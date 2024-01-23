Mortgage Backed Securities are part of the Annaly Capital portfolio. Andrii Dodonov

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) is a mortgage REIT that is quite well known on Seeking Alpha for its 13.5% dividend yield. If you're a dividend investor, that's the kind of payout that will make you stand up and take notice. However, there's another Annaly Capital security that has almost as high a yield, but with much less risk:

Annaly Capital 6.95% Preferred Shares Series F (NYSE:NLY.PR.F). These preferred shares are cumulative, meaning that the company cannot just deny you the dividend forever. They are also variable rates, meaning that their payout varies with the SOFR rate over time. The variable rate quality has resulted in NLY.PR.F's payout rising over the last five years, even though these shares don't participate in growth. Beginning in 2022, the Federal Reserve embarked on a series of interest rate hikes, the fastest in modern history. As a result, the payout and yield on Annaly Capital Series F preferreds increased between the beginning of 2022 and today.

Although NLY.PR.F has "6.95%" in the name, each share actually yields 10.5% today. That is because the shares started off as a 6.95% fixed rate preferreds, but then switched to paying LIBOR (the London interbank rate) plus 4.99% after September 30, 2022. Now the dividend varies with SOFR (a new yield benchmark that replaced LIBOR after it was phased out), which in turn varies with the rates at which banks lend to and borrow from one another. SOFR is influenced by the central bank's interest rate policy because they borrow and lend to one another at rates similar to what central banks lend at. So, there is a correlation between SOFR and the Federal Reserve's policy decisions.

What this means is that Annaly Capital's Series F preferreds are subject to interest rate risk-although a different kind of interest rate risk than that faced by fixed coupon bonds. Because the shares' payout increases when interest rates rise, the shares actually tend to rise in value when interest rates go up, because the payout goes up with SOFR. If you look at NLY.PR.F's five-year chart, you will see that the REIT actually gained in price very slightly since 2015, a period in which interest rates rose. This is very different from fixed coupon bonds, which fell in price when rates increased.

Annaly Capital common stock vs series F preferreds (Seeking Alpha Quant)

The interest rate risk that investors face with Annaly Capital's Series F preferreds is simply the fact that dividends will go down if interest rates go down. This could cause a capital loss, but more fundamentally, it would reduce the income earned by investors in the shares. The potential loss of dividend income due to NLY.PR.L declining in price is a major risk factor faced by those owning these preferreds. As Annaly Capital's equity (common shares) show, this company's dividends can and do get cut. The payout on NLY common shares is down 11.54% CAGR over five years! That's a 45% decline over the entire period.

Nevertheless, there is a place for NLY in an investor's portfolio. Namely, as a hedge against more conventional bonds and preferreds that respond to interest rates in the conventional way. Because NLY's payout will increase if interest rates rise, the shares' performance should offset that of fixed coupon preferreds and bonds in an investor's portfolio. I'm actually using a strategy like this in my own portfolio, using Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL), whose portfolio gains from rate hikes (it is comprised of 86% floating rate loans), as a sort of hedge against Brookfield (BN), which is highly leveraged and thus faces higher expenses without higher revenue when rates go up.

Whether used to offset returns on other portfolio assets or as one bet on higher rates among many, Annaly Capital's preferred shares are less risky than the company's common equity. Annaly Capital is in the midst of an 11-year decline in net interest income. Over that entire 11-year period, there have been periodic losing years. Companies with such spotty track records tend to be riskier than average. However, NLY's preferreds enjoy priority payment over the common stock, and because there is not much-preferred equity outstanding, the quarterly expenses generated by the preferreds will not bankrupt the company. For this reason, I consider Annaly Capital Series F preferred better than the same company's common equity.

Annaly Capital: a Quick Rundown

Although NLY.PR.F's dividends aren't quite as tied to Annaly Capital's profitability as NLY's dividends are, there is still a relationship. Were Annaly Capital to go bankrupt, then the preferred shareholders would stop getting paid. So, we need to look at Annaly's operations and see whether the company can do at least "OK" over the long run.

Annaly Capital is a mortgage REIT, meaning that it invests in pools of mortgages and passes the income on to shareholders. The company is divided into three separate groups:

The agency group - invests in pools of debt owed by government agencies. This part of its portfolio is characterized by borrowers with a high ability to pay, as their operations are backed by government taxing power.

Residential credit - invests in pools of mortgages issued to private citizens, backed by real estate.

Mortgage servicing rights - a portion of Annaly's portfolio in which it collects interest payments in exchange for a cut of said payments, rather than owning mortgages directly.

These three groups have different risk profiles. The agency group is the least risky because all the loans in it are backed by government taxing power. The residential portfolio is the riskiest because it consists of loans to regular people who do not typically have enough money to cover the loan. The mortgage servicing rights business is somewhere in between. It is vulnerable to defaults like the residential MBSs are, but on the other hand, as the servicer, Annaly has control over how these debts are collected; for example, it may choose to hire a collection agency to go after a particularly stubborn borrower. If you own an MBS serviced by somebody else, that third party may not pursue collections as rigorously as you would.

Annaly's revenue has been spotty over time. The most recent quarter saw high growth in revenue, but earnings were down due to declines in the fair values of its assets. Pulling back a little bit, we can see declines in revenues and cash flows too. For example, in 2020, investment income declined, thanks in part to defaults brought on by people becoming unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead, there remain causes for concern. Although there are no cataclysmic headwinds like those seen during the COVID-19 lockdowns, there are a few minor headwinds that could cause Annaly's investment income to decline:

Rising interest expenses due to rate hikes.

The upward trending home-price to income ratio in the United States.

The first of these factors argues for higher costs, while the latter argues for more defaults. These outcomes are possible. However, defaults in the United States, across residential and commercial properties, are at a 14-year low. Additionally, unemployment is currently at a historically low 3.7%. The home-price to income ratio is currently high, even higher than it was before the start of the Great Financial Crisis. Taking all of these factors together, I'd expect Annaly Capital's revenue to rise slightly and default rates to rise only moderately, resulting in earnings and FFO staying flat.

House price to income ratio rising (longtermtrends.net)

Nevertheless, the possibility of negative earnings and FFO growth can't be discounted. The factors listed above are mixed, but the rise in the home price to income ratio is very alarming. If interest rates rise, a lot of Americans will struggle to make their mortgage payments. So although I expect earnings to be stable, the possibility of them declining is very real.

It's for this reason I find NLY.PR.F to be safer than the company's common shares. In the past, when this company's earnings declined, dividends were among the first expenses to be cut out. NLY.PR.L's dividends, being cumulative, can't be cut so easily. They do vary with interest rates, so they'll decline if the Fed starts cutting rates this year. On the other hand, inflation increased by 0.2% sequentially in December, so it's possible that Powell's forecast of 75 bps worth of rate cuts in 2024 won't come to pass.

NLY.PR.L: Not a Play on Falling Rates

The biggest difference between Annaly Capital and other preferreds/bonds, is that it does not gain from falling rates. That quality is enjoyed by fixed coupon bonds and preferreds, whose income becomes more valuable when rates decline, and the spread increases. Annaly's preferreds do not become more attractive when rates fall, because the shares' own dividends fall along with them. For this reason, NLY.PR.F faces different risks than other preferred shares. Most fixed-pay preferreds face the risk of rates going up, and suffering a capital loss. Annaly's preferreds face the risk of rates and dividends going down simultaneously. For this reason, a continued rise in inflation would be bullish for NLR.PR.F, as it would likely trigger rate hikes and a higher yield on the preferreds.

The Bottom Line

Annaly Capital shares have a very high dividend yield, but the company's performance has been poor in recent years. In this high-rate environment, we can't discount the possibility of future weakness. On the other hand, the company's investment income easily covers all operating costs along with the preferred share dividends, which will increase if rates rise. For this reason, NLY.PR.F would make a great 'hedge' in a portfolio with other positions that are designed to profit off of falling rates. I would not overweight the position, though. The long-term trend in inflation is ultimately a downward one, despite the December outlier, and Jerome Powell sees rates falling this year. I'd put the majority of my money in assets that benefit from lower rates and a smaller percentage into variable rate assets like NLY.PR.F to hedge the uncertainty.