California Dreaming Or Nightmare?

Jan. 24, 2024 7:00 AM ETREXR, ESS, ROIC16 Comments
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • California has a rich history of songs dedicated to the state, with famous examples from The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, and Katy Perry.
  • Concerns about California's population decline and exposure to natural risks raise questions about the future of businesses in the state.
  • Despite these concerns, certain California-based REITs like Rexford Industrial, Essex Property Trust, and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. have strong market positions and favorable supply and demand dynamics.
Silhouettes of tall palms under cloudless sundown sky

AntonioSolano/iStock via Getty Images

Quite a few songs about California exist.

One of the earliest and most famous ones is The Beach Boys’ “I Wish They All Could Be California Girls,” which was released in 1965. There’s also:

  • “California” by Joni Mitchell (1966)
  • “South

Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REXR, ROIC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:20 AM
Comments (77.57K)
It's truly an honor to be the "most-followed" writer on Seeking Alpha.

Part of the thrill for me is seeing your comments.
So, thank you for reading and commenting....

Happy SWAN Investing!
J
Jennev98
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (706)
Great Dreaming article Brad, I’m glad to see you made a shout out about my cousins, the Wilson’s and the Loves. Best thing to hit California, even though their linage like mine came from West Virginia and southern Ohio!
Heroesbleed
Heroesbleed
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (1.41K)
I’d like to see a discussion of the impact of the political culture of California on investing there. The illegal alien invasion, the subsequent increase in crime, the crypto-Marxism of the ruling Democrats, etc.
j
jpsnakes
Today, 8:05 AM
Comments (295)
Nightmare. You mentioned some of the concerns, but did not mention many others; taxes, woke politics, their current budget issues, and more. I just don't see California ever being the same, and I can't invest in a company where the majority of their business is there.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments (603)
Location....location...location....

Consider California's treatment/relationship with companies like PGE, XOM AND CVX...to name a few.

I am staying away from investments heavily weighted in Cali...and several other States.
A
Arimnestos
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (2.36K)
I'm not sure what is more amusing: the California envy or the California ignorance here on SA. As a Nevada resident, I am a regular visitor and have property in the Bay Area. Personally, I am doing my best to avoid Florida and Houston in my investment decisions.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments (603)
@Arimnestos Other than name-calling and attacking the messenger(s)....how about a few reasons for investing in California. I am always open to other opinions...
B
Bgraham75
Today, 7:30 AM
Comments (376)
For the first time in In-n-Out Burgers 75 year history, its closing one of its stores in Oakland, CA due to crime. That says everything about the direction that California is going.
RonEDickinson
RonEDickinson
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (546)
I vote nightmare. I recently passed on investing directing in a multi family LLC. As a CPA I find the tax laws complex and crazy. I want nothing to do with the state except for vacations. My prediction is that populations stay steady but it transforms as traditional Americans move out to lower cost, lower tax, lower regulations and immigration fills in because of California’s open arms. I’m not sure of the net result except for a gradual decline in per capita income.
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (77.57K)
@RonEDickinson I agree with you.... I remember I asked O's CEO, Tom Lewis, years ago why O was located in San Diego.... he summed it up in one word: WEATHER

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. All the best.
a
alschroed
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (2.92K)
@RonEDickinson Ron I agree with you and I don't invest in businesses that do a major part of their business in California. I also won't invest in utilities in California either. California is an unfriendly state for business,
Stonecutter12
Stonecutter12
Today, 7:18 AM
Comments (213)
I vote nightmare because of the anti business environment and the overall general culture there.
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:21 AM
Comments (77.57K)
@Stonecutter12 You can't beat my home State of South Carolina!

Nothing could be finer, than to live in Carolina ....
grayhat
grayhat
Today, 7:10 AM
Comments (1.75K)
You missed the best one......California Dreaming....THE MAMAS and THE PAPAS. Have a great day!!!!!11
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (77.57K)
@grayhat Ahhh... Thanks for reading and commenting. All the best
J
Jennev98
Today, 8:03 AM
Comments (706)
@grayhat and for us 60s children California Sun by the Rivieras was a great song, about 1964!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
REXR--
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
ESS--
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
ROIC--
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
Compare

