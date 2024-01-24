Synopsys And ANSYS: A Merger Arbitrage Opportunity?

Tippapatt

On December 21, 2023, a Bloomberg report highlighted a potential merger between Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). Following this revelation, there was a noticeable fluctuation in the prices of both stocks, as illustrated in Figure 1 below. While both companies have confirmed the deal, it remains subject to regulatory approval. In the wake of this announcement, it prompts the question of how one might capitalize on this potential merger. The deal has garnered significant interest in the market, as can be seen from recent articles on Seeking Alpha from WideAlpha or Li Eason.

In this article, I will explore the dynamics of the deal, identify the beneficiaries of this transaction, and outline a strategy to leverage this opportunity for profit without the need for any upfront investment. The focus will be on presenting the deal's key features, identifying the key players gaining from this development, and providing a detailed analysis to help readers make informed decisions in capitalizing on this opportunity.

Figure 1: Seeking Alpha

Synopsys and ANSYS: Unveiling Two Powerhouses

Synopsys stands as a co-leader alongside Cadence Design System (CDNS) in the realm of electronic design automation (EDA) software, providing essential tools for engineers engaged in the design and testing of integrated circuits (ICs). Their offering spans both software and hardware solutions, encompassing validation of electronic systems, a cloud-based digital design flow to enhance chip development efficiency, and technical services supporting the creation of advanced chips and electronic systems.

This market appears to operate as a duopoly with Cadence, with a strong pricing power for both entities. Notably, there are substantial barriers to entry, contributing to the generation of significant profits. Synopsys has demonstrated its financial prowess with an impressive Adjusted EBITDA over revenues, which has grown from 31.2% in 2020 to 38.2%. Furthermore, the Free Cash Flow per share exhibits robust growth at 28.5% annually. Given these attributes, Synopsys emerges as an excellent business, mirroring the qualities of its co-leader, Cadence, in which I am already invested. This positions you strategically in a sector marked by stability, innovation, and consistent financial performance.

ANSYS specializes in developing tools for the analysis and simulation of designs across a diverse array of engineering disciplines. Widely utilized by engineers spanning various industries and academia, including high-tech, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, industrial equipment, materials and chemicals, consumer products, healthcare, and construction. The company's strategic focus revolves around extending simulation capabilities throughout the entire design process and across diverse industries. Currently commanding a substantial market share of approximately 40%, ANSYS anticipates a 10% revenue growth. Furthermore, it aims to maintain a robust margin, targeting an Adjusted EBITDA over revenues in the range of 35-40%.

While ANSYS exhibits a solid growth trajectory in revenue and maintains an impressive profit margin, it's noteworthy that the evolution of Free Cash Flow over revenues has seen more moderate growth, hovering around 6% annually. Despite this, ANSYS remains a key player in the engineering simulation landscape, with its strategic vision and significant market share positioning it as a formidable force in the industry.

The primary motivation behind Synopsys' acquisition of ANSYS lies in the growing significance of chiplets within the industry. The fundamental idea involves integrating miniature ICs in a modular and interchangeable manner, facilitating the analysis and simulation of System-on-Chip (SoC) functionality. These extended systems have the potential to bring disruptive innovation to the semiconductor industry.

Synopsys aims to assert control not only over the design but also over the critical aspects of analysis and simulation in this evolving landscape. By securing ANSYS, Synopsys positions itself strategically to lead in shaping the future of chiplet-based technologies. This move underscores the company's foresight in recognizing the transformative potential of chiplet integration.

Interestingly, it is worth noting that the initial approach to ANSYS came from Cadence, signaling a keen interest from key players in the industry to align with and harness the capabilities of ANSYS in navigating the landscape of modular and interchangeable ICs.

In this context, the three related companies (CDNS, ANSS, SNPS) are marked by substantial valuations (Figure 2). The Synopsis Price to Operating Cash Flow multiple stands at 46, ANSYS at 44, and Cadence leads as the most expensive with a multiple of 59. This underscores that the transaction involves high-value businesses, each carrying a premium valuation.

Figure 2: Seeking Alpha

A Complex Offering: Standard in a Merger Transaction?

The offer comprises $197 in cash and an exchange of 0.345 Synopsys shares for each ANSYS share. Following the announcement, ANSYS' value reached $389.7, factoring in both the cash consideration and its value linked to Synopsys. Presently, with the lower Synopsys stock price, the offering price has adjusted to $367.5. This implies a potential 9% gain from the current price of $337.00 if the deal were to close today.

Both companies, ANSYS and Synopsys, project synergies totaling $400 million in costs and an additional $400 million in revenues. These estimations appear reasonable in my point of view for two main reasons. Firstly, Cadence previously attempted to merge with ANSYS, indicating a clear fit among this type of company. Secondly, the collaborative efforts between Synopsys and ANSYS since 2017, such as Synopsys Fusion Compiler utilizing ANSYS technology, inspire confidence in the synergy projections.

Taking these synergies into account, my estimation of the market value for the combined company stands at $97 billion (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Author

The adjusted number of shares for the new company, factoring in the exchange ratio of 0.345, would amount to 182 million shares. This represents a dilution for Synopsys from its current 152 million shares outstanding. Consequently, I project that the price of Synopsys after the acquisition of ANSYS would be $531.36, compared to the current price of $547.84.

Figure 4: Author

Deal NPV: Who Wins?

Given the terms of the deal, let's assess the net present value and determine which party, either Synopsys or ANSYS, stands to benefit more. Synopsys shareholders will retain an 84% stake in the combined company, while ANSYS shareholders will hold 16%. I calculate that approximately $6 billion will be allocated to ANSYS shareholders, particularly influenced by the substantial 30% premium paid for ANSYS shares on December 22, 2023. This premium is advantageous for ANSYS shareholders who held shares before this date.

Currently, I identify an opportunity for gain in the deal. With ANSYS shares exhibiting an 11.4% premium and Synopsys shares displaying a -2.6% premium at the deal's conclusion, as you can see in Figure 4, attributed to dilution in issuing new stock for ANSYS shareholders, there's a potential profit opportunity. In light of this, I recommend a strategy involving buying ANSYS shares and short-selling Synopsys shares could result in a profitable outcome.

Figure 5: Author

Figure 6: Author

Figure 7: Author

The Merger Arbitrage (Stock-for-stock deal plus cash)

In evaluating the deal, let's consider the scenario of buying 100 ANSYS shares and executing the necessary calculations for this prospective investment. To finance the purchase of 100 ANSYS shares, you would need to short-sell 63 Synopsys shares, resulting in a net spread of $395. This implies that the investment I propose in ANSYS shares can be made without any initial capital outlay, as the short sale of Synopsys shares provides the necessary funds.

If the merger is successfully completed, you would then need to reverse the operation by selling ANSYS shares and buying Synopsys shares. This maneuver would yield a gain of $4,930, attributed to the combined impact of the cash consideration and the stock received from Synopsys, capturing the premiums illustrated in Figure 8.

Certainly, it's crucial to consider the potential downsides as well. If the deal is not complete, and you need to reverse the operation by selling ANSYS shares and buying Synopsys shares, there is a risk of a significant loss. In this scenario, the loss would amount to $4,926. This calculation is based on the assumption that ANSYS and Synopsys share prices would revert to their values before December 21, 2023, with ANSYS shares declining to $298.74 and Synopsys shares to $558.65.

It's crucial to emphasize that the potential loss in this scenario is considerable when compared to the potential upside. This is mainly due to the fact that engaging in the deal today would mean giving up the accrued gains from December 21, 2023, until the present - a 13% gain that would be forfeited if the deal does not materialize. This underscores the risk associated with the uncertainty of the deal's completion and highlights the importance of carefully assessing potential losses against gains in such investment strategies.

Assigning a 65% probability of completion, which is lower than the average probability for M&A deals in the market, is a prudent approach in my view. This lower probability is attributed to the nature of this merger, which involves a vertical integration - a type that tends to be more challenging from a regulatory standpoint. Additionally, ANSYS' substantial 40% market share raises regulatory concerns. Factoring in these probabilities, the net gain is estimated at $1,480, providing a more realistic assessment considering the uncertainties associated with regulatory approval and the specific characteristics of this merger.

Figure 8: Author

Conclusion

This merger presents an appealing opportunity as it involves acquiring a formidable company formed by the union of two strong entities. However, it's important to recognize that there is a distinct arbitrage opportunity, but it may not be suitable for all types of investors. The nature of this investment involves significantly different outcomes depending on whether the deal is successfully completed or not. Therefore, entering into this operation is recommended for experienced merger arbitrage investors who can navigate the complexities, where successful outcomes from many deals can offset a few losses and generate profits. Engaging in a single-shot investment in a merger deal may be deemed too risky.

Furthermore, it's essential to emphasize that participation requires the ability to short sell Synopsys shares, or alternatively, investors may explore similar transactions in the options market. Considering these factors, I suggest selling SNPS and purchasing ANSS for those who meet the specified criteria and possess the ability to navigate the complexities associated with merger arbitrage.