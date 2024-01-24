Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My 2023 'Left For Dead' Portfolio Rebounded 36%, Here's The 2024 Version

Jan. 24, 2024 2:38 AM ETARE, BTI, CFR, MMM, PYPL, SBUX, ULTA, WBD1 Comment
Summary

  • The author created a stock portfolio at the end of 2022 consisting of underperforming stocks that they believed had potential to rebound in 2023.
  • The portfolio outperformed the market by over 10% in total return in 2023.
  • The author chose the stocks based on their familiarity with the companies and their belief that the stocks had temporary issues that could be resolved in the coming year.
  • Here we introduce our 2024 portfolio.
Bouncing table tennis ball is on blue background.

cagkansayin

Near the end of 2022, I put together a small stock portfolio consisting of stocks that had notably underperformed in what was already a bad year for the market. I felt that these stocks had either been unjustly punished, or at least had

This article was written by

I have been a professional buyside stock analyst and portfolio manager for more than 25 years, and still run a small long-only asset management firm founded in 2006. My expertise and interest lies in analysis and problem solving, not marketing, hence my firm has stayed small even with a long-term successful record vs the market. I look to invest in superior companies and prefer to hold them indefinitely. Influences include all the value investing greats from Graham, Buffett and Munger onward. As such I only sell if it becomes clear I made a mistake, the company no longer fits the original thesis, or valuation becomes flatly ridiculous. My goal on Seeking Alpha is to share what I've learned over decades as a professional value investor, and educate and provide perspective for individual investors, so that they may be able to manage their own portfolios more effectively. Eventually I plan to create some model portfolios based on my own holdings. I previously served nine years as portfolio manager and equity analyst for a private RIA firm which grew to several hundred million under management, $150M of which I personally managed until I grew restless and moved on to start my own ventures. I have a diverse background, holding a doctorate and completing a postdoctoral fellowship in marine biology (behavior and marine animal hearing physiology, ontogeny and acoustics) and a mechanical engineering degree. I run some other small non-investment businesses and am a patented inventor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMM, WBD, GPN, SWK, INTC, STLA, ARE, SBUX, PYPL, ULTA, CFR, BTI, TSCO, TJX, KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We do not short stocks. Positions may change at any time. This does not constitute financial advice but is for illustrative and/or educational purposes only.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Mick Research profile picture
Mick Research
Today, 2:58 AM
Comments (3.14K)
I have noticed that in the Fastgraph screenshots you are using the blue (e.g., SBUX) or orange lines (e.g, PYPL) like if they were the same. Is there any reason for that?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

