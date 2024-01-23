Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bond Diversification Is Falling: Portfolio Implications

Jan. 23, 2024 7:55 PM ETIHDG, IQDG, USDU
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.23K Followers

Summary

  • One of the most important market relationships in 2024 is the rising, positive correlation between stocks and bonds.
  • A rising correlation between these two primary asset classes has profound implications not just for total portfolio diversification in multi-asset portfolios but also forward-looking bond yields.
  • The market now looks like one trade, and as bond price declines/yield spikes become a primary risk for equity markets, investors should start looking for alternative portfolio diversifiers.

business financial investment

utah778

By Jeremy Schwartz, CFA

One of the most important market relationships in 2024 is the rising, positive correlation between stocks and bonds.

A rising correlation between these two primary asset classes has profound implications not just for total

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.23K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IHDG--
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF
IQDG--
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF
USDU--
WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.