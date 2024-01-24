imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Although chipmakers have received a great deal of attention from investors on account of to the AI revolution, much of this attention has been directed toward the market for data center AI chips. This is understandable, given the explosive demand for these chips. However, the market still seems to be underrating chipmakers like Qualcomm who focus on consumer chips, perhaps because AI will affect demand for their products more gradually. Still, the impact of AI on Qualcomm’s business could eventually turn out be quite significant. I therefore rate Qualcomm stock a buy. I explain the rationale for this position below.

Previous Rating

I had previously rated QCOM stock a buy in August after the company’s fiscal Q3 earnings report. Readers can see my analysis at the time in the article: “Qualcomm Fiscal Q3 Earnings: Updates About AI.” At that point Qualcomm stock was trading at $118, which is 23% cheaper than the current price of $152 (at time of writing).

The bull case for Qualcomm seems stronger to me now than it did then. First, Qualcomm had a good fiscal Q4 and has guided quite rapid growth in fiscal Q1. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.87 in Q3 but is slated to grow to $2.25-$2.45 in Q1—an increase of 20%-31%. Second, now that we are a couple of quarters further along the AI revolution, it does seem more credible to me that some proportion of AI inference workloads will come to be handled on-device. Third, Qualcomm’s new product releases seem very competitive. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 looks great and benchmarks very well (readers can see the details at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit Keynote 2023). As does Qualcomm’s foray into laptops with the Oryon series of chips. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis scored some significant wins with automakers.

Although Qualcomm shares are more expensive now than at the time of my previous rating, the company’s financial performance has improved significantly, and I expect that its prospects in AI could fuel significant growth in coming years. On balance, Qualcomm continues to look like a good buy to me.

AI May Fuel Upgrades For Mobile Devices

Qualcomm has been vocal in recent quarters about the significant opportunity it sees with on-device AI inference. On the last earnings call, CEO Cristiano Amon presented the following view:

"On-device gen AI is evolving in parallel with gen AI in the cloud, enabling entirely new use cases. It has the potential to change how we interact with our devices making the user experience more natural, intuitive, relevant, and personal with increased immediacy, privacy, and security.... We expect high-performance on-device AI to become a requirement over the next few years, driving [silicon] content, units, or both.”

I'm inclined to agree that AI will probably drive demand for more capable mobile devices over the next few years. Of course, this transition will take time to materialize, since demand for AI-capable hardware hinges on the development of AI-based software applications that require or benefit from newer hardware. However, given the current feverish pace of AI training and development, I expect that such applications will become quite common within the next year or two.

In principle, though, it does make sense that AI could fuel demand for more powerful mobile devices capable of running more powerful AI models on-device. There seem to be some clear advantages, at least for some use cases, compared to inference on the cloud. Consider one example. Some of the lighter version of OpenAI’s Whisper (which does voice recognition) run fairly well on current hardware and should further improve on next-generation products. This suggests that AI-powered voice recognition features, for instance with Google Assistant, could plausibly be run on-device. And in this case on-device inference could offer a few advantages over cloud-based inference. First, users would not be constrained by network coverage limitations, which can still be a problem, especially internationally. Second, on-device inference circumvents the costs of cellular data and server time, reducing costs for users. Finally, on-device inference could avoid the latency that comes with cloud-based inference.

Voice recognition is just one example, but it should serve to highlight how on-device inference could be preferable to cloud-based inference for some proportion of AI workloads, especially as mobile devices become more capable over the next couple of generations. It is also worth noting that for other use cases, on-device inference could also have significant advantages along other dimensions—for instance, privacy would be an advantage for users working with sensitive data.

Although the most demanding AI models like the latest versions of GPT will remain on the cloud for the foreseeable future, smaller models will likely be sufficient for various use cases. It seems reasonable that some of these lighter workloads would be better handled on-device, which should, in turn, fuel demand for newer devices with AI capabilities. I therefore think that as AI-based applications become more pervasive and more capable, it is reasonable to expect that this will fuel demand for more powerful mobile devices.

Qualcomm is well-positioned to benefit from this secular trend over the next few years given its entrenchment in the market, and the continuing strong performance of its chips. The latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 smartphone chips perform quite well, so Qualcomm should continue to be well-positioned here (aside from official benchmarks from Qualcomm, readers can see some early independent benchmarks here and here).

Additional AI Opportunities

Qualcomm is also pursuing a number of additional opportunities in markets that are likely to see secular growth as the AI revolution progresses.

First, Qualcomm is making a serious play for the PC market with the introduction of Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite chips for laptops that are intended to compete with Apple's Arm-based M-series as well as x86 offerings from AMD and Intel. At the Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm showed off impressive benchmarks, both in terms of performance and power efficiency. Laptops based on these chips are expected to come to market in mid-2024.

Apple's M-series laptops have demonstrated that Arm-based laptops can work well and be popular, so Qualcomm could potentially make some inroads here. Microsoft is bringing full support for Arm-based chips to Windows 12, so now seems like the right time for Qualcomm to try to gain market share in PCs. Microsoft, AMD, and Intel are all betting on the “AI PC”, and if Qualcomm can gain a foothold in the PC market, this could further expand Qualcomm’s exposure to AI-based growth.

Second, Qualcomm’s automotive business continues to grow. Qualcomm has announced some major wins over the past few months, including partnerships with BMW, Mercedes, Cadillac, and Jaguar. In fiscal Q4, Qualcomm’s automotive segment grew 23% sequentially to $535 million, and although automotive is guided for a slight sequential decline in fiscal Q1, growth should continue in coming quarters as offerings from Qualcomm’s new partners come to market and ramp production. Qualcomm is now at a run-rate of $2.1 billion in annual automotive sales, which seems to be a good position compared to Qualcomm’s target of $4 billion in sales in 2026 and $9 billion in 2030.

The BMW contract highlights how well Qualcomm is doing, since it is supposed to be “for all vehicles.” BMW sold 2.5 million cars in 2023, so it is easy to see how this partnership could be worth quite a lot, depending on the prices that current and future generations of Snapdragon Digital Chassis chips are able to command (a $400 price tag would get us to $1 billion annually). I have not been able to find publicly available data on the prices for these chips, so if someone knows please let me know in the comments.

Either way, as silicon content in cars sees secular growth, that should further boost prices for automotive solutions and Qualcomm’s automotive revenues. With the new customer wins, Qualcomm seems solidly on track for hitting its long-term automotive growth targets. Over the coming years, Qualcomm’s automotive business could also be further boosted by the AI revolution as advances in visual processing lead to enhanced capabilities for vehicles and increased demand for more silicon content in new vehicles.

Third, Qualcomm continues to have significant opportunities in its Internet of Things (IOT) business. Although the segment’s performance has been a bit tepid recently due to the ongoing slump in the semiconductor industry, IoT clocked in at $1.4 billion last quarter ($5.6 billion annualized). IoT is slated to be an enormous opportunity with secular tailwinds as all sorts of appliances and gadgets continue to gain smart features. One estimate suggests that IoT market could grow about 6x by 2030. The AI revolution can further give this segment a shot in the arm as AI enables more automation in both industry and in people’s homes. Given the secular tailwinds, in time the IoT opportunity in AI could turn out to be extremely large, and Qualcomm could potentially carve out a good niche for itself.

As such, Qualcomm has multiple opportunities to further expand beyond its traditional businesses, and in doing so, to further capitalize on secular growth trends fueled by AI.

Risks and Challenges

Of course, Qualcomm faces various risks and challenges on the road to capitalizing on the AI revolution. The following are the most important, in my view:

One perennial challenge for Qualcomm is Apple’s priority at TSMC for production on leading-edge nodes, which has given Apple a consistent process advantage over Qualcomm. Making competitive products with a process handicap is going to continue to be a challenge for Qualcomm, and should also impact its attempts to gain market share in laptops. However, past experience shows that Qualcomm can succeed despite Apple’s priority at TSMC. There is no escape from this situation for now, but over the next few years it is possible—if Intel or Samsung manages to catch up with TSMC—that Qualcomm could move to another foundry that gives it higher priority. It should be noted, though, that Qualcomm is rumored to not be going with Intel for now.

Previously, Qualcomm seems to have been less aggressive than Apple in bringing AI capabilities to its hardware—Apple has been pushing NPUs (neural processing units) in its devices for a few years now. The Apple ecosystem could prove more enticing for developers given the large installed base of devices that can handle on-device AI inference, combined with the and higher spending per user on apps for iOS versus Android.

Qualcomm’s competitors in the PC market are all very experienced and quite entrenched in the market. Moreover, OEMs act as gatekeepers for laptop chip designs, and as we have seen with AMD over the last for years, it can take a long time to get them to offer a significant number of designs with chips from newcomers. I would expect Qualcomm to face a similarly uphill battle. For now, Qualcomm laptops will probably be an afterthought among OEMs. However, given some of the power efficiency gains with Arm-based chips, as evidenced by Apple’s M-series as well as benchmarks from Qualcomm, suggest that Arm-based chips could take market share in laptops down the line. Nvidia and AMD have also signaled intent to make Arm-based client CPUs, so perhaps Qualcomm’s early arrival with Arm-based CPUs, along with a long history of developing Arm-based chips, could ultimately prove to be quite valuable. We shall have to wait and see, but I would certainly expect Qualcomm’s trajectory to be slow for now.

Competition in automotive is likewise very aggressive. In particular, Nvidia has taken a very keen interest in automotive for many years, as has Intel with Mobileye. Nvidia could be a particularly difficult competitor here given their work in automotive software and AI for many years. Still, for now Qualcomm seems to be quite competitive in automotive, as evidenced with the slew of customer wins, and it seems possible that multiple chipmakers could thrive in the automotive market in coming years. We shall have to wait and see how the competitive dynamics play out.

There is, of course, quite a lot of uncertainty surrounding the AI revolution and exactly what impact it will have on chipmakers. There is uncertainty around the amount of computation that will be devoted to inference in coming years—which affects how valuable it is for consumers to upgrade both smartphones and laptops. There is also uncertainty surrounding how AI inference workloads will be distributed between user devices and the cloud—which, again, affects the value proposition of upgrading for consumers. We will have to wait and see how things play out, although, as I have discussed, I do find it credible that some proportion of AI inference will happen on device in the future.

There is also uncertainty regarding how well AI-based applications, from chatbots to image editors, will do with consumers down the line. This depends to a significant extent on how the technology evolves over time. All tech firms betting big on AI are working with the assumption that the technology will continue to improve significantly over time—which is certainly reasonable, but the extent of the progress in coming years remains to be seen. Sometimes reality does not meet expectations.

On the flip side, of course, the AI revolution could turn out to be even more significant than currently expected. Uncertainty cuts both ways.

The good thing here is that Qualcomm has its fingers in quite a lot of pies—diversification across market segments suggests that Qualcomm could see benefit from the AI revolution on a number of fronts, and even if its efforts in some places are not that successful, they will probably be successful in some places. Given the long history of success in mobile devices, I would expect Qualcomm to continue to benefit from AI-based demand growth there. Moreover, among Qualcomm’s increasing efforts in CPU, IoT, and automotive, I would expect the company to meet with good success in at least in one segment (and possibly more). I therefore think it fairly likely, despite the risks and challenges, that Qualcomm will see good growth in coming years—with potential for significant upside depending on how much success Qualcomm’s efforts outside mobile devices achieve. Qualcomm’s execution has been very good over the years, and there seems to be little reason to lose faith for now.

Moreover, it should be noted that given secular tailwinds from AI, even if all Qualcomm manages to do is to hold on to its market share, it should probably see its financials improve significantly in coming years. And if Qualcomm can make share gains, especially in PC, automotive, and IoT, then this could further accelerate the company’s growth. Hence, although there are certainly challenges in the long term, Qualcomm’s overall position is strong and as long as the company keep executing, it should be able to capitalize well on the AI revolution.

The Valuation Remains Reasonable

For fiscal Q1 2024 (ending December 2023), Qualcomm has guided revenues of $9.1 billion to $9.9 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $2.25 to $2.45. This represents top line growth of 5-14% sequentially, and bottom line growth of 11-21% sequential. Per management on the last earnings call, this quarter’s growth should be primarily driven by rebounding demand, particularly for handsets, as the semiconductor industry starts to recover from its ongoing slump.

Qualcomm is still catching up with peak revenue of $44 billion for fiscal year 2022. Qualcomm’s share price has also not yet caught up to its 2022 peak around $190. These facts suggest that there is further room for Qualcomm to recover from the ongoing cyclical slump. Moreover, compared to 2022, Qualcomm’s growth prospects seem better given the start of the AI revolution, as well as Qualcomm’s improving outlook outside of smartphones.

Qualcomm currently trades at about 16x run-rate earnings, and its forward PE is currently expected to be under 15. This forward PE is about par for Qualcomm over the last few years, as readers can see in the chart below. However, Qualcomm’s growth prospects are probably the strongest now that they have been in the past, so a higher multiple - perhaps around 18-20 - could be warranted. Qualcomm has seen these sorts of multiples before. There could then potentially be about 20-30% upside over the coming quarters for Qualcomm if the valuation multiples expand.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentally there is also significant upside over the next 2-3 years. Qualcomm’s current run rate revenue is $38 billion per year (based on the midpoint of this quarter’s guidance). It makes sense that semiconductor seasonality alone could see Qualcomm go past the previous peak of $44 billion in revenue when semiconductors are at their next peak (each peak is usually higher than the last in semiconductors due to secular growth trends that have lasted for decades). Beyond seasonality, there is a good chance that Qualcomm could see a further boost from AI-based demand, plus growth from (at least some among) its CPUs, IoT, and automotive businesses.

Overall, it seems very reasonable to me that in the next cyclical peak Qualcomm could see revenues of about $55 billion around 2026 (representing a 25% increase over the previous peak), with upside for more. Even $55 billion would represent a 44% increase over the current run-rate revenue, and profitability tends to increase more-than-proportionally for chipmakers, so profitability could potentially rise 50%-60%—bringing EPS to $14.1-$15.0. In this case, even a multiple of 15 would yield a share price of $212-$225. If multiples expand a little to, say, 18x earnings, then the share price would be $254-$270. Overall, a range of $212-$270 for 2026 seems quite reasonable, and would represent a 39%-78% return over the current share price.

Qualcomm could potentially beat the $55 billion figure as well, depending on execution, and so there could be further upside here.

In light of this analysis, Qualcomm seems like a buy to me.

Conclusion

Although it will take some time for the AI revolution to significantly impact Qualcomm's top and bottom lines, it does seem that Qualcomm is well positioned to capitalize on AI-fueled demand for semiconductor chips in coming years. The firm’s valuation remains reasonable, so Qualcomm is probably being underrated as a significant player in the AI space. Overall, I rate Qualcomm a good long-term buy.