Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qualcomm Is An Underrated AI Play

Jan. 24, 2024 8:00 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stock2 Comments
Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1.24K Followers

Summary

  • Qualcomm is well-positioned to capitalize on secular tailwinds due to the AI revolution.
  • There is a good likelihood that AI will fuel an upgrade cycle for mobile devices.
  • Qualcomm also has significant growth opportunities in PC, automotive, and internet of things.
  • Qualcomm's valuation remains reasonable given the growth prospects, and I rate it a long-term buy.

Artificial Neural Network Abstract Technology Background

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Although chipmakers have received a great deal of attention from investors on account of to the AI revolution, much of this attention has been directed toward the market for data center AI chips. This is understandable, given the

This article was written by

Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1.24K Followers
I am a political economist. I have a PhD. I am fascinated by bleeding-edge technology and how it transforms society and the economy. Currently, I am particularly interested in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and space. As an investor, I usually look for reasonably-priced growth, cutting-edge technology, and paradigm shifts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, INTC, NVDA, QCOM, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

J
Jeffrey888
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (1.05K)
8 yr long. If the chips fall right Amon can drive the shares to $300 in 5 years. Huge markets opening for QCOM if the engineers can innovate and fast. So much potential and so fairly valued for what the company could become with the huge TAMs opening up. Shout out to Marxist Judge Koh who gave everyone a phenomenal share sale price of $50 just a few years ago.
newfruit profile picture
newfruit
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (2.57K)
I'm a long time holder and believer in QCOM's approach and I'm really curious to see how their foray into PCs will go. Their skill of high performance with low energy demand has been a contributing factor to their phone success, if they can pull this off it will be very meaningful to their bottom-line. The auto situation also looks great, let's see what they can deliver in 2024, could end the year closer to $200.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About QCOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QCOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QCOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.