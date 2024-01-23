Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.18K Followers

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 23, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Emlen Harmon - Director of IR

John Ciulla - CEO

Glenn MacInnes - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler

Matt Breese - Stephens

Chris McGratty - KBW

Casey Haire - Jefferies

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James

Steven Alexopoulos - JP Morgan

Brody Preston - UBS

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Bernard von-Gizycki - Deutsche Bank

Ben Gerlinger - Citigroup

Laurie Hunsicker - Seaport Research Partners

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to the Webster Financial Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Webster's Director of Investor Relations, Emlen Harmon to introduce the call. Mr. Harmon, please go ahead.

Emlen Harmon

Good morning. Before we begin our remarks, I want to remind you that the comments made by management may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the safe harbor rules. Please review the forward-looking disclaimer and safe-harbor language in today's press release and presentation for more information about risks and uncertainties which may affect us. The presentation accompanying management's remarks can be found on the company's Investor Relations site at investors.websterbank.com. For the Q&A portion of the call, we ask that each participant ask just one question and one follow-up before returning to the queue.

I will now turn the call over to Webster Financial's CEO, John Ciulla.

John Ciulla

Thanks a lot Emlen. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Webster Financial Corporation's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. We appreciate you joining us this morning. I'll provide remarks on our high-level results and operations before turning it over to Glenn

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WBS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WBS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.