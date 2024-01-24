Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PDI: 14% Yield, But Risks Are Rising (Rating Downgrade)

Jan. 24, 2024 12:55 AM ETPIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.35K Followers

Summary

  • PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund offers a 14.2% dividend yield but is now selling at a 10% premium to net asset value.
  • The fund may not see as fast a decline in short-term interest rates as expected, delaying a broader re-rating.
  • Recent inflation data raises concerns about the fund's ability to benefit from lower interest rates, leading to a downgrade to a Hold rating.

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

Closed-end funds can play a very important role in asset allocation, income generation and diversification. One closed-end fund that I valued highly was the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) which presently provides passive income investors with a 14.2% dividend

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.35K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PDI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PDI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.