Why Location Is Still Key When It Comes To The Health Of Office Real Estate

Jan. 23, 2024 11:30 PM ETICF, USRT, FRI, IYR, VNQ, DCMB, XLRE, VNQI, RWO, RWX, IGR, IFGL, WPS, AWP, DTRE
Summary

  • How healthy is the office real estate sector?
  • Commercial real estate: large cities vs. smaller cities.
  • What will rate cuts potentially mean for the office space sector?

Open Plan Industrial-Style Office Space

xavierarnau

The hybrid work model can be an appealing option for office workers. It’s also led to a more challenging environment for commercial real estate, especially when it comes to vacancy rates.

Colin Lynch, Head of Global Real Estate Investments

TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Comments

