Western Copper And Gold: Things To Consider Before Jumping On The Bandwagon

Summary

  • Western Copper and Gold Corporation is a Canadian mining company focused on developing its Casino Project in Yukon, Canada.
  • The Casino Project has significant mineral resources, a long mine life of 27 years, and attractive mining economics.
  • WRN's stock is undervalued based on the per share NPV of the Casino Project, making it an interesting long-term investment. However, there are risks and challenges related to project financing and the permitting timeline.
Thesis

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on exploring and developing its flagship Casino Project through its 100% owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (or CMC). The Casino Project represents an attractive copper-gold property in Yukon, Canada.

Associated with the securities and exchange business for nearly a decade and educated in finance, auditing, law, HR, and marketing, my main focus is on growth investing (though I do sometimes identify value picks in the metals and mining sector). The focus of my coverage is on the precious metals/ base metals/ energy/ commodities/ and automobile industry.In my experience, the SA audience is an inevitable part of the value chain on this forum. Thus, I encourage my readers to share constructive feedback, as it almost always helps support a never-ending learning process.Ranked within the top 10% of financial bloggers rated on TipRanks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

