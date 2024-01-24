Ping Shu/Moment via Getty Images

Introduction

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is the largest US-listed and US-headquartered tanker company. It owns a fleet of 30 crude oil tankers and 47 product tankers. The composite average of the fleet is 9.8 years. INSW follows a hybrid model of operating its fleet; a significant portion of its vessels are part of commercial pools attractive to large charterers. Being a part of a commercial pool benefits the shipowner due to better pricing for bunkering, agency fees, and administrative costs.

Financially, INSW is sound, with ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet. The company has $138.9 million cash, $706 million long-term debt, and $721 million Total debt (including leases). INSW also commands solid margins and returns compared to other large tanker owners. INSW had distributed dividends with 0.91% TTM yield and repurchased 366,483 shares at an average price of $38.03 for 9M23.

The company trades at 94% P/NAV and 2.77 EV/Sales, 4.09 EV/EBITDA, and 1.56 P/BV. The price action supports long positions. The price broke above multiweek resistance. Adding geopolitical tailwinds such as the Red Sea crisis and product and crude oil tanker fundamentals, INSW is a buy.

Crude oil tankers overview

In three charts, I will recap my thesis on why I expect a deficit in the tanker market. The first chart from the last INSW presentation shows crude oil production demand and supply.

INSW presentation

In the Western Hemisphere, oil production is expected to reach 39.9 Mbps in 2028, 12% higher than in 2019. In the meantime, the production figures in the Eastern Hemisphere are projected to decline by 7% until 2028. The net balance favors South and North American oil producers. However, the demand is expected to grow on the other side of the globe at a steeper rate. In 2028, crude oil demand in Asia is projected to reach 34.1 Mbps, 19% higher than in 2019.

The following chart provides more details on the demand side.

INSW presentation

The higher the oil demand, the higher the refinery output required. The capacity of the refineries in the Western Hemisphere will decline by 2% until 2028, while on the other side of the globe will grow by 13.8%. The reason is the demography. We have 60% of the global population in the East, while India and China combined represent 34%.

The imbalance is apparent. Production grows in the west while declines in the east. On the other hand, the refining capacity declines in the West and increases in the East. The conclusion is straightforward: millions of barrels must transverse the globe heading east.

The tanker supply remains uncertain for 18-24 months, as seen in the chart below.

INSW presentation

I widely discussed those three factors: aging fleet, record low order book, and limited shipyard capacity. Across the subgroups, VLCC has the lowest order book at 2%. Afra/LR2 orders represent 12% of the current fleet, the highest order book among the subgroups. The major limitation is the shipyard capacity. The yards are focused on bulk carriers, containers, and LNG carriers. Very few slots remained for tankers.

INSW fleet

INSW owns and operates a diverse fleet of crude and product tankers. It is the largest US-listed and US-headquartered tanker company. The chart below is from the last corporate presentation.

INSW presentation

The company has 30 crude oil tankers (6.4M dwt) with an average age of 8 years and 47 product tankers (2.7M dwt) with an average age of 13 years. Product tankers represent 29% of the company's dwt.

The company`s fleet is very diverse compared to its competitors. For example, DHT Holdings (DHT) focuses on crude oil transportation and owns 27 VLCC. Frontline (FRO) or Scorpio Tankers (STNG) have diverse fleets by tanker sizes, focusing on crude oil and products/chemicals, respectively. INSW shares more similarities with Tsakos Tankers (TNP). They have a diverse fleet, including all tanker sizes. TNP carries crude oil and petrol products. Compared to TNP, the INSW fleet is younger, with a 9.8 average age, while the Tsakos fleet's average age is 11 years.

INSW follows the hybrid operating model. Most of the company`s fleet is contracted as part of a pool by charterers who require a more extensive fleet. The latter seeks to hire ships from shipping pools where the ship owners can consolidate many vessels. The benefits for ship owners originate from the economy of scale. Most INSW revenues (80%) come from the pool agreements, while 11% are from time charters and 7% are from voyage charters. Those figures are for 3Q23. The revenue is almost equal between product and crude oil tankers by tanker type. However, the net income diverges significantly between both.

3Q23 results

Let's see the performance of the INSW product and crude oil segments in 3Q23. The table below from the 3Q23 filing shows the company's product tankers division highlights:

INSW 3Q23 filling

In 3Q23, INSW product tankers generated $125 million in TCE revenues, 21% lower than in 3Q22. The prime driver for the lower revenues was the lower TCE day rates in 3Q23 vs 3Q22. Charter higher expenses almost doubled YoY, reaching $8.6 million in 3Q23. Vessel expenses in 3Q23 increased by $1.6 million to $35.48 million. The inflationary pressure on stores and spares drove the prices higher.

Nine months figure tells a different story. In 9M23, INSW realized $418 million in TCE revenues, which is 20% higher than 9M22. Day rates for MR, LR1, and LR2 were higher in 9M23 than in the same period in 2022, resulting in a $90.4 million increase in TCE revenues. Handysize vessel revenues, however, dropped, partially offsetting the robust results of LRs. In 2Q22, INSW sold its last Handy tankers. Besides that, the company sold three MRs in 2Q22, contributing to the decline in 9M revenues brought by the company`s smaller tankers. Vessel expenses remained almost unchanged at 9M23 vs 9M22. Nevertheless, charter expenses grew by nearly 100% in 9M23.

The following tables illustrate the company's crude segment results for 3Q23 and 9M23.

INSW 3Q23 filling

The crude oil segment had an impressive 3Q23 and 9M23. The table above shows the day rates earned in 2022 and 2023, respectively. VLCC spot rates grew by 66% YoY and Suezmax by 13%. Only Aframax spot rates dropped by 10.5% YoY. VLCC fixed earnings declined by 10% YoY, and Suezmax by 10.8%.

Robust TCE rates resulted in 47% YoY revenue growth, reaching $110.8 million in 3Q23. As we have seen, VLCC and Suezmax's rising rates were the primary revenue boosters. In 2Q23, INSW took delivery of three dual-fuel VLCCs, adding extra revenue days and increasing the company`s revenue. 3Q23 vessel expenses increased by $4.4 million to $29.1 million. The three new vessels added to the fleet were one of the reasons for the increased costs. The other is the inflationary pressures on spares and stores. Charter expenses dropped to $2.69 million in 3Q23 from $3.7 million in 3Q22.

9M23 figures are even more impressive. The company`s revenue grew 118% in 9M23 vs 9M22, reaching $389 million. The higher day rates across all tanker sizes contributed $189.3 million to the growth. The new VLCCs I mentioned above contributed to the revenue growth, although they increased the vessel expenses. The latter increased by $10.6 million to $83.2 million. The growing spares, lubricating oils, and stores took their toll, too.

The last table in the chapter illustrates the company`s overall performance in 3Q23 and 9M23.

INSW 3Q23 filling

Pool revenues declined by $21 million YoY. However, pool revenues increased by $238 million in 9M23 vs. 9M22. As discussed, the primary drivers were rising "dirty" TCE rates, thus compensating for the lower "clean" day rates. Operating expenses increased by $19 million YoY and $36.6 million 9M23 vs 9M22. In 3Q23, INSW realized $97.9 million net income or $2.00 net income per share, while in 3Q22, it realized $113 million net income and $2.3 EPS. For 9M23, INSW achieved $424 million net income and $8.65 EPS; 9M22 achieved $169 million and $3.42 EPS.

INSW financials

INSW maintains adequate solvency with $138.9 million cash, $706 million long-term debt, and $721 million Total debt (including leases). The liquidity figures are robust, too. In 3Q23, the company delivered $114 million in operating earnings and $148 million in operating cash flow. On the other hand, 3Q23 net interest expenses were $13 million.

As I mentioned earlier, picking a direct competitor to INSW is challenging. To evaluate where the company stands against its competitors, I picked one pure-play crude oil company, FRO; one pure-play product tanker company, STNG; and one having both, TNP.

The graph below compares INSW's solvency and liquidity with its peers. All figures are LTM.

Koyfin

All companies in the group have a healthy balance sheet. However, INSW excels on all metrics with 52.5% Total debt to equity, 1.0 Total debt to EBITDA, and 12.1 EBITDA/Interest expenses. TNP, the closest competitor, scores inferior metrics compared to INSW (95.8% Total debt/Equity, 3.1 Total debt/EBITDA, and 5.2 EBITDA/interest expenses).

The next step is to compare profitability metrics. The graphs below compare INSW's gross margin, EBITDA margin, and ROE. All figures are LTM.

Koyfin

INSW delivers the highest EBITDA margin (67.6%) and the best ROE (43.15%). STNG has the highest gross margin (75.8%), while INSW has the second-best figure (73.5%). TNP, on the other hand, delivered 58.9% gross margin, 52.5% EBITDA margin, and 26.2% ROE. Definitely good results, but not as good as INSW`s figures.

INSW lags in its dividend policy with the lowest TTM yield, at 0.91%. FRO pays the best dividends with a 12.9% TTM yield. Though TNP and STNG dividends are not impressive, they are higher than INSW. What is missing in the puzzle is solid buybacks or dividends. STNG leads the pack with the best buyback yield at 16.86%.

Value and price action

To value the INSW fleet, I used a few sources. I apply data from Fearnley's regular reports for VLCC, Suezmax, and Aframax/LR2. To estimate the price of MR and LR1 tankers, I use data from Rivieramm and Hellenic Shipping News. Considering INSW's various ages across the ship types, I consider a 5.0% discount factor to compute the present value of each type of tanker. The list below shows my price estimates:

Seven years old VLCC $95 million

Nine years old Suezmax $65 million

Four years old Aframax $52 million

Nine years old LR2 $52 million

Fourteen years old MR $23.8 million

Nine years old LR1 $34 million

Inputs for the NAV equation are:

Fleet replacement value: $3,152 million

Current assets: $473 million

Total liabilities: $910 million

INSW's market capitalization is $2,570 million, while its net asset value is $2,715 million. Hence, INSW trades at 94% P/NAV.

The next step is to compare INSW with its direct competitors: FRO, TNP, TNK, EURN, and DHT.

Seeking Alpha

INSW scores average multiples (2.77 EV/Sales, 4.09 EV/EBITDA, 1.56 P/BV) compared to the group. TNP commands the lowest multiples, while the most expensive are FRO and STNG. It`s worth reminding that INSW shares more similarities with TNP than STNG and FRO. TNP is cheaper than INSW.

The price action supports my bull thesis. The chart below is weekly.

Trading View

The price just broke out above the multi-week resistance level. It`s not overstretched above the 50 weekly moving average (WMA). SQN indicator has been in a bull volatile regime for several months. This is not mandatory a negative signal, although we must remember that trends reach their extremes in volatile regimes.

Final Thoughts

The crude and product tankers follow similar though distinct market cycles. Adding the various tanker sizes, the picture becomes even more obscure. Nevertheless, given the market fundamentals and supply chain disruptions, the stars are aligned for product and crude tankers.

Both share single-digit order books, an aging fleet, and a lack of available yard capacity. VLCC enters a robust seasonal period, though the product tankers are among the big winners from the Red Sea. The table below from Clarksons provides valuable data regarding tonne-mile demand depending on Red Sea traffic disruptions.

Clarksons/Twitter

The right column shows the full-year impact caused by 1Q24 disruptions and the full-year impact per month changes. The next column, marked with red, shows ton-mile demand growth in the base case scenario. The base case scenario is described in the middle column. For crude and product tankers, it is as follows: 30% of the key traffic, MEG (Middle East Gulf) to Europe, and North America to ISC is rerouted via CoGH (Cape of Good Hope). Besides that, 10% of MEG exports to the EU are replaced.

The product tankers (+5.6% demand growth) are the third most impacted, next to Containers and Car Carriers. Even if the crisis ends in March, its consequences will last much longer. Every additional month of restricted traffic adds 0.5% to the tons-mile demand.

INSW is ready to cash in on those dynamics, owning 30 crude oil tankers and 47 product tankers. Its closest competitor is TNP. In my opinion, INSW's fleet and financials are superior. INSW divested its smaller tankers (Handy and MR) in 2022, focusing on the larger product tankers. On the other hand, INSW owns 13 VLCCs, which is perfect for betting on seasonality. I think TNP has a too diverse fleet, with more significant exposure to smaller tankers while having a few VLCCs.

Financially, INSW performs excellently with margins in line with STNG and far superior to TNP. The market values INSW at 94% P/NAV and 2.77 EV/Sales, 4.09 EV/EBITDA, and 1.56 P/BV. INSW is a buy at that price, considering its fleet quality, geopolitical tailwinds, and market fundamentals.