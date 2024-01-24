Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Liberty Global: European Telecoms Assets On Sale

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • Liberty Global shares have had a relatively subdued past 12 months, underperforming U.S. telecoms peers in the process.
  • Liberty's European telecoms businesses are facing a tough operating environment, shedding fixed-line subscribers while inflation weighs on margins.
  • These shares look deeply undervalued on a rough sum-of-the-parts basis, with the market's implied multiple for the telecoms businesses representing a noticeable discount to comparable peers.

BRITAIN-SPAIN-TELECOMS-MERGER-O2-VIRGIN

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Despite rebounding sharply over the past few weeks, shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) (NASDAQ:LBTYB) have had a pretty lackluster 12 months, losing around 10% of their value and underperforming U.S. telecoms (

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.25K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LBTYA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LBTYA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LBTYA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LBTYA
--
LBTYK
--
LBTYB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.