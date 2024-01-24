Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T Q4 Preview: Staying On The Sidelines Until We Get Closer To Growth

Jan. 24, 2024 12:42 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T) Stock
Summary

  • AT&T has a few growth engines such as Fiber and Mexico operations, but they are too small to impact the overall growth profile of the company.
  • Fiber-related growth has mostly come from pricing improvements and increased fiber-penetration of broadband rollouts. However, volume growth is needed for a longer growth runway and here, broadband connections are decreasing.
  • Margin improvement of $2 billion over the next 3 years is expected, but given the EBIT margin surprise record, there is potential of falling under the guide.
  • The US Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program (BEAD) is the key growth catalyst; this is so far not expected to kick in until 2025, making mid-late 2024 a better time for entry into AT&T.
  • AT&T trades at a 36% discount to peers; it may be a good value buy right now. But for investors who prefer to accompany value with growth catalysts, I believe the stock is a 'neutral/hold' for a few more months still.

Young boys in soccer jerseys sitting on the substitute players" bench. Children play sports during school tournaments. Kids having fun attending sports competition

matimix/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

AT&T (NYSE:T) is trying to re-orient its business toward growth and operational efficiency and succeeding in some ways. But it not enough to make me buy it yet. Hence, I rate it a 'neutral/hold'. The

This article was written by

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

