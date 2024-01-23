SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Readers may find my previous coverage here. My previous rating was a buy, as I believed Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) would see growth revert back to 30%, driven by continuous market share gains from existing Excel users and the conversion of free to paid users. As growth recovers, valuation should revert back to peers' levels. I am reiterating my buy rating for SMAR as the business continues to show that its growth runway is still long and sustainable. SMAR continues to see good performance in enterprise and growing penetration within the customer base. Notably, SMAR has continued to beat margin expectations, which I think is going to be a growing focus for the market if SMAR can accelerate growth and improve margins together.

SMAR performance continues to track well against my expectations, with subscription revenue growing 24.9% and total revenue growing 23.2%. An aspect of SMAR that is increasingly gaining my attention is its improving profitability. In 3Q24, gross margin expanded by more than consensus expected again, increasing by 230 bps Y/Y to 83.7%. SMAR was also able to grow the business with a lower operating cost structure, resulting in a non-GAAP EBIT margin of 7.9%, well above consensus expectations of 3.8%.

With SMAR's ongoing momentum in expanding its margins, I am revising my model methodology from a relative valuation method to a long-term DCF model. In my DCF mode, I have adjusted FY24 revenue growth to match management's new guidance due to the strong 3Q24 performance (management also recently mentioned that they have reached $1 billion in ARR). However, I adjusted FY25 growth expectations down by 100bps to 26% to reflect the weakness SMAR saw in the small and medium business space. That said, as the economy gradually recovers, SMAR should see growth revert back to 30% and sustain it over the growth period between FY26 and FY29. After the growth stage, growth should start to taper once SMAR has reached the mature stage of its lifecycle. I modeled growth to taper down to 2% (the inflation rate) through FY34. The highlight of the model, relative to my previous model, is that I have included non-GAAP EBIT and FCF. For both of these attributes, I used management's FY24 guidance as a base before extrapolating them to the future using my own assumptions. For margins, I used the rule of 40 to determine the SMAR long-term margin profile. Given SMAR growth and margin performance even in this current macro environment, I think it can achieve the rule of 40 in maturity. As I assumed growth to be 2%, I assumed the non-GAAP EBIT margin to be 38%. For FCF, given that SMAR is a software company, it is unlikely to continuously reinvest via Capex; as such, EBIT should convert at a high rate to FCF. Since SMAR is in a net cash position, the delta between EBIT and FCF is largely taxes. I used a higher discount rate for SMAR (12%) because it is a software company that has an inherent risk of technology disruption (i.e., if AI becomes super advanced in the next few years, it could lead to another solution that is much better than SMAR). Altogether, my DCF model suggests a target price of $81.

I believe SMAR has executed very well, and the trend should continue unless a major recession happens. The underlying trends and demand outlook remain very strong, supporting my view that growth should accelerate back to 30%. For instance, SMAR continues to see strong performance in its enterprise business, the SMAR core market, and this suggests that the economy is over the trough of this cycle as large companies are often the ones that lead during a recovery (they have more resources to take risks and invest in growth earlier than small companies). Specifically, enterprise customers continue to expand their usage, with 89 customers expanding their platform spend by >$100k and 256 expanding their platform spend by >$50k. This compares favorably to last quarter, where 75 customers expanded their platform spend by >$100k and 232 expanded their platform spend by >$50k. These operating metrics are very positive indicators of the SMAR growth runway and margin expansion potential. From a growth perspective, it tells us that SMAR's initial landing of a customer is just a part of the entire company, and as SMAR's value proposition resonates with other departments, SMAR's solution starts to proliferate across the entire company. Another operating metric that supports this view is that SMAR added more customers that have >$100k ACV (annual contract value), with 3Q24 seeing 114 adds vs. 96 and 85 adds in the last 2 quarters. SMAR also ended the quarter with 59 customers with ACV >$1 million, representing net additions of 8 since last quarter compared to 4 additions in 1/2Q24. While overall customer additions have decreased (mostly due to SMB pressure, as I mentioned below), I think the fact that SMAR saw increased penetration among ACV customers paints a very positive picture regarding the demand trend in the existing customer base (i.e., they are using more and more SMAR).

The notable part about this penetration is that it comes at very little cost to SMAR (occasionally there might be some upselling), but because of the nature of the product (team collaboration), this spread across the business is generally organic (employees that find SMAR useful start to spread the word, encouraging more employees to use it, and so on). The revised FY24 guidance also points to more margin expansion. FY24 revenue guidance now implies 25% y/y growth, and pro-forma gross margin guidance was raised by 100bps to 83%, while the implied non-GAAP EBIT margin was raised by 190bps to 9% at the midpoint.

One thing to note about SMAR that may cause some near-term volatility in its financials is that while gross churn is stable, SMAR has started to see expansion activity in its smaller customers slow towards the end of the quarter. I don't think this is something new that will shock the market, as a lot of small and medium companies have been affected by the weak macro backdrop.

Risk & conclusion

Aside from the inherent risk I mentioned above, I think a worsening macro environment will definitely hurt SMAR, especially for the small and medium business cohorts. They could drag down the entire group's performance, making the headline growth look weak, which will likely lead to the market focusing more on growth than the growing margin profile.

Overall, I reiterate my buy rating for SMAR as it continues to exhibit strong growth and improving profit margin. Despite the challenge in the small and medium business space, SMAR's enterprise business remains resilient, with positive operating metrics indicating a promising growth runway. My revised valuation methodology using a long-term DCF model suggests a target price of $81.