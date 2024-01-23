Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Callon Petroleum Shareholders: Attractive Choices

Atticvs Research profile picture
Atticvs Research
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • APA Corporation has agreed to acquire Callon Petroleum in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion.
  • Callon shareholders have the option to accept the deal, reject it, or merge with other neighboring companies and sell to a larger player.
  • The oil market outlook should improve in 2024 as EV car sales growth continues to soften. A Trump Presidency is also likely to help oil.
  • Longer-term, peak oil demand will eventually lead to lower oil prices.
  • I recommend Callon with a Buy. In the next year or two, the stock has attractive catalysts for shareholders.

Exploitation des gisements de pétrole et de gaz de schiste dans le Dakota du Nord

Jean-Marie HOSATTE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Introduction

On 4 January 2024, APA Corporation (APA) announced it agreed to buy Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion inclusive of Callon’s debt. Callon shareholders are to

This article was written by

Atticvs Research profile picture
Atticvs Research
1.32K Followers
Atticvs (a pseudonym), has been an active stock market investor since 1980. For the past 20 years he has managed portfolios full-time for himself as well as for family and a small group of friends. His investment returns have been substantially higher than the overall market averages. He is a strong advocate of fundamental analysis and discounted valuations allied to a clear understanding of macro economic issues, business trends and stock market drivers. During a period of 25 years prior to managing investments full-time, he held senior finance, funding and mergers & acquisitions positions with NYSE, Nasdaq and other companies with operations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, as well as in the USA and spent extensive time working and/or living in each of these regions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a small holding of CPE shares.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Joelg5 profile picture
Joelg5
Yesterday, 8:17 PM
Comments (557)
Another option: CPE merges with APA. Then the combined company (CPE + APA) which is now larger merges with another company. Long CPE. Voting for the merger, as a step forward.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CPE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CPE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.