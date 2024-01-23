Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Percent Of Time At New Highs

  • The S&P 500 is flat on the session today as of this writing, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it has traded at record highs in each of the past three sessions.
  • The S&P 500 has seen several significant drawdowns in its history, but it has always eventually recovered, and it has traded at or within 1% of an all-time high just as often as it has been down 20%.
  • This week joins the 7% of days that have seen the S&P 500 hitting record highs.

Crypto trader investor analyst broker using pc computer analyzing online cryptocurrency exchange stock market indexes charts investing money profit in trading platform stockmarket.

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The S&P 500 is flat on the session today as of this writing, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it has traded at record highs in each of the past three sessions.

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

You are a closet perma-bull.
