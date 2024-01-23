Netflix Q4 2023 Outperformance Solidifies 3 Tailwinds For 2024 (Upgrade)

Mario Tama

Macroeconomic headwinds and intensifying competition have been two of the biggest challenges facing Netflix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) (NEOE:NFLX:CA) inherently cyclical business in 2023. And the same portfolio of headwinds is expected to spill into the new year. On the macro side, looming recession risk persists despite signs of slowing inflationary pressures that support eventual easing of financial conditions. Meanwhile, on direct Netflix competition, Amazon (AMZN) is now furthering its grip on the digital advertising industry by selling placements on its Prime Video service.

But despite selling its new ad-supported service into a cyclical slowdown, Netflix outperformed in 2023. In addition to robust subscription net adds in Q4 2023, the company has also outperformed on operating margins and cash flows. The results continue to underscore strength in preserving average revenue per member (ARM) expansion despite the recent introduction of lower-priced tiers that have gained momentum amongst consumers.

Specifically, Netflix has eliminated the basic tier in some core regions, and subsequently introduced lower-priced options (i.e., paid sharing and the ad-supported tier) into its subscription revenue mix. Yet ARM has improved exiting 2023. This implies the addition of lower-priced revenue mix components last year is being offset by continued progress in ramping up ad sales. And continued growth in paid subscription net adds underscores Netflix’s success in addressing consumers’ diverse viewing preferences and price sensitivities, and limiting churn. This is further corroborated by the exponential jump in ad-supported tier subscriptions from just 5 million at launch in May to more than 23 million at the end of 2023. Netflix acquired about 5 million new ad-tier sign-ups in Q4 (~40% of total new sign-ups). Robust subscription net adds in Q4 also suggest strong conversions of previous free-riders to paid sharers.

Taken together, the impressive results underscore value still attributable to Netflix’s market leadership in streaming, despite its normalizing pace of growth. We expect the company to demonstrate similar resilience through 2024, reinforced by several impending tailwinds in store. These include continued ARM expansion by prioritizing scale of its advertising business; incremental cyclical ad spend from the 2024 Summer Olympics and U.S. elections; and the advent of AI. We foresee all of these tailwinds in full throttle as part of Netflix’s strategy in ramping up screentime monetization against ongoing challenges in the marketplace.

This is expected to further margin expansion at Netflix, bolster its cash flows, and, inadvertently, reinforce its ability to invest in growth. The formula will further expand Netflix’s market leadership and reinforce its competitive advantage against rivals that are primarily navigating through secular declines in linear TV still. This will be value-accretive to Netflix in 2024 and help reinforce its valuation prospects from current levels by de-risking for persistent macroeconomic and competitive dynamics facing the industry.

1. Overcoming Competition

Netflix has continued to lead its streaming rivals by wide margins in terms of its share of screentime. Accounting for just under 10% of total TV screentime, Netflix leads the next largest streaming platform Hulu, owned by Disney (DIS), by five percentage points. Yet the company only commands about 5% of streaming-related revenues, as it had previously limited itself to subscription sales. Considering Netflix’s market-leading reach to the consumer, we expect the continued ramp of its participation in ad sales to further narrow the variance between screentime and revenue share.

However, we also expect Netflix to face the stiffest competition within its advertising business ahead – especially with the introduction of additional ad inventory from Amazon Prime Video later this month. Specifically, the e-commerce giant, which boasts one of the biggest troves of first-party (1P) data on consumer preferences, will start introducing ads in Prime Video in North America on January 29. Prime members can pay an additional $3 per month to go ad-free. In addition to diluting Netflix’s market share prospects with the introduction of additional streaming ad inventory, Amazon’s entry also risks overshadowing Netflix’s appeal to advertisers.

Specifically, cyclical headwinds facing the advertising business over the past two years have encouraged advertisers to embrace “ad spend optimization.” This suggests a greater focus on optimizing performance and return on ad spend (ROAS) going forward. And these represent efficiency gains achieved amid the macro turmoil in recent years that advertisers are unlikely willing to give up - even with the eventual return of cyclical tailwinds. What this means is that advertisers will heighten their preference for advertising channels that can demonstrate strong measurement capabilities, alongside effective targeting, reach, and conversion, amid other KPIs. And this is an area where both Amazon and Netflix can excel in, given their respective troves of market leading 1P consumer data.

Although Amazon leads Netflix in terms of its 1P consumer data access given its Prime membership base of more than 160 million, the former experiences a much lower Prime Video viewership conversion rate. Specifically, Prime Video holds only a 3.4% share of TV screentime compared to Netflix’s 8.5% on 260 million paid memberships at the end of 2023. This data suggests that Prime Members are not the most monetizable consumer eyeballs for streaming ads (though it’s a different story for Amazon’s retail ad sales).

Instead, Netflix management sees Prime Video’s entry as a halo for improving the appeal of advertising on connected TV (“CTV”) platforms and fostering the cannibalization of linear ad dollars.

And to me, it's like their move to CTV is going to pull more people from linear to CTV, which is good for everybody. It raises all boats. Yes, it creates more inventory, but [you] have to compete for the eyeballs. And that's the thing that we're very confident that we've been doing and will continue to do is compete for the eyeballs better than everybody else. Source: Netflix, Inc. UBS Global TMT Conference, December 2023.

To enhance the value of its 1P consumer viewer data advantage, Netflix is also stepping up on its efforts to improve product features for advertisers. This includes priority over measurement capabilities to address increasing advertisers’ demand for optimization. The strategy is corroborated by Netflix’s “measurement partnership with Nielsen in the U.S.” launched in October, as well as the recently introduced “What We Watched” semi-annual report on engagement. Other features include the “binge ad” product rolling out later in Q1, which offers the fourth episode ad-free for ad-supported viewers, and title sponsorships to improve ad placements and engagement. The company is also working with its ad technology partner Microsoft (MSFT) to further its ad targeting capabilities, and improve buyers’ access to its ad inventory.

These efforts are expected to complement Netflix’s share of emerging opportunities amid resilient secular demand in digital ads, particularly in CTV. Specifically, national TV ad placements are expected to decline by -2.9% this year, while AVOD placements are expected to expand at +12.9%, underscoring a favorable demand backdrop ahead for Netflix.

2. Macro De-Risk

The inherently cyclical advertising industry is expected to experience some form of recovery through 2024, despite lingering macroeconomic uncertainties. While inflation is coming down and incentivizing impending rate cuts, markets remain cautious of a potential recession as dwindling consumer savings are met with cooling labor demand. This could be a headwind to streaming platform operators, given their elevated exposure to the consumer end market. As discussed in the earlier section, ad cost optimization trends are also likely to persist, which could exacerbate the situation.

However, we view the ad industry – particularly AVOD operators – as one of the more “de-risked” corners of the industry amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Although the advertising industry is inherently cyclical and sensitivity to economic downturns, AVOD platforms have experienced resilient demand due to the secular transition of ad dollars away from linear businesses. And this tailwind is expected to persist, with the incremental benefit of cyclical events this year such as the Summer Olympics in Paris and the upcoming U.S. Presidential Elections in November.

We view this as a particularly favorable setup in the context of Netflix. Specifically, Netflix has been honing in on sports-adjacent events and programming in recent years. The company aims to differentiate itself from rivals that have prioritized exclusive broadcasting rights to ensure durability of sports-related engagement, as opposed to dependence on term-based licensing. This is corroborated by Netflix’s recent partnership with WWE for exclusive live-streaming beginning January 2025 in UCAN, UK and LATAM, alongside live-adjacent titles. And Netflix’s continued improvements in durability to sports-related engagement is likely to reinforce its share of Olympics-related ad dollars heading into mid-year.

But we look at that and say what people really care about is these -- like in sports, of course, they want to see the match. But between the matches, there's an unbelievable wealth of stories…So if I'm a network, and I lose the NFL to another network, that other network is going to do just fine carrying that sport. And the fans are all going to move from network A to network B. So for me, it's like where we can really differentiate and outcompete everybody is in the storytelling of sports, the drama of sports. Source: Netflix, Inc. UBS Global TMT Conference, December 2023.

Meanwhile, Netflix is also well-positioned to benefit from the upcoming U.S. Presidential Elections. Specifically, streaming platforms have the largest reach into the younger Gen Z and millennial populations, which currently represent the largest cohort with voting eligibility. Gen Z and millennials spend more than half of their TV usage on streaming platforms, compared to 30% and 15% among Gen X and Boomers, respectively. And Netflix currently holds the largest reach, given its market leading share of TV view time as previously discussed.

The viewing dynamics across Gen Z and millennials are also favorable to Netflix ahead of the political ad spending cycle. Gen Zs are typically most connected during the day and late in the night, while millennials reach peak streaming rates during “traditional primetime hours” between 5 pm and 8 pm This makes every hour on Netflix a primetime placement for ads, thus incentivizing more political ad dollars to the platform ahead of the U.S. Presidential Elections.

Taken together, we think the cyclical ad spending derived from the upcoming Summer Olympics and Presidential Elections will help to smooth out the lapping dynamics experienced in 2023. Specifically, Summer Olympic tailwinds are expected to offset revenue outperformance experienced in mid-2023 due to the roll-out of paid-sharing and advertising capabilities. Meanwhile, incremental political ad spending tailwinds ahead of the November elections are expected to offset strong Q4 screentime monetization at Netflix coming out of the resilient holiday season just passed.

3. Other Emerging Company-Specific Strengths Are Taking Shape

Combating AI

Although Netflix has yet to introduce its own directly monetizable generative AI tool, it remains a beneficiary of the nascent technology’s widening adoption in our opinion. The advent of generative AI has been a tremendous help to advertisers by improving the ad campaign creation and placement process, and, inadvertently, ROAS. This trend is particularly evident among ad platforms such as Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META), which have been emphasizing on their respective Performance Max and Advantage+ ad formats’ AI-enabled capabilities in reducing cost and time to ad deployment for advertisers in recent quarters. Industry estimates currently are that 70% of ad content creation will be overtaken by AI-enabled computer generation over the longer term.

As AI increasingly improves productivity gains across the ad creation to deployment process, the nascent technology accordingly heightens demand for quality measurement capabilities and performance (e.g., targeting, engagement, etc.). This circles back to our earlier discussion on Netflix’s data advantage compared to its streaming peers, which could differentiate its appeal from other digital ad platforms in the AI era.

Deeper Penetration into Gaming

Netflix’s widening profitability and cash flows, and freedom from rivals’ linear baggage, also give it a wider margin to explore different growth opportunities – even when they are nascent. This includes the company’s commitment to further monetizing its gaming ambitions. Netflix subscribers currently enjoy free access to its slate of ad-free mobile games that are typically developed to accompany its original titles. Although active gamers on Netflix remain a nominal share of its paid subscribers (currently estimated at < 1%), the adjacent offering has been critical optimizing IP engagement and retention. The latest games include the latest “Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game” introduced in December, which has incentivized incremental viewership on the dating reality show’s fifth season released in July.

In addition to brand engagement and retention though, Netflix wants to directly monetize its gaming business going forward. We view the implementation of in-game ads as a potential immediate adjacent opportunity in furthering monetization of its subscriber base. The opportunity could also help to optimize Netflix’s investment outlay by leveraging its existing ad deployment technology stack. Other opportunities explored include the potential introduction of in-app purchases and paid gaming – all of which could be value accretive to the stock.

Fundamental and Valuation Analysis

Adjusting our previous forecast for Netflix’s actual Q4 performance and full year 2024 expectations, the company is estimated to grow its revenue by 15% y/y in the current year. This will be primarily driven by continued subscription gains and ARM expansion. Specifically, ARM is expected to benefit further from the full year impact of recent price hikes across the U.S., UK, and France, and emerging ad sales tailwinds in 2024. Meanwhile, continued subscription net adds will be driven by the ongoing dynamics of ramping the roll-out of paid sharing and ad-tier adoption. The pushed-back content slate due to the writers and actors’ strikes in 2023 is also expected to bolster subscriptions in late 2024.

Netflix’s bottom line is also expected to benefit from ARM expansion tailwinds stemming from increased prioritization over scaling ad sales. Management currently guides 24% in operating margins in full year 2024, which represents an approximately three-point improvement from 2023. However, we believe there is potentially room for further improvement exiting the current year. We view Netflix’s trove of organic 1P data as a key competitive advantage in addressing the rise of ad spend optimization. And this will subsequently drive Netflix to a larger share capture of the higher margin ad dollars transitioning from linear formats to CTV.

We are increasing our base case price target for the stock to $493. The adjustment reflects our increased confidence in the durability of Netflix’s upward valuation re-rate as its efforts in furthering monetization of screentime through ad sales takes shape.

The base case price target is computed based on the discounted cash flow approach, which values Netflix’s projections taken in conjunction with the fundamental forecast discussed in the earlier section. We have also adjusted the normalized risk-free rate assumption used in deriving Netflix’s WACC from the previous 4.8% to 4%. This is consistent with the recent increase in market expectations for impending rate cuts, and reduces Netflix’s WACC from the previous 9% to 8.9%. A perpetual growth rate of 3% is also applied to the analysis, which is consistent with Netflix’s sustained growth trajectory reinforced by the fruition of its recent monetization efforts.

The Bottom Line

Netflix has kicked off 2024 with a favorable backdrop for ad sales, bolstered by both industrywide and company-specific tailwinds. Although the base case price target (PT) closely aligns with Netflix’s stock price at current levels, we believe its opportunities remain skewed to the upside. The latest Q4 outperformance reinforces confidence that the impending tailwinds will continue to appropriately de-risk Netflix’s inherent exposure to lingering macroeconomic uncertainties.

We believe Netflix stock has fuel to push towards our upside scenario PT of $528, which reflects stronger than expected subscription growth to accompany emerging ARM expansion opportunities. The current environment provides an opportunity to partake in Netflix’s pivot to its next phase of business, from growing its subscriber base to honing in on optimizing monetization. This would become more impactful to the longer-term cash flows underpinning the stock’s upside potential.