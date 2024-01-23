Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alternative Allocations: Alternative Investment Outlook

Jan. 23, 2024
Summary

  • Many of the same factors that impact traditional investments also impact alternative investments. Some provide headwinds while others provide tailwinds.
  • As we examine the performance of traditional and alternative investments over the last 3 years, we can see strong results in 2021 as the market peaked, then a sharp reversal in 2022, and a rebound in 2023.
  • After a strong 2021, real estate delivered positive results in 2022, but lagged in 2023 due to rising interest rates and falling occupancy in the office space sector.

By Tony Davidow, CIMA, Senior Alternatives Investment Strategist, Franklin Templeton Institute

Franklin Templeton’s Tony Davidow discusses the impact of various factors on traditional and alternative investments, highlighting the challenges and opportunities in private commercial real estate, private credit, and private

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

