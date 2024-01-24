Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Introduction

I previously covered ING Groep (NYSE:ING) back in January 2023 in a comparison with the largest domestic peer ABN AMRO (OTCPK:AAVMY) where I argued ING looked expensive compared to ABN AMRO. While ING stock moved sideways as expected, it still managed to outperform ABN AMRO over the past year, in contrast to my forecast:

ING vs ABN AMRO stock over the past year (Seeking Alpha)

What went wrong? ING managed to outperform on profitability and was more aggressive in cutting its capital buffer compared to ABN AMRO.

In this article, I will examine how ING's net interest income [NII] was boosted by ECB rate hikes in 2022 and 2023, how incoming rate cuts will impact NII, and how one can make the most of their ING stock.

Net interest income boost

As the ECB started hiking interest rates, the share of net interest income in ING's revenue increased to levels last seen in the pandemic 2020:

ING Revenue Breakdown Net Interest Income Net Fee and Commission Income 2020 81.9% 18.1% 2021 79.5% 20.5% 2022 79.3% 20.7% 2023 81.7% 18.3% Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations based on ING disclosures

The increase in NII has been accompanied by a consistent boost in profitability as measured by return on equity [ROE]:

Year ING Return on Equity 2020 4.8% 2021 9.2% 2022 7.2% 9M 2023 15.5% Click to enlarge

Source: ING disclosures

Of course, higher NII is not the only reason behind the boost in RoE. 9M 2023 results benefitted from a steep drop in the cost of risk (-72.7% relative to 2022) and lower regulatory costs (-24.3%), as well as a boost to the highly volatile other income (+264.5%).

2025 targets largely achieved

As you can already tell from the previous paragraph, ING exceeded its 2025 ROE target of 12%:

Progress on 2025 targets (ING Q3 2023 Results Presentation)

The key point to watch going forward, other than NII developments, will be the sustainability in the uptick of fee income, which grew at 3.8% Y/Y in Q3 but only 0.3% in the first nine months of 2023.

Quantifying the expected Net Interest Income drop

With ECB rate cuts expected to start in the summer of 2024, the question turns to how much ING's NII will drop once the central bank is done cutting rates.

Period Net Interest Income 9M 2021 10.2 billion EUR 9M 2023 12.1 billion EUR Click to enlarge

Source: ING press releases

As you can infer from the data above, on an annual basis, In 2023 ING's NII rose circa 2.5 billion EUR relative to 2021. This was the result of the ECB taking the rate on its deposit facility from negative 0.5% to 4.00% currently. The question is how much the ECB will lower rates, respectively how much of the 2.5 billion EUR NII gain ING will lose. Below I will highlight three scenarios:

ECB Deposit Rate NII reversal ROE Impact 3% (Optimistic) 22% 0.9% 2% (Base case) 44% 1.8% 1% (Pessimistic) 67% 2.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations

The ROE impact was calculated using a 21% average tax rate and ING's Q3 2023 CET1 capital of 48.9 billion EUR.

As you can see, under my base case that the ECB cuts rates to 2%, ING will suffer a drop in ROE of about 1.8%. The optimistic scenario envisages only a 0.9% decline in ROE, while the most pessimistic scenario, with rates dropping to 1%, shows a 2.7% decline in ING's ROE.

Ending on a positive note, NII may prove more resilient as long as the ECB does not cut rates into negative territory, with banks largely reluctant to charge small depositors a negative interest rate to keep their money with them.

Q4 Earnings Preview

With Q4 2023 results around the corner, the key point of attention will be whether there are early signs of deposit migration which will put pressure on NII. In Q3 2023, NII still grew 23.5% Y/Y, faster than the 21.2% pace in the first 9 months of the year. Since fee and commission income is targeted to help the bank maintain its 12% ROE target, investors will be watching whether the growth in fee income maintains the Q3 momentum (in Q3 2023 fees grew 3.8% Y/Y, faster than the 0.7% increase in the first 9 months of the year).

With the latest 2.5 billion EUR buyback almost complete, the bank is likely to wait for the Q1 2024 results announcement to implement another set of buybacks, as communicated previously. Pro-forma CET1 ratio after the last buyback was 14.5%, some 2% higher than management's 12.5% target and circa 2.5% larger 10.83% requirement:

CET1 capital pro-forma for 2.5 billion EUR buyback (ING Q3 2023 results presentation)

Options - a way to generate extra income

With ING profitability likely to have reached a decade peak in 2023, investors can turn to options to boost their returns. I reckon selling calls on your ING position can be beneficial if you believe:

the share has a moderate upside or any upward movement is only likely to be gradual;

have readily available investment alternatives

want to generate extra current income

do not expect the shares to depreciate substantially

I would turn your attention to two options, the 13 EUR calls (which are currently at the money) and the 14 EUR calls (which are somewhat of the money).

Option Premium 13 EUR December 2024 calls 6.8% 14 EUR December 2024 calls 4% Click to enlarge

Source: Premiums at a price of 12.85 EUR in January 2024

Given the more limited upside of the stock, these premiums could potentially build on the dividends you receive during the year. The huge drawdown of the strategy is that you keep all the downside with a limited upside. However, given the aggressive capital return ING is undergoing, a drop in the share price will actually make share buybacks more accretive.

In any case, never sell covered calls on a stock you are not comfortable owning.

Risks to ING

Following stellar performance in 2023 one may assume it is smooth sailing from here. However, we must never forget the inherently high-leverage banks operate with. This makes their business risky and inconsistent. Against the backdrop of ample investment opportunities elsewhere, one wonders whether it is time to sell out of bank stocks while rates are still high. At the end of the day, if a recession strikes, the ECB may lower rates back to 0%, substantially lowering bank profitability. With circa 80% of revenue coming from NII, ING may be among the banks impacted the most.

Conclusion

ING had a bumper 2023 but with the stock trading close to its book value (0.87 P/B) there is little upside left. At the same time, the 12% ROE target seems sustainable even if profitability drops following the expected ECB rate cuts. As a result, if you intend on holding onto your ING shares, I reckon a good choice could be to supplement them with selling covered calls.

Good luck and thank you for reading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.