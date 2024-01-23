Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Plug Power: Sell The Rally On Poor Business Prospects And Likelihood Of Major Dilution

Jan. 23, 2024 10:02 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG) StockEOSE, OLN3 Comments
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shares rallied 30% following important progress on a $1.6 billion loan facility with the Department of Energy. However, the loan is not likely to be funded anytime soon.
  • Plug Power's first liquid green hydrogen plant in Georgia has finally commenced production, with another plant on track for a Q3 launch.
  • Management expects to reduce cash burn by 70% this year due to a combination of capex reductions, working capital benefits, and margin improvements.
  • Announced changes to the company's go-to-market approach will impact near-term revenue growth. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see the company experiencing a year-over-year sales decline.
  • With liquidity down to just $140 million at the end of Q4, PLUG is likely to utilize its new $1 billion ATM facility sooner rather than later. Considering the poor business prospects and the high likelihood of major near-term dilution, I am reiterating my "Sell" rating on the shares.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Green Hydrogen renewable energy production facility - green hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility

audioundwerbung

Note:

I have covered Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Following the company's annual business update call on Tuesday, beaten-down shares of struggling fuel cell systems, electrolyzer

Massively Outperform in Any Market

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 30% YTD.

We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 8-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
17.27K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

k
knoxmarlow
Yesterday, 10:48 PM
Comments (2.69K)
If the DOE makes that loan, it will prove (beyond any refutation) that the DOE is staffed by a bunch of progressive hacks. The WSJ editorial board will be fully vindicated. PLUG will happily incinerate billions from taxpayers after incinerating billions in capital from investors.

I’ve heard a couple of podcast interviews with Jigar Shah (Director of the DOE Loan Programs Office), and he doesn’t sound like his head is shoved up his small intestine. But time will tell.
Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Yesterday, 10:29 PM
Comments (3.61K)
The Q-4 numbers will wipe out any of this week's gains and more.
And PLUG needs both the full ATM and the DOE Loan to begin to address the going concern issues.

This is another PLUG rally which will fade within days.
j
jjhrams
Yesterday, 10:14 PM
Comments (888)
I’m doubling my position
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLUG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLUG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLUG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.