Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

NGG is primed for an uptick in its current performance over the coming 2 decades, as the global energy transition is delivered. The company is leading the infrastructure investment in the UK (and to a lesser extent in New England and New York), positioning it to own critical assets with limited/no competition.

This does, however, require considerable investment today with limited returns. Management is offsetting this with considerable dividends, which we feel are excessive given debt is rising and assets are being disposed of. If this was not the case, we would likely be more bullish and rate the stock a buy.

Company description

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) (OTCPK:NGGTF) is a company that provides electricity, gas transmission, and distribution services. It operates in the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York.

National Grid is a strategically important business in the UK as the provider of electricity and gas across much of the nation, but is also an important part of US infrastructure, with its operations in NY and NE.

Share price

We last covered NGG in April 2023, rating the stock a hold. Since then, its shares have broadly traded flat while the market has improved. As a utility business in the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime energy transition, its long-term investments are unlikely to yield short-term gains.

Commercial analysis

Presented above are NGG's financial results on a half-year basis, as is reporting customs in the UK.

NGG’s recent performance has been strong, particularly in the last 8 quarters, with top-line revenue growth of +51%, +36%, +6%, and (10)% in its last four half-years. This is broadly a reflection of inflationary tailwinds, with energy prices rising considerably in response to the macroeconomic environment. The UK, in particular, has seen extremely sticky inflation, owing to lower domestic energy generation in Europe relative to the US. This has kept revenue generation elevated, especially within its Western Power Distribution business, which is the largest electricity distribution network operator in the UK.

This said, inflation is declining and it is worth appreciating that the current trajectory is unsustainable. The UK has seen successive declines in its energy price cap, and this is likely to continue going forward. The conflict in Israel/Palestine has the potential to slow this if energy prices once again rise, but this remains to be seen. NGG operates in a highly regulated market and so long-term growth cannot be achieved through pricing.

In its recent half-year, revenue and net income declined ~10%. This is primarily due to an elevated comparable, as NGG benefited from one-off items including a land sale of ~£200m. We also suspect there is a degree of market correction, implying a step-down from its 2023 peak.

During this period, capital investment in its regulated networks continued to be at record levels, as NGG is increasingly focusing on its investment in 17 major onshore and offshore transmission projects in the UK. Further, In the US, NGG is progressing with a number of major transmission projects to support the energy transition in its New England asset base.

This is part of its wider continued investment in new infrastructure across its key geographies, including new JVs with SP Transmission plc (ScottishPower) and with Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission plc.

Finally, NGG continues to win regulatory approval for future investments, including multiple billions in both the UK and the US. Management is bullish on the investment pipeline in the coming years. This is inherently underpinned by increasingly strong regulation and legislation to support the energy transition during the 2030-2050 period.

To balance its investment, NGG has agreed to sell a further 20% equity interest in National Gas Transmission to the consortium led by Macquarie and Colombia, following the initial sale of 60%. An agreement is in place for the remaining portion of this company.

NGG is at the forefront of the energy transition and is well into its capex cycle. The expectation is that many of these assets will come online in the coming 2 decades, contributing to growth. The key in our view is that NGG is a market-leading business with considerable expertise, positioning it as a trusted partner for governments/agencies to be the preferred infrastructure provider.

These factors have led to Management announcing a positive update to its 21/22-25/26 financial framework.

Margins

NGG’s margins have broadly traded flat during the last decade, with NIM fluctuating based on movements in interest expense and gain/losses on investments. These margins are broadly protected by regulation in pricing, allowing NGG to focus on its cost base.

These profits have been reinvested disproportionately into Capex as Management invests in infrastructure. During the last decade, Capex has grown at a CAGR of +8%, while Cash flow from operations is at +6%, and Revenue at +4%.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

Management takes a fairly aggressive approach to capital allocation. The company is currently heavily indebted, with a ND/EBITDA ratio of ~7.5x. Interest comprises ~8% of revenue on an LTM basis as a result of this.

For most companies, this level would be completely unsustainable, although this is not the case here. Given the company has high certainty over revenue and its unit economics, NGG can take greater risks due to the lack of volatility.

This said, we are hesitant as to how this leverage is used. Management pays considerable annual dividends (yield of ~6%), while also investing ~30% of LTM Revenue in Capex and conducting periodic M&A.

This reminds me of the British saying “To rob Peter to pay Paul”. We see NGG as robbing its future improved earnings to pay dividends today. The company will likely see an improvement in financial performance in the coming 2 decades, yet its aggressive approach today means deleveraging will be required in the future, or further assets will need to be sold off. We are not a fan of selling assets to pay dividends.

Industry analysis

Presented above is a comparison of NGG's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (19 companies).

NGG performs well relative to its peers. The company’s growth has been superior relative to its peers, although this is primarily due to its specific exposure to the UK market, which is the same reason for its decline expected in the forward period.

The company’s margins are broadly in line with its peers, with a slightly lower EBITDA-M and FCF, while having a higher NIM and ROE. Even when considering Capex spending, the industry is broadly homogenized.

Valuation

NGG is currently trading at 14x LTM EBITDA and 12x NTM EBITDA. This is a small premium to its historical average.

A small premium to its historical average is warranted in our view, owing to the strong development in its asset base, aligning the company perfectly as a leading player in the energy transition.

Further, NGG is trading at a premium to its peers outside of P/E. This also appears reasonable in our view. The company has a monopolistic position in the UK market, while performing on a similar level from a financial perspective.

Based on this, we see a small upside at NGG’s current valuation, although not considerably so.

Key risks with our thesis

The risk to our current thesis is:

Delays in the energy transition could hamper its return on investment. NGG’s CEO interestingly ended his remarks by stating “We now look forward to seeing announcements and consultations translated into decisions and action in order to deliver the energy transition”.

Final thoughts

NGG is a solid business in our view. The company has a monopolistic position in its key markets, while investing considerably in future assets that are poised to generate strong returns. The company’s size and expertise mean its competitive position is broadly unchallenged, meaning investors are purely relying on effective asset allocation.

The company is progressing well, although we do not see sufficient upside to rate it a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.