Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ING Groep: Options Can Boost Your Returns As The ECB Is Set To Cut Rates

Jan. 24, 2024 3:00 AM ETING Groep N.V. (ING) StockABMRF
Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
316 Followers

Summary

  • ING's net interest income was boosted by ECB rate hikes, with a confluence of factors likely making 2023 a peak for the bank's profitability.
  • The ECB is set to start cutting rates, impacting ROE by between 0.9% and 2.7% depending on the magnitude of the cuts.
  • With expected rate cuts, ING's net interest income will decrease, but the 12% ROE target seems sustainable. Selling covered calls can be a way to generate extra income.
  • The main risk to the covered call strategy is a recession accompanied, with 0% interest rates, severely impacting ING's net interest income.

ING Groep FY Press Conference

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Introduction

I previously covered ING Groep (NYSE:ING) back in January 2023 in a comparison with the largest domestic peer ABN AMRO (OTCPK:AAVMY) where I argued ING looked expensive compared to ABN

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
316 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ING Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ING

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ING
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.