course, this picture could change. But it's imperative to go with what is anticipated, not what we hope will be.

Takeaway

At the present moment, I really want to like AMC Entertainment. However, the company still has some major issues. Management is doing a decent job trying to get the debt paid down. The firm's bottom line has also improved rather significantly. We have seen some recovery in the movie theater industry, but leading data shows weakness ahead. Add on top of this the lofty amount of debt that the business still maintains, and I don't believe it makes sense to be very optimistic. Rather, a more pessimistic stance is warranted, but not one that is as pessimistic as my rating late last year. Because of all of this, I have decided to upgrade the company to a more modest 'sell' rating at this time.