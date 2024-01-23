Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.18K Followers

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stacy Alderson - Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations

Tracy Robinson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Whitehead - Executive Vice President and Chief Network Operating Officer

Derek Taylor - Executive Vice President and Chief Field Operations Officer

Doug MacDonald - Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Ghislain Houle - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Wetherbee - Citi

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Cowen

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

David Vernon - Bernstein

Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Konark Gupta - Scotiabank

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Thomas Wadewitz - UBS

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan

Justin Long - Stephens

Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI

Michael Kypreos - Desjardins Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Julianne and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to CN's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. All participants are now in listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session, during which we ask that you kindly limit yourself to one question.

I would now like to turn the call over to Stacy Alderson, Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations. Ladies and gentlemen, Ms. Alderson.

Stacy Alderson

Thank you, operator. [Foreign Language] Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for CN's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call.

Before we begin, I'd like to draw your attention to the forward-looking statements and additional legal information available at the beginning of the presentation. As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking

