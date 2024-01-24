Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Look At The Boom In Income Focused Nasdaq ETFs

Jan. 24, 2024 3:11 AM ETQYLD, JEPQ, QQQY
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.9K Followers

Summary

  • Nasdaq 100 focused ETFs with embedded options selling strategies have grown in popularity in recent years, with the QQQY recently coming to market, joining the QYLD and JEPQ.
  • The QYLD focuses on at-the-money options, the JEPQ writes out-of-the-money calls, and the QQQY sells daily options with zero days to expiry.
  • These ETFs have all underperformed the Nasdaq 100 itself since inception but with reduced scope for capital gains they should outperform over the long term.
  • In the short term, however, implied volatility seems too low for these ETFs to perform well given the risk of a melt-up or crash in tech stocks.

Get a raise.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

ETFs with embedded options selling strategies have proliferated over the past few years, with several new funds coming onto the market attempting to generate high income by using covered call strategies. As technology stocks tend to

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.9K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QYLD--
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF
JEPQ--
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
QQQY--
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.