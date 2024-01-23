Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Annaly Capital: 10.5% Yield Preferreds Best The Equity

A.J. Button
Summary

  • Annaly Capital 6.95% Preferred Shares Series F offers a high yield with less risk compared to the company's common equity.
  • The preferred shares have a variable rate tied to SOFR, resulting in increased payouts as interest rates rise.
  • While there is still interest rate risk, the preferred shares can serve as a hedge against conventional bonds and preferreds in an investor's portfolio.
  • Unlike most preferreds and fixed-rate bonds, these preferreds decline in value when rates fall.
  • For this reason, I consider Annaly Capital Series F preferred a qualified buy: worth holding in a diversified portfolio along with uncorrelated assets that gain from lower rates.

Mortgage Backed Security MBS is shown using the text

Mortgage Backed Securities are part of the Annaly Capital portfolio.

Andrii Dodonov

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) is a mortgage REIT that is quite well known on Seeking Alpha for its 13.5% dividend yield. If you're a dividend investor, that's the kind of

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Comments

