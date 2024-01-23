Jean-Marie HOSATTE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

On 4 January 2024, APA Corporation (APA) announced it agreed to buy Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion inclusive of Callon’s debt. Callon shareholders are to receive 1.0425 APA shares for each Callon share. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2024.

The deal was initially viewed positively by Callon shareholders with the shares advancing 3% following the announcement but negatively by APA shareholders with its shares down 7%. Since then, markets have contracted, oil prices have softened, and oil shares are trading lower.

Callon shareholders can accept the APA deal or, subject to penalties, may ultimately walk away. Should Callon terminate the acquisition agreement, the company must pay $85 million to APA plus costs of up to $24 million maximum, potential total $109 million. By contrast, if APA terminates the transaction, they must pay $170 million to Callon, plus expenses up to a maximum of $48 million. APA’s acquisition offer expires October 3, 2024, but can be extended with the agreement of both parties.

Callon shareholders have three options: (1) Reject the APA deal and sit tight without taking any other action; (2) Accept the APA offer, or; (3) Merge Callon with other small contiguous neighbors and then sell the enlarged entity to a nearby bigger E&P company.

Before assessing these options, we need to understand the oil market outlook and look at oil company valuations.

Oil Market

Currently WTI is in the low $70s, having touched a high of $91 and a low of $67 the past year. At the time of writing, mid-January 2024, there are acute Middle-East tensions as the Palestinian Hamas together with allies, Yemeni Houthis supported by Iran, exact revenge on the Israelis for their part in the Palestinian/Hamas/Israeli conflict. Against this backdrop it is worth observing that oil prices have not spiked higher. This suggests that in the short-term, oil may sink even lower if hostilities abate.

For now, the world seems well supplied with oil. OPEC, the world’s swing producer in many people’s eyes, held spare production capacity of over 3 million barrels per day at the end of 2023. This buffer may disappear if the Middle-East escalates into outright war. Ref Seeking Alpha article: UK Warns Of World Entering Pre-War Phase.

A further reason for the apparently relaxed oil picture is that winter in the northern hemisphere sees lower demand than summer. Bear in mind that transport constitutes the single greatest component of global oil demand and most transport occurs in the April-September window. So, right now is not a typically sensitive time for higher oil prices.

Whilst events such as the Middle-East conflict remain as wild cards, the general thinking, as outlined by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), is that oil prices will firm to about $80 as we progress through 2024 and will then gradually soften. In the short-term, this seems logical given that spare OPEC capacity can be tapped to satiate a price spike and OPEC+ may introduce further production cuts if oil sinks to uncomfortably low levels – perhaps into the $60s.

Refer the blue line in the following short-term outlook from the EIA published January 2024.

WTI forecast (EIA)

Meanwhile, with motor vehicles having such a major effect on global oil usage, investors may now uncover media reports that EV sales growth is evaporating. Refer: Ford cuts EV production amid slowing demand growth – January 19, 2024, and Stellantis warns of EV bloodbath – January 19, 2024. Also, Germany announced an abrupt end to EV subsidies - December 18, 2023. Furthermore, in the US there are growing concerns that Trump, should he win the presidential race, will roll-back some of Biden’s green subsidies; Car makers fret over Trump threat to EV subsidies - January 3, 2024.

Suffice to say that for the next two years there are grounds for EV sales to hit a soft spot. The corollary being that 2024 and 2025 could well see internal combustion engine vehicle sales and oil demand receive a boost.

Still, longer-term, there is widespread acknowledgement that global oil consumption will enter a gradual period of decline. Opinions vary as to how soon this may occur and how severe the slide may be. Here is a link to a BBC wide-ranging discussion about the prospects for oil production out as far as 2050. Within this outlook, there are forecasts that peak-oil demand could arrive in a few years, or possibly as late as 2030. But all agree that it is coming.

The major push towards less reliance on oil comes via the ubiquitous climate change threat. This anti-oil thrust is likely to gain more impetus from further advances in the EV market, specifically from improvements in battery technology. Of note are claims by QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) and others about breakthroughs in solid-state batteries that enable single-charge journeys of 1,000-1,200km and fast changing in only 10 minutes. Here is an example of what we may expect.

Toyota Battery Roadmap (Toyota)

Even allowing for delays to hitting these game-changing targets, I would surmise that they will indeed cause downward pressures on oil prices notwithstanding supportive efforts from OPEC. In such a weakening oil demand environment, it is only the lowest cost oil producers that will continue to do well. Alas, US shale, wonderful business that it is, is not the lowest cost producer and valuations of US shale companies are therefore likely to suffer over the long-term.

Choices for Callon Shareholders

Option 1: Sit tight.

First, because Callon is a cheap stock (p/e less than 5, EV/EBITDA of 3.3, see below), shareholders could sit tight, resist the APA acquisition offer, and simply await better times for the oil sector. However, because oil prices are forecast to rise only to about $80 a barrel this year, the potential upside may not be worth the risk-reward. That, plus the penalties associated with breaking the APA deal, means it is unlikely that shareholders will choose this option.

Option 2: Accept the APA deal.

Shareholders could accept the APA deal and ride to success on the coattails of APA shares. Via this route, Callon shareholders can gain from multiple aspects over a 12-month period.

First, APA, pre-acquisition, is forecast to grow sales slightly in 2024 and increase earnings per share by about 8%. Post the CPE acquisition, EPS growth is likely to be higher because of synergies. Assume, for the sake of argument, an uplift to the shares of something like 10% over the next 12-month period.

Second, APA shares come with a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Third, under the APA deal, CPE shareholders receive 1.0425 APA shares for each CPE share. Currently, APA shares are $30.37, and this premium is worth $1.29 per share.

Adding these parts together, over the first full year of ownership, CPE shareholders may receive $30.37 exchange shares, plus $1.29 premium, plus 10% price appreciation via growth $3.04, plus 3.3% dividend $1.00, potential total approximately $35.70.

In the longer-term, APA shareholders, including CPE shareholders, would benefit when APA’s prized Suriname Block 58 oilfield comes online. Block 58 has an estimated 700 million barrels of recoverable oil. Estimated daily production is 200,000 barrels of which 50% is owned by APA with Total, as operator, owning the other 50%. It’s impossible to say today what the annual cash-flow and profits will be from this field but, as a benchmark, if a pre-profit of $30 per barrel was achieved, this would translate to annual profits of over $1 billion for APA alone.

On the downside, Callon’s and APA’s acreage is not contiguous. This is an impediment to extracting costs and synergies from the deal. Cast an eye over the acreage of the two companies – immediately we see that almost none is contiguous.

APA and Callon Permian acreage (APA)

So, is contiguous important?

Without doubt the proximity of newly acquired acreage is very important. A great deal of capital and man-hours is tied up in the infrastructure that enables and supports the actual drilling and day-to-day operational activities; access roads, power sources and general services, water supplies, water purification, water disposal/take-away, crew facilities, and oil and gas and NGL storage and pipelines/takeaway facilities. Being able to share all these facilities via contiguous acreage, rather than having to build afresh, creates meaningful cost savings.

Besides, the basic economics of longer lateral wells are far superior to those of shorter laterals and the very act of acquiring contiguous acreage invariably enables the drilling of more long laterals.

Acreage

Pre-acquisition, APA’s Permian acreage is 197,000 Midland and 84,000 Delaware. Callon is 26,000 Midland and 119,000 Delaware. Combined, this is 223,000 Midland and 203,000 Delaware. The reality is that APA, a predominantly Midland entity from a shale perspective, is acquiring a mostly Delaware entity. Physically, Midland and Delaware are a considerable distance apart and the basins have different geology, and as such scope for synergies and savings is limited. This scenario facilitates a post-acquisition situation whereby a core team of geologists and rock men and various experts and management from CPE remain in charge of the Delaware patch for the long-term whilst the APA management and teams primarily look after the Midland acreage. Convenient for CPE management but not completely ideal for efficiently running one company.

Cost savings

APA claims it will achieve annual savings of $150 million via the acquisition, being: $55 million SGA, $40 million lower debt cost, and $55 million lower operating costs. Refer following chart from APA. How real are these proposed cost savings?

Acquisition cost savings (APA)

In my view, the $55 million SGA savings, while not unreasonable, would be much greater if the acquired acreage was contiguous and if the company had one main center of activity rather than two.

Second, the $40 million funding cost savings seems questionable as interest rates are on a declining curve.

Thirdly, $55 million of potentially lower operating costs is difficult to prove because normal efficiency improvements continue to be made these days across the entire Permian basin.

Some of these potential savings may be a stretch.

The APA deal is positive, but not optimal.

Overall, this APA deal is positive for Callon. Callon is exiting at 3.3 times EBITDA but in return it is receiving APA shares trading at 2.6 times EBITDA. The APA shares preserve future upside for CPE shareholders, particularly when APA’s earnings and attractive cash flows that will come from Suriname are factored in.

The benefits to APA shareholders are that they are acquiring CPE with about 12 years of drilling inventory at an attractive price of 3.3 times EBITDA. So, yes, APA shareholders are acquiring a decent asset base, and they will be able to eke out some savings from the transaction.

Verdict: A moderately positive deal, but ultimately sub-optimal for both APA and Callon.

Option 3: Callon merges with contiguous neighbors, then sells to a nearby large player.

First, let us consider M&A activity in oil sector.

M&A in the oil space

Recently, there has been well-publicized acquisition activity in the oil sector. Most notably in October 2023 two large deals were announced; Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) agreed to buy Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) agreed to buy Hess (NYSE:HES). PXD was sold with an EV/EBITDA of 6.8, and Hess had an exit EV/EBITDA of 9.6.

With the oil industry forecast to enter a period of long-term decline, albeit perhaps after an interim burst of relative strength, it is inevitable that company valuations will be depressed. This backdrop means that acquisitions may continue to be consummated with cheap price tags. And acquisitions of small and/or highly leveraged companies will come with even lower valuations. So, whilst fine companies such as PXD or Hess can be acquired with EV/EBITDAs of say 7-9, small shale companies can expect to be bought for EV/EBITDAs of say 4-6, or possibly lower as we see in the APA-CPE scenario.

Size matters.

The position of small operators is precarious. Large companies are generally not interested in buying them because a small acquisition takes almost as much bandwidth and effort as doing a large deal. And, given that larger transactions can be done at favorable pricing, it often doesn’t make sense for big players to distract themselves with troublesome small deals.

One solution for small companies is to merge with other small neighboring players and then sell the larger combined entity to a bigger entity. This choice is open to CPE shareholders.

Callon has three adjacent neighbors in the Delaware basin; Permian Resources (NYSE:PR), Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) and Diamondback Energy (Nasdaq:FANG), a larger neighbor with better valuation metrics and a potential acquirer.

Here are extract financial data, valuation metrics and acreage for each company.

Summary data - Permian shale companies (SEC filings)

In the oil industry, one of the most important valuation metrics is EV/EBITDA (Economic Value/EBITDA). Note that Callon’s EV/EBITDA is a lowly 3.3 and the average EV/EBITDA for all three CPE, PR and VTLE is just 2.8.

Contrast this with their immediate neighbor, Diamondback – in my view an ideal acquirer because of the large potential synergies. It is valued at 5.4 times EV/EBITDA, still quite cheap but more than 90% higher than the 2.8 average of CPE + PR + VTLE.

Further up the scale, Pioneer (PXD) has an EV/EBITDA of 6.3, a full 125% higher than that of CPE + PR + VTLE at 2.8.

These valuation discrepancies are not warranted.

Callon, Permian, and Vital combined have 424,000 Delaware acres and 375,000 Midland acres. The overall total being 799,000 Permian acres. Collectively, this is a major footprint.

Diamondback has 146,000 Delaware acres and 322,000 Midland acres, total 468,000.

Assuming CPE + PR + VTLE joined with FANG: The total Permian acreage of CPE + PR + VTLE + FANG becomes 1.27 million acres. Pioneer has 1.4 million acres. Given the similarity in total footprint, there is rationale for CPE + PR + VTLE + FANG to have a largely similar valuation to Pioneer.

By combining CPE + PR + VTLE + FANG together the valuation arbitrage for the component parts is compelling. One could expect CPE, PR and VTLE to agree to the exit at a combined valuation of around 5.0 EV/EBITDA. For CPE shareholders alone, this equates to a premium of 50% (5.0 Vs 3.3).

Side note: APA has an EV/EBITDA of just 2.6. With APA offering to buy CPE at a slightly higher EV/EBITDA, APA is effectively diluting itself a notch, and this helps explain why APA shares fell 7% on announcing the deal.

APA claims that, via the CPE acquisition, it may achieve annual SGA savings of $55 million, and operating cost savings of maybe another $55 million. This despite that practically none of the acquired acreage is contiguous. It begs the question; how much savings could be achieved in a scenario where the acreage is highly contiguous?

If a picture can paint a thousand words, the message from this Delaware map is apparent. What a beautiful Delaware acreage footprint these companies make together.

Delaware acreage: CPE, PR, VTLE, FANG (Company investor presentations)

FANG burgundy, CPE pink, PR dark green, VTLE dark blue.

Currently, CPE + PR + VTLE are spending a combined $424 million annually on SGA and $4.4 billion on capex

Diamondback is spending $135 million annually on SGA and $2.7 billion on capex.

How much of the combined $424 million SGA costs of CPE + PR + VTLE can be saved by the acquirer? Very probably, $250 million or more, about 60% of the combined total.

How much of the combined $4.4 billion capex of CPE + PR + VTLE can be saved? Remember we’re comparing APA’s non-contiguous acreage with CPE + PR + VTLE’s highly contiguous acreage. Without doubt, the savings would be very large – hundreds of million $ per year.

The combined potential savings from grouping CPE + PR + VTLE together far outweighs the maximum break-up penalties of $109 million that CPE must pay if CPE walks away from the APA deal. Also, remember that the potential savings are annual savings whilst the $109 million penalty is a one-time payment.

Ideal solution

CPE, PE and VTLE are currently trading at about 2.8 times EV/EBITDA collectively. FANG is trading at 5.4 times. An ideal solution would be for CPE, PR and VTLE to merge as one company. Then, the combined entity sells itself to FANG.

Given that FANG is trading on an EV/EBITDA of 5.4, FANG could pay 5 times EV/EBITDA for the combined CPE + PR + VTLE entity. This leaves FANG with an immediately accretive acquisition and, more important, scope for massive savings from the newly acquired entity.

On a stand-alone basis, this exit is an immediate premium for CPE shareholders. Plus - to compare with the APA offer on a like for like basis – over the next 12 months CPE shareholders would receive a FANG dividend of about 5% (CPE does not pay a dividend), plus some share price uplift via FANG’s earnings growth, say 5%. So, over 12 months, CPE shareholders would receive $47.08 share exchange (EV 5.0 Vs 3.3), plus $2.35 growth, plus $2.35 dividend, potential total $51.78. Based on CPE’s current stock price of $31.07 that’s a total 12-month gain of 67% for CPE shareholders.

Compare this $51.78 per share with the $35.70 per share from accepting the APA deal (see above). No contest. In today’s market, CPE shareholders won’t get a better deal than consolidating with their neighbors and then selling itself to a larger entity such as Diamondback.

Risk / Reward

CPE and other small Permian players have a favorable risk-reward profile for the next couple of years.

From a macro/valuation perspective, the oil component within the S&P500 looks downright cheap. Here is an extract chart from a January 22, 2024 article by Brian Gilmartin, respected Seeking Alpha contributor.

S&P500 Market Cap Weightings by Sector (LSEG I/B/E/S Datastream)

Note the forward P/Es. Energy/Oil is a lowly 10.7, well below all other sectors and almost half the overall average of 19.9. There is a measure of comfort in this, not least for value hunters. And whilst the oil sector faces some long-term headwinds it’s clear that a lot of risk is already priced-in.

But whilst in this investment article I have outlined a potentially exciting upside scenario for Callon – and for its contiguous neighbors – it is important for these small E&P companies to outline some of the specific company and macro risks.

For the very long-term, it is undeniable that there is a move away from fossil fuels towards greener solutions. Significant breakthroughs in EV battery technology which I describe above – probably coming within 4-5 years – would likely represent a set-back for many oil companies. With that in mind, I’d suggest that investors take advantage of periods of market strength that arise in the next couple of years.

Also, the immediate term is not without risk, although I consider CPE’s risk-reward to be nicely favorable for now.

CPE is a reasonably well-run company. For example, during the first 9 months of 2023, it had operating margins of over $37 per barrel. Ergo, they are an efficient and low-cost producer. That is important.

For full-year 2023, CPE will generate about $1.2 billion EBITDA and it is tracking on generating up to $200 million of free cash flow annually. However, the company has high debt levels. Here is a balance sheet extract from September 30, 2023.

Callon - Balance Sheet extract Sept 30, 2023 (Callon via SEC 10Q report)

Note that Long-term debt was $1.9 billion. As a rule of thumb, you wouldn’t expect E&P companies to pay dividends if their Long-term debt is greater than 1.5 times EBITDA. With CPE generating up to $200 million free cash flow per year, it's going to take Callon another year or so to bring debt down to 1.5 times EBITDA. I don’t think this is a major risk for the next couple of years but, again, it’s another reason why I’d lock-in major share gains that arrive in 2024/25.

In an absolute extreme case - for example if the oil market was flooded for an extended period - it is possible that highly leveraged companies such as CPE may have to restructure. Worst case this could lead to shareholder dilution. That said, I’d be highly surprised if an acquisition either from APA or some other E&P company didn’t go through and thereby offer downside protection to CPE shareholders. Besides, most of CPE’s debt does not mature until 2028 and 2030 and there are no term repayments due until 2026, so essentially the company has time on its side.

CPE, and their neighbors, are beaten down stocks that together have exciting prospects for 2024/25. And whilst I fully expect shareholders to register solid gains it’s also important for shareholders to be cognizant of the long-term risks involved.

What now?

At this juncture the onus is on CPE’s shareholders. I would urge major shareholders to force the company to look seriously at the available options together with Callon’s immediate neighbors Permian Resources, Vital Energy and Diamondback. All participants would benefit greatly if they came together.

Investor Takeaway

The APA-CPE acquisition deal, as tabled, is somewhat positive for both companies. Based on CPE’s current share price of $31.07, CPE shareholders would receive $35.70 in total from APA over the next 12 months. Not bad, but not great either.

By contrast CPE shareholders could possibly receive over $50 per share via transactions involving its neighbors. A big difference!

Certainly, the lack of contiguous acreage with APA is a significant negative that limits the possibility of a truly attractive deal between CPE and APA.

CPE shareholders do have better options - involving contiguous neighbors and Diamondback Energy.

For Diamondback, a combination of CPE + PR + VTLE would constitute a very attractive asset, boosting its total Permian acreage from 468,000 acres to a hefty 1.27 million acres. This is an excellent step-up for Diamondback, attained at a cheap price and it comes with enormous potential annual savings. Overall, it is an exceptional win-win for all parties.

I recommend CPE stock with a Buy rating. The stock is super-cheap, in good part because the market has a negative view on oil sector. Given that EV sales may soften in 2024 and, fearing that Trump will roll-back some of Biden’s green subsidies, the negativity towards oil can easily dissipate as 2024 unfolds.

That said, because of the long-term risks facing the oil business I would use market strength of 2024/2025 to lock-in gains that come along.

Ultimately, CPE shareholders could choose to profit from the APA acquisition offer. However, the icing on the cake is that CPE shareholders can decline the APA offer and adopt an exit strategy with contiguous neighbors that is highly attractive for all participants.

Carpe diem.