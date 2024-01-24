Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HIX: Yet Another Rights Offering

Summary

  • Western Asset High Income Fund II has utilized rights offerings in the past to raise new capital.
  • The 2022 rights offering raised approximately $31 million, which was deployed into purchasing new assets.
  • HIX has announced yet another rights offering that can offer existing shareholders a discounted price to the current market value for the CEF's shares.
  • Existing shareholders should take advantage of the 2024 rights offering, but expect weakness in the share price until the offering is complete.

Thesis

Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) is a fixed-income closed-end fund. The vehicle focuses on corporate bonds, both high-yield and investment grade. The fund has seen its assets under management dwindle in the past decade:

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

