HIX: Yet Another Rights Offering

Thesis

Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) is a fixed-income closed-end fund. The vehicle focuses on corporate bonds, both high-yield and investment grade. The fund has seen its assets under management dwindle in the past decade:

As a closed-end fund, HIX can raise capital via the offering of new shares on the market, capital which in turn can be used to purchase new securities. As a reminder, a high AUM for a CEF equates to high fees, thus managers have all the incentives to keep AUM levels as high as possible.

In the CEF world a new share offering is usually done via a 'rights offering', in order to keep existing shareholders happy:

A rights offering (rights issue) is a group of rights offered to existing shareholders to purchase additional stock shares, known as subscription warrants, in proportion to their existing holdings. These are considered to be a type of option since they give a company's stockholders the right, but not the obligation, to purchase additional shares in the company.

We have seen HIX undertake such action before, in 2022, in order to raise new capital.

2022 Rights Offering

The CEF is not new to utilizing rights offerings to raise new capital. It did so successfully in 2022:

May 13, 2022 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE: HIX) (CUSIP: 95766J 110) ("HIX" or the "Fund") announced the final results of its transferable rights offering (the "Offer"). The Offer expired at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on May 6, 2022 (the "Expiration Date") and the Rights no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). The final subscription price per share was $5.17, which was equal to 90% of the Fund's net asset value per share of common stock at the close of trading on the NYSE on May 6, 2022. The Offer will result in the issuance of 6,001,836 shares of common stock. The gross proceeds of the Offer are expected to be approximately $31 million. The shares of common stock subscribed for are expected to be issued on or about May 13, 2022. The Fund will return to subscribing investors the full amount of any excess payments.

In May 2022 the CEF raised approximately $31 million via its rights offering, cash which was deployed into purchasing new assets.

Rights offerings are usually met with selling pressure by the market until the process is concluded, and the 2022 HIX offering was no different:

We can see how HIX started underperforming severely right around the rights offering announcement when compared to a cohort of its peers. The CEF started recovering only after the conclusion of the rights offering, and more specifically a few months after when the fund started deploying the newly raised cash. At the end of the day the market is saying that idle cash will sit in money market accounts for a few months before being deployed, thus decreasing the net interest margin available to the trust.

So as a rule of thumb, expect weakness in a CEF's price after a rights offering is announced, weakness which only seasons out a few months after the offering is concluded, as the fund fully utilizes the newly raised cash to purchase additional assets.

2024 Rights offering

The CEF has just announced yet another rights offering:

NEW YORK, January 19, 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE: HIX) (CUSIP: 95766J-10-2) ("HIX" or the "Fund") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a transferable rights offering (the "Offer"). The Offer to acquire additional shares of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Fund's securities. Each stockholder will receive one transferable right (the "Right") for each share of common stock held on January 29, 2024 (the "Record Date"). The Subscription Price will be determined based upon a formula equal to 92.5% of the average of the last reported sales price per share of the Fund's common stock on the NYSE on the Expiration Date (as defined below) and each of the four preceding trading days (the "Formula Price"). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 90% of the net asset value per share of common stock at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, then the Subscription Price will be 90% of the Fund's net asset value per share of common stock at the close of trading on the NYSE on that day. The estimated Subscription Price has not yet been determined.

If you are a holder of CEF shares as of January 29, 2024, you will receive a transferable right for new shares. If you choose to purchase new shares you will get a discount to the prevailing market price, a discount which will equate to either 92.5% of the price on the expiration date or 90% of NAV as a lower band. The CEF is currently trading with a -3% discount to NAV.

What should existing shareholders do?

Existing shareholders should take advantage of this offer since it provides a discount to current market prices for a fund that has historically performed fairly robustly. However, do note that weakness is expected in the share price until the rights offering is complete and new assets are purchased. True long-term holders should take advantage of the rights that are given to them by holding until January 29, and then lightening up on their position by 20% to 30%.

New money looking to enter the fund can look at purchasing the rights offering on the secondary market. CEF rights usually are exchange traded and they can be purchased by other parties.

We are advocates for active management of positions, even for true long-term holders. To that end, if you hold HIX and want to continue with the CEF, you can still actively manage that position and trade around this corporate action. Getting rights on new shares and taking advantage of those can give you discounted new shares, while lightening up on positioning after January 29 ensures you are not captured in the lower short-term move for the name.

Conclusion

HIX is a fixed-income closed-end fund. The vehicle invests in high-yield and investment-grade bonds, with a broad mandate. The CEF has utilized rights offerings before to raise new capital, in order to bump up its AUM. We have previously seen a rights offering for HIX in 2022, which concluded with $31 million of new capital being raised. Rights offerings are concurrent with weakness in the price for the CEF shares, and the fund does not catch up to its peers until a couple of months after the capital raise is concluded and the new cash is put to work. Expect the same action to occur for the 2024 rights offering. Existing shareholders would be well served to wait until January 29 in order to receive their rights and then lighten up on some positioning. The rights can be utilized to purchase new shares at a 7.5% discount to market prices if the current market price versus NAV relationship holds. HIX is a long-term performer but do expect weakness in the CEF's price until the conclusion of the rights offering.