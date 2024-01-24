FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

A Hold Rating for Ivanhoe Mines

This article reiterates a "Hold" rating on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. shares (OTCQX:IVPAF) (TSX:IVN:CA) in both markets, in line with the previous article.

The previous article suggested a "Hold" rating on Ivanhoe Mines' shares, as the company was considered well-positioned to benefit from increasing demand for copper in electrification and clean energy conversion projects. In the short term, however, the negative pressure from increased borrowing costs and elevated core inflation contributed to a cloudy picture for the copper market.

Prices have unexpectedly risen since the previous article, but that was due to the S&P 500 index's nine-week winning streak, rather than an improvement in copper's fundamentals. As the S&P 500 index is considered the benchmark for the entire North American market, its rapid rally since the end of October has had a strong driving effect on all sectors and other markets, despite the uncertain macroeconomic outlook and geopolitical tensions recently exacerbated by the Hamas attack in Israel in early October 2023.

Key Reasons for a "Hold" Stance

Essentially, the following factors support the thesis that Vancouver-based copper (primarily) and base metals explorer and miner Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. should be held in the portfolio for medium to long-term periods:

a) steady growth in equity performance over time, which combined with a strategy targeting copper price cycles may allow retail investors to move closer to the performance of the North American equity market or industrial sector.

b) Bright prospects regarding the company's ability to increase its copper supply to meet future needs influenced by electrification programs and the transformation of the economy into a sustainable economy with the lowest possible environmental impact.

c) Rosy prospects for the copper price, as the supply appears to be barely sufficient given the expected robust demand for the reasons mentioned before.

The Long-Term Outlook for Copper Prices

The latter factor is fundamentally for these reasons: a) because mining is getting increasingly expensive. Activities have to be increasingly performed through underground techniques which despite technological efforts are still too uncompetitive versus surface or open pit operations. b) because in some countries it still takes many years until an explorer receives the necessary permits to set up metal production. For example, in the United States, whose copper supply core is in the state of Arizona, which supplies more than 60% of domestic copper, the bureaucratic burden is characterized by the fact that it takes an average of seven years to obtain all mineral permits. This average time is based on estimates from US experts in the mining and environmental sectors, which were recently confirmed by Italian experts as part of an update on global mineral resources. c) because in countries rich in metal ore deposits, such as Central and South America, it is not uncommon to witness riots by local communities demonstrating against the exploitation of their domestic resources by foreign multinationals, who are therefore discouraged from operating in these countries or face interruptions in the red tape to obtain permits. This was recently the case in Panama, where, following social unrest, flash mobs, and mass protests, the government returned to sender all applications for metal extraction (including those still under review) received by Minera Panama, a subsidiary of Canadian operator First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCPK:FQVLF) (FM.CA). In these countries, labor disputes between workers and foreign multinationals are also not uncommon, which, depending on the scale of the problem, can sometimes hinder the normal conduct of mining activities. This was the case in Mexico last summer when a significant labor dispute at the Peñasquito mine and San Martín mine both in Zacatecas arose over concerns about possible violations of workers' rights under an agreement between the US, Mexico, and Canada. The issue affected major operators in the global mining industry such as Newmont Corporation (NEM) and Grupo Mexico (OTCPK:GMBXF).

The gap between supply and demand will create upward pressure so that the copper price will remain robust over time as it has been over the last 10 years, supporting Ivanhoe Mines' profitability. As for the copper price factor, analysts at Trading Economics predict a hyperbolic trend in the wake of the last decade in the market, pleasing investors in Ivanhoe Mines stocks and more in general the copper mining industry.

Return on a Medium/Long-Term Investment in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Turning to the first of the three factors mentioned earlier in this analysis, Ivanhoe Mines shares are up 94.98% on the US over-the-counter market and 164.8% on the Toronto Stock Exchange since 2013, while the SPY (the US market benchmark) rose 239.5%, and the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) (the basic materials sector benchmark) rose 119.7%. However, retail investors could improve this performance; they have that option, as we'll see later.

Apart from a core holding in Ivanhoe Mines, if the retail investor were to take advantage of the up and down cycles of copper prices, as shares have a high positive correlation with the red metal, he could aim much higher by narrowing the gap to proposed benchmark indices. IVPAF and IVN:CA do not currently pay a dividend, therefore the return on capital comes solely from the increase in the value of the stock in the US over-the-counter market or the Toronto stock market.

The positive correlation is shown in the two graphs below and is shown as a red area at the bottom of the graphs. This positive correlation is also very strong as the area is almost always in the positive part of the chart over the past five years.

The chart below shows the positive correlation between IVPAF stock price and copper futures price (HGK2024) since 2019.

The chart below shows the positive correlation between the IVN:CA stock price and the price of copper futures (HGK2024) since 2019.

The positive correlation between the two securities means that, on average, the same market sentiment affects both securities: that is, if the market for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. shares is optimistic, the positive sentiment is most likely driving the price of copper to higher levels. If the market for shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is pessimistic, this is most likely also creating downward pressure on copper prices. According to the two charts above, this applies regardless of the security's return, which can also vary significantly. In fact, shares in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. exceeded metal gains tenfold since 2019, although they had a similar development to the copper price.

Ivanhoe Mines' Ability to Increase its Copper Supply: Things Are Looking Good

To increase copper production: Ivanhoe Mines expects that the Kamoa-Kakula complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (38km southwest of Kolwezi) will certainly increase its annual copper concentrate production to around 440,000 to 490,000 tonnes in 2024.

Source: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Investor Presentation

This estimate is a result of the expected successful completion of Phase 3 of the expansion project in October 2024 to process more than 14 million tons of copper ore per year, including a copper anode production capacity of 500,000 tons of copper every year.

Ivanhoe Mine operates the copper mine and expansion project in the Kamoa-Kakula complex in joint venture with other companies: Ivanhoe Mine, which owns 39.6% of the JV company, shares the JV earnings with Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCPK:ZIJMF) (OTCPK:ZIJMY) ), Crystal River Global Limited and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the remaining JV percentages of 39.6%, 0.8% and 20% respectively.

Prior to Phase 3, Ivanhoe Mines had already successfully completed Phases 1 and 2 of the expansion to increase the capacity of the concentrators up to 9.2 million tonnes of copper through de-bottlenecking. Thus, the expected production level for 2024 represents a further increase of 24.5% compared to the level of 393,551 tonnes of copper expected in 2023 (compared to the company's original forecast of 390,000 to 430,000 tonnes), which in turn represents an increase of 18% versus 2022 thanks to the successful early phases of the expansion program.

In 2023, Kamoa-Kakula phase 1 and 2 concentrators milled about 8.5 million metric tons of ore at an average feed grade of 5.2% copper, less than they could process producing 824,382 dry metric tons of copper concentrate, since Q4-2023 activities which milled 2.1 million ore tons at an average feed grade of 4.9% copper, were hurt by temporary grid instability.

Investment in the Electricity Grid Infrastructure in Southern Congo. Ivanhoe Mines Bolsters Liquidity

However, to solve the problem with permanent solutions, Kamoa Copper Company and the Democratic Republic of Congo's state-owned energy company, La Société Nationale d'Electricité (SNEL), decided in December 2023 to take the following action. They agreed to increase the loan by $200 million to a total of $450 million, which will now allow for funding the rehabilitation of the capacity of the power generation facilities at Mwadingusha Dam (it was completed in 2021) and Turbine No. 5 at Inga II (to be completed in Q4-2024). The funds will also be used to support the construction of certain upgrades to the network infrastructure in the south of the Democratic Republic of Congo, particularly between Inga and Kolwezi, to increase network capacity and procurement reliability. The infrastructure modernization project is expected to be completed in June/July 2025. The funds provided by Ivanhoe Mines Energy to SNEL will be repaid by SNEL through SNEL providing a whopping discount of up to 40% on the electricity tariff for the operation of the Kamoa -Kakula JV.

In addition, Kamoa Copper's JV Holding is increasing on-site backup power generation capacity to provide sufficient power for Phases 1 and 2 by building generator farms adjacent to all concentrators (including future concentrators number 3 and 4) as well as the Kakula smelter.

These additional measures will make it possible to de-risk the energy infrastructure modernization project as they help to reduce the dependence on the SNEL agreement, also thanks to the agreement with the Zambian grid connection partner to purchase electricity through the Zambian infrastructure.

The reader should be aware of Phase 4 of the expansion project, which involves the installation of yet another concentrator. The additional processing plant will have a capacity of 5 million tons of copper ore per year and, according to the project, will increase the total capacity of the Kamoa-Kakula complex, including the first three concentrators, to just over 19 million tons per year. Meanwhile, if no other operator in the copper mining industry can achieve stronger growth, the Kamoa-Kakula complex will be the second-largest copper complex in the world, according to the company's plan. At this time, Congo's copper production from the Kamoa-Kakula complex is expected to exceed 600,000 tonnes per year in a couple of years.

While Phases 3 and 4 of the expansion at the Kamoa-Kakula complex will be financed organically, that is through the operating cash flow from Phases 1 and 2 of the projects, the previous article highlighted the risk that Ivanhoe Mines' financial position was not really solid to support the rest of the mineral portfolio and that it would therefore be necessary to find partners with which to strengthen liquidity shortly thereafter. Financial resources that the Canadian copper growth-focused company would then use to pursue other mining activities.

In fact, in mid-late December 2023, the company completed a private placement valued at C$575 million (about US$428 million) through one of its major shareholders placing 47,917,050 Class A common shares at C$12.00 (about US$8.93 US dollars) per share.

These resources result in cash and short-term securities increasing from $303.3 million (vs. a total debt of $644.5 million) as of the previous article, to more than $730 million, including the loan to La Société Nationale d'Electricité for the modernization of the electricity supply infrastructure in southern Congo with an interest income at approximately 3% rate.

The increased resources will be used to strengthen the budget for the continuation of exploration activities on the Western Foreland property (adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex), with a focus on the further development of the Makoko and Kiala discoveries, which together contain 21 million tonnes of copper ore in Indicated Resources grading approximately 3.55% and the Kitoko discovery, where recent activity has revealed that the high-grade copper mineralization extends over a much larger area and is characterized by a greater variety of geological settings than previously anticipated by the geological team.

The discovery of these mineralogical deposits bodes well for the existence of a consistent source of higher-quality copper that will support Congolese production for many years to come.

The funds will also be used to finance the completion of the following projects.

Ivanhoe Mines also holds a 68% stake in a joint venture with state-owned Gécamines SA in the Democratic Republic of Congo to build the first 5 years of over 250,000 tonnes of annual zinc production at the Kipushi Mineral Project in Congo (27 km W from Lubumbashi, DRC). Production is on track to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

Ivanhoe Mine's mineral engagements are also focused on a 64% stake in a joint venture with Black Economic Empowerment of South Africa (26% in the joint venture) and Japanese trading and import/export company ITOCHU Corporation (OTCPK:ITOCF) (10% joint venture) to convert the Platreef project in South Africa (10 km north of Mokopane) into almost 30 years of underground production of rhodium, palladium, platinum and gold. The first production phase includes a 700,000 tonnes per year initial capacity underground mine with a 770,000 tonnes per year capacity concentrator. Additionally, at a constant production rate of 5.2 million tons per year following Phase 2 development, the facility could produce more than 590,000 ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold, as well as more than 40 million pounds of nickel-copper.

This future copper production scenario, which Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. can offer in the markets dovetails very well with the growth outlook for copper demand, which appears to be robust globally based on the following factors.

Growth Catalysts of Copper Demand

Copper is a key element in the electrification of human activities and the use of green technologies as governments are tasked with reducing emissions of CO2 and greenhouse gases that some scientists blame for global warming.

Analysts at S&P Global reported that Nornickel, a major Russian nickel and palladium mining and smelting company, expects a huge increase in global copper consumption in the coming decade. Demand for copper is expected to reach a level of 30 million tonnes per year by 2035, a sharp increase of 20% from 24.8 million tonnes in 2022.

Global copper consumption will be driven primarily by three expansion factors: the increasing deployment of electrical transportation and power transmission networks, and the generation of electricity from renewable sources that will replace the burning of fossil fuels. The Russian operator predicts a huge increase in the consumption of battery and EV technologies as well as charging infrastructure over the next decade.

The first two main drivers of the expected increase in global copper consumption find a strong ally in the world's largest economy, the United States. The US plan calls for replacing at least 50% of all new vehicles sold in the US with electric vehicles by the end of 2030 and improving infrastructure with 500,000 chargers to make electric vehicles more affordable for a growing number of Americans.

Global copper demand is expected to benefit significantly from the endorsement of the Cop28 Global Stocktake at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai. Its aim to triple renewable energy and double energy efficiency by 2030 was welcomed by the copper market, as the base metal is a key element in the development of technologies to use renewable sources to produce zero-CO2 emission energy.

Ivanhoe Mines Shares on North American Markets

Given these very good growth prospects, taking a core position with a medium to long-term investment horizon is the most suitable investment approach for retail investors.

This strategy is supported by the fact that the stock market is fundamentally bullish for this stock in the medium/long term, although the share price fluctuates over time. The latter means that retail investors should buy shares as soon as the share price marks a dip.

Currently, the shares are not trading at their lows as they are in the upper half of the share price cycle in both North American markets, plus they are above the 50-day simple moving average and well above the 100- and 200-day SMA.

As of this writing, shares under the IVPAF symbol were trading at $9.82 per unit, representing a market cap of $12.55 billion and ranging between a floor of $7.13 and a cap of $10.64.

Under the IVN:CA symbol shares traded at CA$13.24 per unit giving it a market cap of CA$16.86 billion and fluctuating between a lower bound of CA$9.89 and an upper bound of CA$14.01.

Based on the 14-day relative strength indicator, both stocks are still far from overbought levels despite rising on the back of the S&P 500 stock market's 9-week winning streak, but this does not currently trigger a buy rating.

Some headwinds are expected due to fears of an impending recession, signaled by the strong indicator that the US Treasury yield spread is in the red and by declining trends in consumption, business investment and labor conditions. These headwinds will weigh on copper in the near term and therefore Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. shares could suffer somewhat in both markets.

Perhaps the share price could then offer more attractive entry points to buy more shares, but at the moment the most appropriate stance is 'Hold' as uncertainty about what the Fed will do next with interest rates could affect Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. shares which are therefore foreseen developing in line with a neutral stance.

As for the interest rate decision, the situation is uncertain as traders still expect a 25 basis point cut at the March 20 meeting (although the likelihood has dropped from month ago 75.6% to current 42.4%), while a rebound in inflation in December coupled with a possible hiccup in the disinflation process due to high tensions in the Red Sea are currently intensifying the scenario that the interest rate cannot be lowered before the meeting in June.

The Fed's additional "longer-term higher" policy will continue to impact consumption and business investment, which are now much weaker, and lead to worsening labor conditions, as the charts below show.

Personal consumer spending in the US has declined significantly over the past three years:

Source: Y Charts

YoY changes in seasonally adjusted annual U.S. retail sales are below pre-pandemic levels of 2019, reflecting, among other things, a trend that has been characteristic of the period preceding a recession over the past thirty years.

Source: FRED Economic Data St. Louis Fed

U.S. IPO numbers are significantly lower than they were a few years ago, meaning companies are investing less so they don't have to raise capital by distributing shares on the stock market. With borrowing still very expensive, corporate demand for loan capital is also likely to be suppressed, looking for the Fed to start lowering interest rates.

Source: Dealogic reported by Yahoo Finance

When it comes to labor conditions, tech companies, and retailers are leading the way in job cuts to protect profits. Below graph also supports the thesis that consumption is slowing significantly, otherwise it is unclear why retailers would cut operating costs through staff reductions to defend profit margins.

Source: Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc - Challenger Report reported by Yahoo Finance

The recession is signaled by the fact that the spread between the 10-year US Treasury yield and the 3-month US Treasury yield is negative, as the longer-term yield of 4.119% is currently below the shorter-term yield of 5.383%. Normally it should be the other way around, as a longer term entails a higher risk of the borrower becoming insolvent, which must be offset by a higher interest rate than a shorter term. If the near future is viewed as riskier than normal, investors will obviously be less inclined to purchase riskier assets or will demand higher compensation.

This is the indicator of Duke professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey, who therefore predicts that the economy will enter the US cycle well into 2024. This indicator is a strong predictor as it has rarely missed a recession forecast in the last few decades.

An economic recession will create negative winds for North American stocks and result in a lower share price for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. stock as well, based on a 24-month beta coefficient of 1.86 (scroll down this page and this page to the "Risk" section). The lower price could be used to expand the position in the future.

But until then, as mentioned, stocks of Ivanhoe Mines will tend to trend sideways rather than showing a clear path up or down. With current valuations in the very high phase of the stock price cycle and the economy set to slip into recession in 2024, retail investors could also take some profit now if they want to.

However, fundamentally, retail investors may want to hold shares because the goal of a position in this company is to benefit from medium/long-term growth prospects, and the stock market in the US and Canada shows this sentiment towards Ivanhoe Mines shares.

Conclusion

Ivanhoe Mines shares have strong growth prospects as the company advances its expansion program at the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in Congo, aiming to increase copper production 1.5-fold from the current nearly 400,000 tonnes per year, within a couple of years.

Recently, the company strengthened its financial position through a private placement of shares and the resources will be used to continue the expansion of copper activities in Congo and launch multi-year productions at rates of 437,000 tonnes per year of zinc in Congo and 522,000 ounces of precious metals per year in South Africa between the second and the third quarter of 2024. The funds will also be used to expand the exploration budget for the promising growth prospects of the Western Foreland property, which is adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex.

The outlook for copper demand and copper prices is expected to be in line with Ivanhoe Mines' growth targets. Investments in electrification and renewable energy will increase demand for copper in the coming years, putting upward pressure on the price amid slower supply growth.

Ivanhoe Mines shares are expected to trade sideways for a period of time before the economy slips into recession, and then they could provide an opportunity to capitalize on lower market valuations to bolster holdings.

