Laser1987

Shares of airline company United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) slumped by more than 10% last week Friday after weather-related flight cancellations and a more muted earnings outlook for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) weighed on the sector. However, United Airlines' fourth quarter earnings were solid and caused the share price to soar 6% in after-hours trading. Investors, however, still have the opportunity to buy the drop here as shares are in a consolidation pattern.

In my opinion, the market widely overreacted to recently announced flight cancellations as well as other news stories surrounding the airline industry, such as the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft related to a door blowout on an Alaskan Airlines flight earlier this month. United Airlines trades at an attractive valuation and FY 2024 is likely to be a record year for the airline industry which could lead to positive EPS revision momentum as well. Shares are a buy based on valuation, revenue growth and industry trends.

Data by YCharts

United Airlines beats expectations

United Airlines delivered very strong Q4'23 results on Monday with both revenues and earnings coming in ahead of expectations. United Airlines, benefiting from a solid holiday travel season, reported $2.00 per share in earnings… which was $0.30 per share better than expected. The airline also beat revenue predictions by $78M.

Seeking Alpha

Record travel season, revenue momentum and consistent operating income profitability

Just like Delta Air Lines, United Airlines benefited from a record travel season and said that it transported 8.2M flying customers during the last two weeks of the year, the highest amount ever. Holiday-driven travel has been responsible for a very solid quarter for United Airlines which disclosed an 11% year-over-year increase in passenger revenues to $12.4B and a total 10% Y/Y in total operating revenues to $13.6B. These revenue gains were driven chiefly by a 9.2% Y/Y increase in passengers.

Airlines have not only benefited from the holiday season, but rather from a profound rebound in passenger volumes throughout the year. Importantly, United Airlines was also solidly profitable on an operating income basis. Despite higher salary-related operating expenditures, United Airlines reported $1.0B in operating income for the fourth quarter alone and a $4.2B profit on a full-year basis.

United Airlines

According to the International Air Transport Association, both 2024 and 2025 are expected to be record years for the airline industry and passenger levels are expected to exceed the previous 2019 industry records. Current events may temporarily limit the growth of the airline industry and may result in a short-term dip in passenger volumes, but as soon as airlines return to their normal flight schedules, United Airlines and its rivals should continue to see record passenger volumes this year. IATA's December Fact Sheet indicates that FY 2023 was a record year for the airline industry, with FY 2024 also set to see a consecutive passenger record.

IATA

Short-term dip in FCF, aircraft investments

FY 2022 has seen the beginning of a major free cash flow turnaround at United Airlines, largely because of the resumption of air travel and the wholesale return of passengers that year. In FY 2023, however, United Airlines' free cash flow was $(1.0)B, due largely to a near-50% Y/Y increase in capital expenditures. The airline is investing heavily in new planes and announced in the fourth quarter that it will buy 50 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 60 Airbus A321neos. In a bid to expand its passenger transport capacity and open up new routes, especially in Asia and the Pacific, which should lead to long-term free cash flow growth.

United Airlines is focusing on adding new wide-body jets which is part of the company's plan to add 700 new planes by FY 2033. More than 140 planes are set to be added to the company's fleet this year alone. As the company puts into service new planes and with strong projections in place for FY 2024 passenger volumes, United Airlines has a strong chance to return to positive free cash flow growth this year.

United Airlines

United Airlines' valuation vs. rivals, EPS revision potential

United Airlines and other airlines received a government bailout during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the business has since rebounded nicely. Therefore, revenue expectations are also trending up and analysts currently expect 7% Y/Y top line growth for UAL in Q1'24 and 5% in Q2'24. Given the strong industry trends in terms of passenger growth and revenue momentum, I believe UAL is undervalued.

Analysts expect $11.44 per share in earnings for UAL next year, meaning shares of United Airlines have a P/E ratio of 3.4X which is materially below the 1-year average P/E ratio of 4.8X. The airline industry in general appears undervalued after last week's sell-off as Delta Air Lines and American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) also trade at very low P/E ratios of 5.2X and 4.3X. United Airlines' valuation implies an earnings yield of a massive 30%, indicating potential undervaluation.

If passenger volumes continue to grow in FY 2024, and revenues with it, I expect to see this improvement in fundamentals to be reflected in a higher valuation multiplier as well as in favorable EPS revisions. The current average P/E ratio of the industry group is 4.3X based on FY 2025 earnings. A revaluation to this industry average P/E ratio implies an upside potential of 27% and a fair value of ~$49. If UAL revalued to its average 1-year P/E ratio, shares could have up to 42% upside potential.

Data by YCharts

Risks with United Airlines

Arctic weather conditions are obviously a major setback for the airline company, but only in the short term. A return to normal flight schedules should also serve to remove the negative sentiment overhang that has recently been created for the airline industry. What I would see as a negative for United Airlines is if the company failed to return to positive free cash flow in the short term. Other risks include a slowdown in passenger growth/revenue momentum which is key to the thesis here. Passenger numbers (IATA data) and revenue estimates are key numbers that I am monitoring here.

Final thoughts

Flight cancellations and Boeing 737 Max 9 quality problems have repelled investors lately from the sector. The Delta Air Lines' earnings warning contributed to negative sentiment as well. However, the bigger picture is quite intact: United Airlines delivered 10% Y/Y top line growth in Q4'23 and twice that in FY 2023 and the airline remained highly profitable on an operating income basis. United Airlines also stated that it flew a record number of passengers over the holidays and IATA projections could make FY 2024 a record year for the industry as well. I believe the recent drop in UAL's price is an opportunity to take advantage of negative investor sentiment and fear and buy shares at a highly attractive 30% earnings yield. This is a unique opportunity to be greedy!