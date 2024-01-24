SPY: Black Swan Hiding In Plain Sight

NejauPhoto

Instead Of An Investment Thesis

I started my journey as an analyst at Seeking Alpha in 2021, with a relatively modest background in finance, but good experience in logistics and data analytics. So at some point, I began to specialize in analyzing companies from the shipping sector while studying other industries to broaden my research horizons.

Today I want to share with you my thoughts on the current events in the global supply chain that the market is not noticing (or doesn't want to notice), judging by the new all-time high that was reached the other day. The current situation in global logistics has every chance of becoming a "surprise" for the capital markets in the form of a return to rising inflation.

A few words on what market participants are expecting today.

The S&P 500 index (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY) (SP500) is now trading at 18.7 times 2024 earnings, according to Yardeni Research data, which is ~11% below its 2021 peak but slightly above its pre-2008 average. On this basis, we may think that the index is trading at fair levels.

But "fair" doesn't mean Mr. Market sees a lack of growth prospects. The process of restoring operating corporate earnings growth is expected to continue this year (by 10.6% in the broad market as a whole). Therefore, the expected return for FY2024 should be in the low teens, if the current FWD multiple stays at its "fairness".

Looking at the index of small and mid-cap companies - Russell 2000 (IWM) - it remains at a steep discount to the historical average. Taking into account the stronger recovery in earnings (which is stronger because these companies previously had a sharper decline), the expected return for this index could be a multiple of SPY's return this year.

In 2024, the market will be significantly influenced by interest rates (the market is waiting for a decline, but there are different opinions on when this decline will start: in spring, summer or even fall) and the upcoming US presidential elections. Historically, the market was very volatile before the elections, but it doesn't mean something bad: the S&P 500 had a positive total return in 14 of the last 16 election years with an average return of 10.5%, according to Cetera Investment Management:

Overall, things are looking more than good for SPY after such a strong performance last year. But all this only reflects the consensus view. What kind of black swan am I writing about in the title of this article?

Another Shipping Crisis May Drive Inflation Higher

The Houthis, formally known as Ansar Allah or "Supporters of God," originated in the early 1990s as a militia group advocating for the rights of the Zaydi branch of Shiite Islam. Gaining prominence during the Arab Spring protests in 2011, they later seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014, escalating tensions with Saudi Arabia and triggering a multifaceted conflict. This conflict, often described as the world's largest humanitarian crisis by the U.N., has left Yemen in a dire situation.

Despite lacking international recognition as Yemen's legitimate government, Houthis control substantial portions of the country, including the strategically significant Bab el-Mandeb Strait. In addition to their opposition to U.S. and Israeli influence in the Middle East, the group has faced allegations of receiving military and financial support from Iran and Hezbollah, charges consistently denied by Iranian and Hezbollah officials.

The Houthi attacks on ships sailing the Red Sea began late last year The militants claimed that their attacks in the Red Sea were a reaction to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Now a few weeks later, this Red Sea crisis is seen as a bigger impact event for shipping than the early pandemic:

Sea-Intelligence analyzed current vessel delays compared to delays over the last several years in a report for clients. The data shows that the longer transit around the Cape of Good Hope as ships divert from the Red Sea is already having a more significant impact on vessels available to pick up containers at ports than during the pandemic. This supply chain measure is known in the industry as "vessel capacity." The vessel capacity drop is the second largest in recent years, according to Alan Murphy, CEO of Sea-Intelligence. The only single event with a bigger impact than the Red Sea crisis was the "Ever Given," the giant cargo ship which got stuck in the Suez Canal for six days during March 2021. Source: CNBC

If we look at the latest statistics on the median number of ships currently passing through the Suez Canal, we see a shocking drop to the lowest levels last recorded in the first half of 2021:

Operators are forced to look for new ways to bypass risky areas - this is primarily the path through the Cape of Good Hope. According to Clarkson's calculations, the tonne-mile demand for this kind of rerouting has already risen quite sharply:

So that you understand the difference in transport time: the ships have to cover the new route ~34% longer at the same average speed (using a ULCV as an example):

Unexpectedly increased costs for longer transportation are passed on to the end consumer. This has been a big part of the inflation problem of the past couple of years. In addition, the disruption of supply chains eventually led to a huge demand for ships and, as a result, higher freight rates. These rates are essentially a common quantitative variable that can be compared to inflation dynamics to predict the former. When these variables are compared in different ways, I see a clear relationship that in its current form predicts a rapid rise in inflation in the foreseeable future:

Of course, inflation as an economic measure means much more than just transportation costs. But the transportation costs themselves are not in a vacuum; they penetrate all areas of economic relations. Hence this clear dependence of the inflation rate with the freight costs you may see above.

As you may have already guessed, the current inflation setup goes against the consensus view, which assumes that the inflation rate will fall below 2.5% in 2024:

Private sector forecasters are also optimistic about inflation in 2024. Private sector experts expect inflation to drop below 2.5% in 2024, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis. Goldman Sachs projects core PCE inflation will fall to around 2.4% by December 2024. Source: Inflation Outlook For 2024 - Forbes Advisor

The 86.1% probability that the market is pricing in that the Fed will cut interest rates in May may therefore not be correct.

To continue the thought of rising inflation: Consumers may have no more savings than they did post-COVID to spend on goods that rise in price. Then it will be impossible to even think about double-digit growth rates in operating profit, as I mentioned above.

How This Black Swan May Bypass The Market?

One notable distinction between the current period and the pandemic era lies in the capacity of vessels that can be reintegrated into service. Traditionally, around the time encompassing the Chinese New Year in February, vessel capacity experiences a decline due to reduced demand for containers. This trend emerges as ocean carriers preload containers starting in October of the previous year, anticipating the closure of manufacturing plants during the holiday season. In contrast to the pandemic, where all available vessels were in use amid historic demand peaks, the maritime industry presently benefits from the availability of new vessels. This surplus capacity stands in stark contrast to the scarcity of vessel space during the height of the COVID-related supply chain disruptions, contributing to a significant slowdown in container movements.

According to Sea Intelligence and various maritime authorities, approximately 10% of the world's fleet is currently inactive. Deploying these additional vessels has the potential to rectify the imbalance in vessel availability, offering a solution to enhance predictability in vessel schedules and mitigate disruptions in the global supply chain.

Takeaway

No one knows for sure whether the current situation in the Middle East will have a similar impact on inflation dynamics in the future. But the dynamics on the capital markets that we have been observing since the second half of 2023 seem absolutely illogical to me today, given the very high probability that inflation has not yet been beaten.

The stock market appears to be fairly valued today and many individual companies still have significant growth potential. Selling all stocks just because of the risk described above seems unreasonable to me. Nevertheless, there is definitely something to consider today: at the very least, the allocation of your portfolio should not lead to an unfavorable overweighting of equities, which could begin to correct steeply if inflation really does come back soon.

And I really hope that we can avoid this black swan.

Good luck with your investments!