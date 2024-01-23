jroballo

Summary

Biotech invokes two emotions, greed and awe. On the awe side are the scientific advances that can prolong and improve life. On the greed side are the explosive gains these companies can provide when and if they reach breakthroughs via fundamental growth or as an acquisition target. I recall in January 2020 looking at Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) at US$20 as one of those zero product and revenue companies that had insight into a COVID-19 vaccine. It's a very volatile investment ecosystem with a select few getting past the pure R&D and start-up phase, many get acquired and others die. The SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) provides a wide breadth of stocks for those investors without the capacity or inclination to select individual companies.

Passive Fund Strategy

The XBI replicates the S&P® Biotechnology Select Industry Index, which selects stocks from the S&P Total Market Index that are classified as Biotechnology and Life Sciences Tools & Services sectors. Portfolio constituents, with quarterly rebalancing, are initially equal-weighted, with adjustments made to ensure that no individual constituent's index weight exceeds the value that can be traded in a single day for a given theoretical portfolio value of US$2bn. The result is a large, over 100 holding, selection with the largest weight under 3%.

Peer Comps

XBI is the second-oldest fund with US$6.8bn in AUM behind the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) which tracks the NYSE Biotechnology Index that has a far larger portfolio but with greater concentration in large-cap pharma and thus a very different investment strategy vs. XBI.

Performance

The ETF has had a surprisingly positive performance beating the NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX) since inception in 2006 through 2020. However, since 2021 the ETF is down 40% vs. NDX +30%. The end of zero-cost capital has apparently had a significant impact on Biotech valuations. The start of a Fed rate cut cycle could improve Biotech's appetite.

XBI vs NDX (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Portfolio Overview

The ETF has 121 holdings of which I gathered consensus data on 55 stocks that represent 70% of AUM. As can be seen, the majority of the stocks are small-cap R&D startups and only 9% of the portfolio is composed of large-cap pharma. I calculated a weighted upside potential of 21% for the ETF using consensus price targets, which I view with caution given that the bulk of the companies do not have positive earnings or cash flow.

XBI Consensus Price Targets (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

70% of AUM Has No Earnings

Normally, when I analyze a fund (ETF or CEF) I conduct a bottom-up analysis using consensus EPS, Revenue, Dividends, EBITDA, and Debt to gauge growth and valuations. However, for this ETF this analysis is worthless given that the bulk of the holdings do not have positive EPS or EBITDA, and many do not even have revenue. As can be seen in the table below, investing in start-up Biotech is not for those focused on operating results.

Given the absence of ongoing revenue and earnings, the valuation analysis will then fall on the long-term potential of a company's product pipeline, addressable market, and FDI approval. These companies' stock prices react to news, not earnings. I do not have the expertise to gauge each company's business case and therefore calculating a conservative valuation is quite difficult. What is quantifiable is M&A valuations.

XBI Consensus EPS (Created by author with data from Capital IQ) XBI Consensus Revenue and EBITDA (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

M&A Value Creation

In this sector it appears that value creation comes via M&A, the small biotech firm with a promising drug, therapy, process, etc. is acquired by a large pharmaceutical company with a premium usually over 50%. The two top stocks in the XBI are slated to be acquired, Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) by Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) with a 53% premium, and Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) is being bid by several big pharma's with a US$130 target price. While this is a nice reward for patiently waiting years, M&A investing is fraught with timing risk and there is plenty that can go wrong as biotechs develop, research, and drive through long clinical trials on the golden road to FDA approval.

M&A activity and valuations slowed during the Fed rate hike cycle which in my view is the main driver leading to an over 40% decline. As with other tech sectors, long lead time assets (to positive earnings) lose value when the cost of capital rises dramatically. This is ending as seen in a pick of M&A activity as large pharma feel it's safe to accelerate growth pipelines as the market tolerates or rewards more aggressive growth. It's possible the market begins to price in potential M&A before it occurs. As can be seen in the table and chart below, the average deal size declined during the Fed tightening cycle and is now increasing along with premiums.

Biotech Deal Flow (Created by author with data from Biopharmadive.com) Biotech Deal Flow (Created by author with data from Biopharmadive.com) Biotech M&A (biopharmadive.com) Biotech M&A (biopharmadive.com)

M&A Sensitivity Analysis

I conducted an M&A sensitivity analysis for the current XBI portfolio assigning a buyout premium based on market cap. Those companies with over US$10bn in the market cap may see a 25% premium, US$7bn to US$10bn a 30% premium, US$4bn to US$7bn a 50% premium, and below US$4bn a 100% premium. This resulted in a 37% weighted upside potential for 60% of the AUM while the other 10% in large-cap names has a 1% weighted upside. The total price appreciation of 38% looks very attractive and as M&A activity accelerates this ETF may reverse the last few years of underperformance.

This is a mathematical exercise and not based on the potential success of each company reaching FDA approval and going to market with respective drugs, therapies, etc. FDA success or failure triggers diametric reactions. Failure could result in liquidation while success a substantially higher valuation premium.

XBI M&A Scenario (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate XBI a Hold. The main driver for this biotech ETF is M&A since over 70% of AUM is in R&D startups with no discernible earnings far into the future. M&A premiums have averaged over 50% which could provide investors with handsome gains. However, it is likely a portion of these biotechs fail while the speed and timing of M&A are always uncertain. This ecosystem makes XBI speculative and apt for a few investors or a minor allocation.