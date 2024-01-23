Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.18K Followers

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Pahl - Head of Investor Relations

Rafael Lizardi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Chris Danely - Citibank

Tom O'Malley - Barclays

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Harlan Sur - JP Morgan

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen & Company

CJ Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald

Chris Caso - Wolfe Research

Dave Pahl

Welcome to the Texas Instruments Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Dave Pahl, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi.

For any of you who missed the release, you can find it on our website at ti.com/ir. This call is being broadcast live over the web and can be accessed through our website. In addition, today's call is being recorded and will be available via replay on our website.

This call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause TI's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the notice regarding forward-looking statements contained in the earnings release published today, as well as TI's most recent SEC filings, for a more complete description.

I'd like to provide some information that's important for your calendars. Next week, on Thursday, February 1, at 10 a.m. Central Time, we'll have our Capital Management Call. Similar to what we've done in the past, Rafael and I will summarize our progress and provide some insight into our business and our approach to capital allocation as we prepare for the opportunity ahead.

Moving on, today we'll provide the following updates. First, I'll start with a quick overview of the quarter. Next I'll provide insight into fourth quarter revenue results

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TXN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TXN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.