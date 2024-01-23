Bloomberg Creative/Bloomberg Creative Photos via Getty Images

Thesis

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on exploring and developing its flagship Casino Project through its 100% owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (or CMC). The Casino Project represents an attractive copper-gold property in Yukon, Canada. WRN's 2022 Technical Report reveals the Casino Project's considerable mineral resources, long mine life, and attractive mining economics. WRN appears undervalued based on the Casino Project's per share NPV (after-tax), making it an interesting long investment. However, certain risk indicators must be factored in while considering this thesis.

This article includes an in-depth analysis of the above parameters (including a technical analysis of WRN's share price). The discussion would help us determine a suitable investment thesis for the near term. So, let's get into the details without further ado.

Mining Attraction of the Casino Project

1) Mineral Resources: The Casino Project comprises 1,136 full and partial Quartz claims encompassing an area of ~21,276 hectares and 55 Placer claims encompassing an area of ~490 hectares. Notably, the Project's development will potentially impact the following First Nation tribes/ local communities and will require meaningful engagement with these communities before the project moves toward the construction and development stage:

Selkirk First Nation,

Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation,

White River First Nation, and

Kluane First Nation.

Based on the NI 43-101 Technical Report (Feasibility Study) published in August 2022, the Casino property's mineral resource is classified into two categories: first, mineral resource amenable to milling/flotation concentration method (mill material), and second, mineral resource amenable to heap leach recovery method (leach material). Notably, the mill material represents a greater portion of the consolidated mineral resource and has better average copper grades than the leach material. Likewise, the leach material has better average gold grades than the mill material. Regarding value proposition, ~46% of the M&I (Measured and Indicated) Mill Resource is attributable to copper, ~34% to gold, ~17% to molybdenum, and ~4% to silver.

The consolidated M&I Resources for both categories is approximately 2.49 billion tons of mineralized ore at average grades of 0.14% copper, 0.016% molybdenum, 0.18 g/t gold, and 1.5 g/t silver. The metal contained within the M&I Resources approximately includes 7.64 Blb (a billion pounds) copper, 791.2 Mlb (a million pounds) molybdenum, 14.8 Moz (a million ounces) gold, and 117.2 Moz silver.

In addition to the M&I Resources mentioned above, the Casino Project's Inferred Resources are approximately 1.41 billion tons of mineralized ore at average head grades of 0.10% copper, 0.009% molybdenum, 0.14 g/t gold, and 1.2 g/t silver. Likewise, the metal contained within the Inferred Resources category approximately includes 3.08 Blb copper, 286 Mlb molybdenum, 6.3 Moz gold, and 52.3 Moz silver.

At this point, it's important to note the following:

The Casino Project's resource is scalable - WRN can significantly upgrade its mineral resources by converting the least certain (and economically viable) Inferred Resources to the more certain M&I Resources through exploration.

From the perspective of low-cost production, the ore grades are not very impressive (for both copper and gold). Generally, lower average grades are associated with high production costs, and vice versa.

Nevertheless, the Casino Project's LoM (Life of Mine) stripping ratio of 0.43:1 is very interesting. Generally, low stripping ratios are associated with low-cost mining and vice versa. In my experience, it's common to find average stripping ratios between the range of 2:1 and 4:1 for open-pit mining projects. That said, I see the Casino Project's expected strip ratio to overcome the impact of low average grades, thereby reflecting positively on the mine's overall production costs.

2) Long Life Project: The Casino Project's mine life is expected to be 27 years, out of which the first 22 years of production will be sourced from direct feed material from the open pit mine, while the last 5 years of production will be sourced from stockpiles. Look at the expected Mine Production Schedule below (zoom in), which reveals that production parameters (including NSR cut-off grades, NSR value, grades of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver, etc.) will peak during the first two years of production, remain stable for the next 8 years, and gradually decline from that point onward.

Casino Mine's Production Schedule - Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report

3) Mining Economics: The processing mill of the Casino Project is expected to process ~120,000 tpd (dry tons/day), or ~43.8 million tons/annum on average, throughout the mine's life. Since the mill throughput is affected by the hardness of the ore sent for processing, the actual mill throughput may well exceed 120,000 tpd. The Casino mine's output will be processed using a conventional single-line SAG mill, followed by conventional flotation to produce metal concentrate.

Moreover, the Casino Project's 2022 Feasibility Study/Technical Report envisages obtaining power supply from its own power plant using LNG as generator fuel. The good thing is that prevailing LNG prices are very favorable. According to this report at S&P Global, the 2024 average JKM (LNG price benchmark) forecast is between $11 and $12 per MMBtu (British thermal unit), thanks to healthy LNG inventories maintained by the Asian/European markets and low LNG demand on the back of slow economic recovery. The report further anticipates a meaningful increase in LNG supply from 2025 onwards as LNG projects in Qatar and North America become operational. Over the next 3 years, LNG prices could fall to the range between $8 and $9 per MMBtu. However, it's difficult to say whether WRN can fully capitalize on prevailing low LNG prices due to the following reasons:

The Casino Project has an estimated 3-year pre-production period before it can commence full production from the mine.

LNG market dynamics may not be as favorable (thereby impacting LNG prices) when all permits relating to mine construction/development have been secured, a construction decision has been taken by WRN's management, and the Project's construction has been concluded.

The table below identifies base-case NPV estimates for the Casino Project using a discount rate of 5% and 8%, respectively. I believe a 5% discount rate would be too optimistic due to the risk indicators discussed in a later section.

Casino Project's Base Case NPV Estimates - Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report

I believe the following catalysts support a potential upward revision to the Casino Project's base-case NPV estimates:

The Base-Case NPV estimates are based on the P&P (Proven and Probable) Reserves and are likely to be enhanced as M&I Resources are converted into P&P Reserves.

The estimates assume LoM prices (benchmark prices) at US$ 3.60/lb copper, US$ 14/lb molybdenum, US$ 1,700/oz gold, and US$ 22/oz silver. In contrast, spot prices for all these metals exceed the benchmark prices. The last traded prices are US$3.80/lb copper, US$19/lb molybdenum, US$ 2,030/oz gold, and US$ 22.75/oz silver.

It's worth noting that at the prevailing copper prices of ~US$ 3.80/lb, the Casino Project's estimated LoM C1 Cash Costs of C$1.00/lb (or US$ 0.80/lb based on forecasted CAD: USD exchange rate of 0.8:1) provides significant room for operating margins per pound of copper production.

This leads us to our next section, where we discuss WRN's valuation based on the NPV estimate of its flagship project.

Valuation and Technical Analysis

Valuation: Table 1-9 above notes that the Casino Project's estimated after-tax NPV using an 8% discount rate is ~C$2,334 MM, generating an IRR of 18.1% (assuming the project is financed 100% from equity). In USD terms, the after-tax NPV is ~US$ 1,867.2 MM. Based on the fully diluted outstanding share count of ~175.5 MM, the after-tax NPV is ~US$10.64/share. When writing, WRN last traded at US$1.13/share, indicating that the stock currently trades at ~0.11x its NPV. Notably, this multiplier was 0.16x based on April 2023 data (as reported in the company's December 2023 presentation; check the chart below). I see that the valuation multiple has further improved during the past six months.

Price to NPV - Source: December 2023 Presentation

Technical Analysis: The stock also appears to be trading cheaply from a technical analysis perspective. WRN's last traded price of US$1.13/share is closer to the lower end of its 52-week price range (between US$1.04-1.98), with a 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) score of 31.14. Generally, a stock is considered to be in the oversold territory when the RSI score falls below 30. In the case of WRN, the stock is currently trading in the technically neutral territory. However, any notable decline in copper/gold prices from the current levels will likely push the share price to the oversold territory. Finally, the current share price is way below its 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) of US$1.47. In brief, all the technical indicators also point toward the stock's attractive pricing.

Nonetheless, we must factor in the risk factors/challenges facing project development (detailed in the next section) before making an investment decision about the company.

Risk Indicators

I see the following risk indicators/challenges impacting an otherwise promising investment thesis related to WRN's Casino Project:

1) Project CAPEX and Financing Options: According to the 2022 Technical Report, initial project development CAPEX is estimated to be ~C$3.6 BB, including ~C$2.91 BB projected for Processing Plant/Infrastructure and ~C$661 MM projected for Mine Pre-production and Equipment. The infrastructure-related facilities include arrangements relating to access roads, water supply (to be sourced from the Yukon River), LNG receiving/storage/distribution, power generation and transmission, tailings management, and heap leaching. Likewise, the LoM sustaining CAPEX is estimated at ~C$751 MM.

However, the company's balance sheet is a bit disappointing in this regard. WRN's last reported balance sheet (Q3 2023) revealed a liquidity position worth ~C$38.4 MM (cash and short-term investments). Subsequent to the reporting period, WRN announced an additional C$6 MM investment from Rio Tinto (RIO), raising RIO's ownership in WRN to ~10%. Nonetheless, with WRN's total liquidity near ~C$50 MM (this amount does not consider the ~C$3 MM average annual operating cash outflows calculated based on 9M 2022/2023 cash flow statements), it would be challenging for the company to fund the massive development CAPEX of ~C$3.6 BB.

WRN has no short/long-term debt on its balance sheet, nor has it entered into a credit arrangement for financing the Casino Project. To meet the Project's financing needs, the company has yet to decide whether (and how) it will issue additional shares (which will significantly increase the shareholder base and hurt the stock's presently attractive valuation), seek debt financing, or try to manage capital by strategic asset disposals/acquisitions, etc.

An important question to ask is whether a strategic investor/mining giant like Rio Tinto (currently holding ~10%) would become interested in increasing its stake in the project and providing further capital in the future. I believe this possibility cannot be ruled out, especially since RIO has historically shown interest in and subsequently acquired copper-gold projects in riskier jurisdictions than Canada. Case in point: RIO's recent acquisition of Turquoise Hill Resources (or TRQ) gave RIO 66% direct interest in Mongolia's promising Oyu-Tolgoi copper-gold project.

However, the TRQ deal took a long time to materialize after multiple rounds of disputes, lawsuits, etc., involving the then-three key stakeholders (RIO, TRQ, and the Mongolian Government), leaving much to the investors' speculation for roughly a decade. Similarly, any material investment offer from RIO regarding the Casino Project will be a long call in my view, and that would be impacted by factors such as the project permitting status, prevailing metal prices, and results of the ongoing exploration activities to define the Project's mining potential better.

2) Long Permitting Timeline: Located in Yukon, the Casino Project will require several permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals before moving to the production phase. The following timeline identifies the key permitting milestones to be achieved by WRN (in relation to the Casino Project).

Casino Permitting Timeline - Source: December 2023 Presentation

In a November 2023 update, WRN announced its plan to file with the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board (or YESAB) the Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement (ESE Statement) for the Casino Project in H2 2024. The ESE Statement will form the basis of WRN's assessment application for YESAB's Panel Review. Simultaneously, the company will also engage with First Nation tribes to solicit their support for the Project, which is vital for the permitting process to move smoothly. As noted in the chart above, the YESAB process is the first phase of the permitting timeline. Therefore, I believe the entire permitting process would take somewhere between 2 and 3 years to conclude (provided WRN does not encounter any challenges in the permitting phase).

At this point, it's also pertinent to mention that although Canada is generally considered a Tier-1 (or mining-friendly) jurisdiction, the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Mining Survey reported a YoY decline in Yukon's PPI (Policy Perception Index) score and relative rank. The PPI score reflects the attractiveness of the mining policies of a jurisdiction/region/country. Yukon's PPI score declined from 79.77 points in 2021 to 60.41 points in 2022 (lowest in the last 5 years), indicating a potentially unfavorable shift in the Yukon government's mining policy. Look at the table below.

Yukon's 2022 PPI Score - Source: Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Mining Survey

Investor Takeaway

The preceding discussion reveals the promising mining potential of WRN's Casino Project, demonstrated by considerable copper-gold-molybdenum resources, long mine life, and favorable mining economics. WRN appears to be trading at a discount based on comparing the Casino Project's NPV estimate (post-tax, discounted at 8%) with the stock's current price levels. The stock's technical picture is equally appealing.

However, there are a few risks/uncertainties impacting the stock's otherwise promising investment appeal, including arrangements for financing the Project's significant development CAPEX and the Project's long permitting timeline. The developments on the project's permitting front will also impact the final investment decision (regarding the Casino Project) to be made by WRN's management.

I see WRN's submission of the ESE Statement to the YESAB (expected H2 2024) as an important catalyst in the project's permitting phase. Until then, the share price will largely respond to momentum in copper/gold prices. That said, I believe the stock is a 'hold' for the near term (say, the next 12 months).