Looking for a niche high-yield investment in the financial sector?

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has been one of our core holdings since the inception of our portfolio, when it was known as StoneCastle Financial Corp. It's a closed-end fund covering two unique niches - US community banks and regulatory capital securities.

Community banks have long been considered the safest sub-sector of the US banking system, but a niche which isn't readily available to retail investors, other than some individual bank stocks, which have mostly had lower yields.

Profile:

BANX's primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

BANX entered a second niche field in late 2019: Alternative capital securities or regulatory capital securities. This was done via a deal with ArrowMark Partners, a large US $21.4B asset management firm, which bought out BANX. This deal enabled BANX to broaden its reach to international markets.

ArrowMark Partner's assets under management are in equity, at 43%; CLO, at 26%; credit/multi-asset, at 22%; and commercial real estate, at 9.3%. Its client base is fairly diverse, with CLO funds being the biggest piece, at 26%, followed by sub-advisory, at ~21%, corporate, at 17%, and smaller exposures to family office, insurance, and retail clients:

Holdings:

The ArrowMark team has greatly altered the composition of BANX's holdings, which formerly were concentrated in preferred shares, term loans, and structured debt of US community banks.

As of 9/30/23, the BANX portfolio was valued at $197M, with the regulatory capital relief securities comprising 86.7%. Structured debt was 5.8%, and term loans comprised 5.5%, while the community bank preferreds were 1.4%, for a total of 12.7%% exposure to community banks, down from ~14% in Q2 '23.

BANX's top 10 holdings include some very well-known mega banks, such as Citibank (C), Deutsche Bank (DB), and Barclays Bank (BCS), all of which are participating in BANX's capital relief program.

Regulatory Capital Relief Loans are used by large banks as an off-balance sheet liability in order to strengthen their Basel leverage requirements. The typical Capital Relief borrower is a very large North American or European money center bank, with an average market cap of $42B, average leverage of 4.8X, small individual exposure, with a credit rating that's just below investment grade.

One of the positive features of Capital Relief Loans, especially in the current rate environment, is that the performance is primarily driven by income from floating-rate coupons.

This chart details how these large banks can free up capital via these loans, but still remain in compliance with Basel 3 regulations.

In this example, risk-weighted assets are reduced by 50%, which frees up $52.5M in capital, which the bank can then deploy elsewhere, for an increased return of 9%, vs. 7% without the Capital Relief Loan:

Expenses:

BANX's expenses are higher than other CEFs, at 5.64%, which includes 2.42% in management fees, 1.5% in other expenses, and 1.71% in interest expense, due to the ~24% leverage management uses.

There may also be a 2% sales load, depending upon the situation: "In the event that the securities to which the Company's prospectus relates are sold to or through underwriters or agents, a corresponding prospectus supplement will disclose the applicable sales load." (BANX 6/30/23 Semi-Annual Report)

Average daily volume is low, at ~18K/day.

Earnings:

Q3 '23: Management grew total income by over 41% in Q3 '23, aided by higher interest rates. That resulted in net investment income and NII/share both jumping by 56%. As seen with other finance companies, interest expense surged, (up by 45%), but it was outstripped by NII.

This outperformance enabled management to raise the quarterly dividend by ~15%, to $.45.

NAV/Share rose 3% year-over-year to $21.59, vs. $20.94 in Q3 '22.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Q1-3 2023: This was a big growth period for BANX, with total investment income up by 40%, NII up 49%, and NII/share also up by ~49%. Interest expense rose by 80%, while the share count was flat, as usual.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Dividends:

At its 1/22/24 $18.10 closing price, BANX yields just under 10%. It goes ex-dividend and pays quarterly, in a March/June/Sept./Dec. schedule, and should go ex-dividend next on ~3/22/24, with a ~3/29/24 pay date.

BANX has an attractive 6.34% five-year dividend growth rate. It paid a $.42 and a $.10 special distribution in Q4 '23.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Management increased the Q1-3 '23 payouts by 5%, while NII/share jumped 49%, which resulted in a much lower payout ratio of 63%, vs. 89% in Q1-3 '22.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

BANX has had consistent distributions over the past several years. Management maintained the quarterly payouts at $.38 in 2018-2021, increased it to $.39 in 2022, and then increased it to $.45 in Q3 2023.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Insiders:

The most recent insider transaction was a purchase of 7500 shares in October by Director John Scott, who paid $17.34.

Profitability and Leverage:

ROA, ROE, and asset/debt coverage all improved in 2023, while net debt/equity was even more conservative.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Performance:

BANX has outperformed the asset management industry and the broad financial sector over the past year. So far, in 2024, it's trailing the S&P 500:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Valuations:

At its 1/22/24 $18.10 closing price, BANX was selling at ~15.5% discount to its 12/31/23 NAV/Share of $21.43. That's a whole lot cheaper than the CEF debt average 4% discount.

It's also a much deeper discount than BANX's 3-year average 9.68% discount and its five-year average 7.73% discount.

Buying CEFs at a deeper than historical discount can be a useful strategy due to mean reversion.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

We continue to rate BANX a Buy based on its attractive, well-covered 10% dividend yield, its exposure to two banking niches, and its dependable dividends.