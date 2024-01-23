Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft: Azure Taking Share With AI Push

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.51K Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft is positioned to benefit greatly from the AI revolution.
  • Azure, Microsoft's cloud platform, has been a major growth driver for the company, fueled by increased AI consumption.
  • MSFT's expansion of AI to its other products and services, as well as a potential PC refresh cycle, provides further growth opportunities.

Microsoft Office Building in New York City

Gary Hershorn/Corbis News via Getty Images

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) isn't the cheapest stock, but it has set itself up to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI revolution, making it a "Buy."

Company Profile

MSFT is a technology company

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.51K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
MSFT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.