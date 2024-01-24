KIE: Caution As Dividend Yield Dips To Decade Low

SimpleImages/Moment via Getty Images

Insurance stocks don't often grab many headlines, but we can point out that the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) has been a big winner over the last several years, outperforming not only the broader financial sector but also the S&P 500 (SPY) since 2021.

Insurance companies benefit from the combination of a resilient economic backdrop, a record climb in policy premiums, and even high interest rates as a tailwind for earnings. It's been a great environment for the KIE ETF currently trading at an all-time high, already kicking off 2024 with a new round of momentum.

While we like the fund for its targeted exposure to this important market segment, we're taking a more cautious outlook following the strong rally. Notably, industry valuations appear pricey making an aggressively bullish view harder to justify at the current level. We expect renewed volatility going forward.

What is the KIE ETF?

KIE technically tracks the "S&P Insurance Select Industry Index" covering all U.S. insurance companies with a minimum float-adjusted market cap of $300 million. This includes names in sub-categories of insurance from life & health, property & casualty, reinsurance, as well as insurance brokers.

Going through the current portfolio, KIE features 48 holdings notably with a modified equal weighting methodology. This means that industry mid-caps like Kemper Corp. (KMPR) or Enstar Group Limited (ESGR), each with a 2% weighting in the fund have a similar level of contribution to the performance and risk profile of KIE as an industry giant such as The Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Allstate Corp. (ALL).

So while the various insurance companies specialize in different segments or may have a stronger regional presence, the understanding is that the industry representatives face similar high-level macro themes and operating trends.

KIE Performance

We've mentioned the strong performance and the backdrop here is otherwise record earnings for the group. Since the pandemic, a major theme has been the accelerated climb in asset prices naturally translating to higher coverage requirements in key areas like property and casualty, homeowners, and automobile markets.

Furthermore, inflationary cost pressures have meant that the cost of repair or replacement has also climbed, supporting a need for wider premiums. That's also the case on the side of health and life insurance with rising medical costs.

All this is coupled with an environment defined by record-low unemployment and an economy that continues to grow. We can also bring up the impact of high interest rates and the stock market rally as a positive for investment income which can be significant for these types of companies.

Another important theme we can highlight is the role of technology. Insurance companies are integrating more digital tools that have provided efficiency gains as a boost to margins.

Overall, the last few years have been a boom for the industry explaining the strong price performance in the KIE fund. Some of the best performers from underlying holdings in the last six months include Allstate up 42%, Progressive with a 38% return as well as sold gains from Travelers Companies (TRV), and Chubb (CB) climbing more than 20% over the period.

What's Next For KIE

When looking at insurance stocks, the sense we get is that the setup is almost too good to be true. The expectation for the U.S. economy to emerge stronger inflation cools with room for the Fed to begin cutting rates highlights a strong outlook for operating and financial momentum.

The risk, of course, is that something in that rosy outlook goes wrong. We know that economic indicators have been mixed between retail spending and consumer sentiment beating estimates in recent months although industrial activity trends have disappointed. There is some uncertainty as to the timing and pace of Fed rate cuts going forward.

By this measure, there is a cyclical component to insurance stocks where a weaker-than-expected economy results in falling demand or even a rise of policy cancellations at the margin. We're not there yet, although we believe the relative calm warrants some caution.

As it relates to the underlying stocks within the KIE portfolio, we're eyeing what we believe to be stretched valuations. Going back to those large-cap outperforms over the past year, we note that most insurance names are trading at a large spread to their historical price-to-book value multiples. The implication is that the group is expensive.

What we can say here is that the "value" in insurance names is missing, also captured in a decade-low dividend yield for the KIE ETF itself. With the quarterly payout, KIE yielded 1.4% is below an average closer to 1.7% since 2010. We take that signal to at least avoid adding exposure.

Final Thoughts

KIE is a high-quality fund that has performed well, reflecting very positive trends for insurance stocks but now appears over-bought and over-valued. Ultimately, we believe some patience by investors can be rewarded with the opportunity to pick up shares of KIE down the line at a more compelling price.