Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND) Presents at 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference, NYC Transcript

Jan. 23, 2024 5:38 PM ETMondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.18K Followers

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference, NYC January 19, 2024 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Orestes Fintiklis - Executive Vice Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Bernie McTernan - Needham & Company

Bernie McTernan

Great, hello everyone. I am Bernie McTernan on the Equity Research Team at Needham & Company covering Internet stocks. My pleasure to introduce Mondee. It's an AI travel-tech company and marketplace providing discounted travel through intermediaries as well as AI travel assistant.

Today with me is Orestes Fintiklis, Mondee's Executive Vice Chairman. So he is going to do a brief, do a presentation, provide a product demo. And then I'm going to come back later for Q&A. So if you have any questions, you can either email me at bmcternan@needhamco.com or just type them into the portal and we'll be sure to get to them.

But Orestes, the floor is yours. Thank you.

Orestes Fintiklis

Thank you, Bernie, and thank you very much for the invitation to participate in the conference.

So I will start with a short presentation of the main concepts around Mondee. Then I will give you a demo of our tech platform, which is currently used by 65,000 travel experts. And then in the end, we'll revert for a Q&A.

So what is Mondee? Mondee is a $3 billion travel marketplace and travel technology company as well as an AI platform. Most of investors and travelers, they are aware of the online travel agents. This is a very different type of marketplace. The online travel agents, they sell full-priced flights and hotels. Mondee sells discounted flights, hotels, car rentals and cruises. The online travel agents sell directly to the consumer on a website in a B2C strategy. What Mondee does? It sells travel B2B2C. So we sell through 65,000 intermediaries, who can be anything from traditional travel agents all the way to freelancers, concierge and recently social

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MOND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MOND

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.