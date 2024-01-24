Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hanesbrands: Selling Its Champion Brand Might Be A Genius Move

Jan. 24, 2024 12:06 AM ETHanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Stock1 Comment
Security Analysis
1.01K Followers

Summary

  • Hanesbrands is considering selling its Champion brand, which could help the company deleverage and become profitable again.
  • The value of the Champion brand is estimated to be around $1 billion, but uncertainties exist due to incomplete financial data.
  • If the sale goes through and HBI executes well, the company could create massive value for shareholders, with a potential upside of over 275% by 2028.

For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.

Feverpitched

Investors facing the downturn of retailer Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), which has witnessed a decline of -73% over the past three years, may soon discover a ray of hope.

The company is currently engaged in discussions regarding the

This article was written by

Security Analysis
1.01K Followers
I'm an analyst, trader and portfolio manager. I write independently for Seeking Alpha. I remain anonymous so that I can give my full honest opinion. Like my work? Follow me. In my personal portfolio, I use a long/short strategy and often use options to maximize Risk/Return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HBI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

gardner555 profile picture
gardner555
Today, 12:59 AM
Comments (1.05K)
I was not around when champion was bought. How much did they pay? Somehow have a 2B+ figure in my head.. which would relate to the 1 billion in goodwill.

Hanes may be struggling but they seem to be paying off 200M of debt a year. They should have cut dividend years earlier, to solve the debt issue, which was caused by champion purchase at excessive price...I bet.

Personally, I would prefer that hanes does not fire sale champion at 1B, keep paying down debt, try to make champion hip again- those trends can turn quickly n champion name recognition would assist in hip movement, they have been paring inventory so continue to run lean n mean, cap ex is nothing which is good- so keep it that way, no share buy backs as need all cash for debt over next 3 years.. Which would give us turn around buyers time to accumulate n see progress n light at end of tunnel.

Short term management thinking got Hanes in this situation, only long term thinking will get them out.

Interest rates will be down in 2025.. Don't sell the potential hipster baby..
