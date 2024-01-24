Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dassault Systemes: Stability And Industry Experience Come With A Price I Would Be Willing To Pay

Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
13 Followers

Summary

  • Dassault Systemes is currently on a strong upward trend, up over +30% since my autumn 2023 buy consideration.
  • News of Synopsys acquiring ANSYS at a high valuation has once again drawn attention to DASTY as an industry peer.
  • The Company has proven itself as a quality player in 3D and simulation systems, replicating reality in various industries, including healthcare.
  • The high valuation is justified by Dassault's low-risk profile and strong growth forecasts, suggesting potential for further stock price increases.
  • Beyond that, I view DASTY as a solid long-term investment, also in the light of its healthy financials.

Close Up of a Computer Monitor Display with 3D CAD Software with Prototype Turbine Motor Project. Interface with Vital Setting and Programming Options for the Industrial Engine Prototype.

gorodenkoff

I felt a bit hesitant about publishing this article, despite being convinced weeks ago that Dassault Systèmes [DSY] (OTCPK:DASTY, OTCPK:DASTF) was a buy and still maintaining that belief today. The hesitation persisted because, during additional research on the company, its

This article was written by

Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
13 Followers
"Business valuation is an art, not a science," claim some. However, in my Bachelor's and Master's studies, I have successfully engaged in the scientific examination of valuation and capital investment. Thanks to nearly three years of professional experience in controlling, as well as in consulting and auditing firms besides my studies – including a professional valuation position – I extract tangible value from piles of numbers. However, results become truly rounded when storytelling is added through personal passion. Because business valuation requires both art and science!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DASTY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DASTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DASTF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DASTF
--
DASTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.