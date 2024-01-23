Barriography

A rising tide lifts all boats. Despite not yet seeing the long-anticipated acceleration in top-line growth, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has seen its stock move sharply higher in recent weeks. I have found myself downgrading a lot of tech stocks lately due to unattractive valuations, but TWLO remains quite buyable at current levels.

The company maintains a net cash balance sheet and is generating profits on a non-GAAP basis. The company is repurchasing stock and the stock still trades at reasonable valuations even without assuming any heroic execution on management’s part. I reiterate my buy rating, as the stock is still offering enough torque to an improving macro environment.

TWLO Stock Price

For much of 2023, TWLO was one of the few tech stocks that had not seen a material recovery from the 2022 tech crash lows. That changed near the end of the year, when TWLO joined in on a furious tech sector rally.

Data by YCharts

I last covered TWLO in October, where I rated the stock a buy on account of the low valuation and large net cash position. After a huge run-up, the valuation thesis has changed, but I nonetheless stand by my bullish recommendation.

TWLO Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, TWLO delivered 5% YoY revenue growth to $1.034 billion, surpassing guidance for $990 million.

2023 Q3 Presentation

TWLO saw its dollar-based net expansion rate decline further to 101%. TWLO has seen great macro pressure as customers have pulled back on both spending, though it must be noted that many other firms which had previously seen macro-related pressures have begun to see some acceleration already, including those in the e-commerce and enterprise tech sectors. The fact that TWLO has not yet seen that acceleration is potentially concerning, though it may be still too early to make such a call.

2023 Q3 Presentation

TWLO saw its software segment deliver stronger growth at 9% YoY, though that remains lower than management’s previously issued medium-term guidance.

2023 Q3 Presentation

Recall that at its 2022 Investor Day, management guided for over 30% software annual revenue growth over the medium term.

2022 Investor Day

One “glass half full” note was that gross profit once again grew at a faster pace than revenue. TWLO had seen gross margin compression in 2022, and now those easy comparables are becoming tailwinds.

2023 Q3 Presentation

The company generated $136 million in non-GAAP operating income, comfortably surpassing guidance for $75 million to $85 million. Like many other tech peers, TWLO has sought to offset disappointing top-line growth with impressive operating margin expansion.

TWLO ended the quarter with $3.8 billion of cash and $623 million of equity method investments versus $988.6 million in debt. I note that interest earned from the cash balance is not included in non-GAAP operating income.

Looking ahead, management has guided for up to just 5% YoY revenue growth on an organic basis, though profitability is expected to remain strong. Consensus estimates call for TWLO to hit the high end of both revenue and earnings guidance at $1.04 billion in revenue and $0.57 in non-GAAP EPS.

2023 Q3 Presentation

On the conference call, management noted that “win rates and enterprise ASPs remaining healthy and stable,” but also noted that they “don’t necessarily see an inflection yet.” While management expressed “a fair amount of optimism about Q4 and how things look heading into 2024,” it isn’t entirely clear that the macro headwinds have subsided. Management noted that they have executed on $620 million of share repurchases since announcing a $1 billion repurchase program in February. While some may raise eyebrows regarding the repurchase program given the lack of GAAP profitability, TWLO’s net cash balance sheet, low valuation, and solid non-GAAP profitability make such efforts possible, if not high-priority avenues for capital allocation.

I was pleased to hear management state that they “don’t think M&A is our top priority,” noting that they are still “digesting a lot of change.” TWLO had previously been highly acquisitive, and continued focus on their existing businesses may help lead to further operating margin expansion. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company announced that co-founder Jeff Lawson would be stepping down as CEO, and that the company expects to exceed fourth quarter guidance. Investors may be hopeful that a change of leadership at the top may be what’s needed to reignite the growth engine, though we may need to wait until the next quarterly report to see if incoming CEO Khozema Shipchandler has any planned shift in company strategy.

Is TWLO Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

TWLO is a tech company offering customer engagement capabilities.

Twilio

The company had seen explosive growth during the pandemic as its consumption-based model gave it exposure to the pandemic pull-forward of demand. But that consumption-based model became a weakness following the pandemic when the growth disappeared. TWLO has responded to the disappointing revenue growth by driving aggressive operating margin expansion. Consensus estimates have the company sustaining rapid earnings growth over the coming years.

Seeking Alpha

On a price-to-sales basis, TWLO traded at undemanding valuations, though consensus estimates have the company falling far short of management’s goal of 15% to 25% top-line growth in the medium term.

Seeking Alpha

Assuming 15% top-line growth, 20% long-term net margins, and a 1.5x price-to-earnings growth ratio ((PEG ratio)), I could see TWLO deserving a 4.5x sales valuation, implying considerable upside from here. Current valuations appear to be pricing in just an 11% top-line growth rate. I note, however, that as TWLO executes on driving higher profit margins, it arguably deserves a higher PEG ratio at the lower growth rates given the strong balance sheet as well as where valuations generally lie in the broader market. For example, it does not look farfetched to believe that TWLO can sustain a 15x earnings multiple if revenue growth slows to just 2% to 3% (again, the company has a net cash balance sheet), equating to approximately a 3x sales valuation and not too far from where the stock trades at today. Even after the large rally, there is a considerable margin of safety here. The stock might need management to execute on accelerating top-line growth to deliver stellar returns, but the stock might not implode if management fails to execute on that front.

I also note that a private equity takeover, or the possibility of a takeover might be an important catalyst. DocuSign (DOCU), a company in a different sector but having a similar slow-growth profile has soared on rumors of a potential takeover, and trades at markedly higher valuations than TWLO. The big rally in the stock price may have reduced the potential upside, but there appear to be tangible reasons to believe in some downside support.

What are the key risks? It is possible (if not likely) that revenue growth never accelerates to management’s 15% to 25% target, and that management will have to once again reduce their growth ambitions. While it is entirely possible that a poor macro environment remains to blame for the lack of growth, I have noticed many tech peers already starting to show an easing of headwinds that they had attributed to the macro environment. The fact that TWLO management is still guiding towards muted growth rates may indicate that the company is facing unique issues like competition. I have shown above that there is real reason to believe that the stock price might not plummet if growth expectations prove too optimistic, but volatility is based on investor sentiment, which can prove fickle. TWLO is not yet GAAP profitable and thus might not be able to offer direct downside support through aggressive share repurchases, at least not on a sustainable basis as of yet.

I emphasize that TWLO is no longer the high-growth stock that it was heading into the pandemic, as this investment proposition better resembles that of a traditional value-stock play in spite of the lack of GAAP profits. Investors thus should temper their return expectations, as the low top- line growth potential means that the bulk of returns may need to come from multiple expansions.

I reiterate my buy rating for Twilio Inc. stock, though note that the risk-reward proposition is much more balanced than before and there are not so many visible catalysts at play outside of an acceleration in top-line growth, which for now looks unlikely in the near term.