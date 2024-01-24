Sky_Blue/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The scarce number of investors who are familiar with Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCPK:GZPZY) (OTCPK:GZPZF) know the company primarily for being the dominant player in the niche market of liquefied natural gas [LNG] containment systems. In short, these are the containment systems - membranes made of a combination of metal alloys and composite materials - that enable carriers to transport LNG across the high seas.

Yet, there is another aspect of the company's development that is less appreciated, but may well represent a non-negligible addressable market: LNG as a fuel.

This refers to various types of maritime vessels, including container ships, oil tankers, bulk carriers, car & truck carriers, and cruise ships, making use of LNG as fuel for propulsion.

In this article, we will focus on this aspect of GTT - investigating why the shipping industry may be looking to transition to alternative fuels, what the historical development of this market has been over recent years, and how GTT has fared in all of this. In conclusion, we will relate this back to the investment thesis on GTT and provide readers with an update on financial modelling and our valuation estimate for the company.

LNG and regulatory compliance

Progressively over the years, new environmental regulations have encouraged the use of LNG as a fuel. These regulations have predominantly been introduced by the International Maritime Organization [IMO], as well as the European Union [EU].

For instance, vessel emissions of sulphur dioxide (SOx) are covered by IMO regulations, capping these emissions at 0.5% since January 1, 2020.

There are also Emission Control Areas (ECAs), where the sulphur content of emissions is capped at 0.1%. There are currently four ECAs in the world: in Canada, the United States, the English Channel-North Sea and the Baltic Sea. The Mediterranean will become an ECA in 2025.

GTT Annual report 2022

To comply with these measures, vessels can either equip themselves with smoke scrubbers, switch to a low-sulphur fuel (such as marine diesel oil, low or ultralow-sulphur heavy fuel oil), or convert to LNG propulsion, which almost totally eliminates SOx emissions compared to fuel oil propulsion.

The applicable rules on the limitation of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions (called 'Tier' rules) are set based on the engine speed of a vessel, as shown in the table below:

GTT Annual report 2022

At the end of 2016, the IMO extended NOx controls from the 'North America' ECA to the 'Northern Europe – Baltic' ECA. In addition, all new vessels whose keels were laid after January 1, 2021 (vessel construction phase) must comply with the control of NOx emissions (Tier III) in the North Sea and Baltic Sea. This regulation will therefore apply to some of the vessels under construction and to all future orders.

Finally, the most significant of environmental regulations are the ones that relate to the carbon performance of vessels. These include two IMO regulations, as well as additional regulations by the EU, as detailed below:

1. IMO - Carbon Intensity Index [CII]:

The CII determines the annual reduction factor aimed at guaranteeing a continuous improvement of the vessel’s operational carbon intensity within each rating level. The annual operational CII obtained must be documented and checked against the annual operational CII required, to give a rating for operational carbon intensity. Ratings are A, B, C, D or E, indicating a performance that is significantly higher, slightly higher, average, slightly lower or lower that the required level. The level of performance is included in the vessel’s energy efficiency management plan (SEEMP). A vessel with a D rating for three consecutive years or an E rating must draw up a corrective action plan to achieve the required annual operational CII.

The initial CII trajectory defined by IMO indicates that the criteria for obtaining ratings will be tightened each year and be reduced by 11% between 2019 and 2026. In April 2018, the IMO also announced a non-binding long-term strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and in particular the need to:

Reduce CO2 emissions from all international maritime transport, by an average of 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2050, compared with 2008;

Reduce the total volume of annual GHG emissions by at least 50% by 2050, compared with 2008.

2. IMO - Energy Efficiency of Existing Ships Index (EEXI)

A ship's attained EEXI indicates its energy efficiency compared to a baseline. Ships attained EEXI will then be compared to a required Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index based on an applicable reduction factor expressed as a percentage relative to the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) baseline. It must be calculated for ships of 400 gross tonnage and above, in accordance with the different values set for ship types and size categories. The calculated attained EEXI value for each individual ship must be below the required EEXI, to ensure the ship meets a minimum energy efficiency standard.

The requirements for EEXI and CII certification came into effect on January 1, 2023.

Moreover, the EU has also introduced a carbon regulation composed of four main factors:

1. EU Maritime fuel: The carbon content and other greenhouse gases must decrease gradually through to 2050, when it must be 80% less polluting than in 2020.

2. Inclusion of shipping in the emissions trading scheme (ETS) carbon tax: CO2 emissions from intra-EU travel taxed at 100% and from extra-EU travel (with at least one European port in the journey) at 50%.

3. Obligation for all major European ports to have an infrastructure for bunkering LNG as fuel.

4. Tax on carbon-based fuels, with a discount for LNG as fuel compared with oil-based fuels.

In summary, IMO and EU regulations appear very favorable to LNG as a fuel, as it represents the single biggest way to reduce emissions in current vessels, and will enable the use of bio and synthetic LNG (i.e. methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen) down the line, once they become mature and large-scale solutions for the industry.

In its 2021 Results presentation, GTT included the following slide which compares alternative fuels to traditional marine diesel oil across a number of environmental and economic variables:

GTT annual results presentation 2021

As shown above, switching from marine diesel oil to LNG as a fuel offers the prospect of cutting CO2 emissions by some 20-25%, according to GTT estimates, with further decarbonization potential from bio- and synthetic fuels. Incidentally, these fuels of the future will be the only way to achieve the IMO and EU emission reduction targets by 2050.

LNG as a fuel also compares very favorably to traditional marine diesel oil with regards to NOx, SOx, and fine particles emissions.

As far as economic variables are concerned, the energy density of LNG makes it the best option amongst alternative fuels, thanks to the fact that it can be stored at cryogenic temperatures, which reduces the volume by a factor of 600 times.

On the other hand, the price competitiveness of LNG compared to marine diesel oil must be taken with a pinch of salt, as LNG prices have been extremely volatile over recent years. As everyone is aware, the return of inflation and mounting geopolitical tensions in 2022 massively disrupted the energy complex, and especially natural gas, leading to a massive spike in the price of LNG. But for the past year, prices have started to stabilize at a level that is thought to be competitive relative to traditional marine diesel oil.

Finally, it should be noted that the infrastructure for LNG as a fuel (referred to as 'bunkering') has been developing rapidly, making LNG is only alternative fuel that is presently capable of substituting traditional diesel oil on a significant scale. As shown below, by the end of April 2023, the global operational LNG bunkering fleet reached 35 units for a cumulative capacity in excess of 240k cubic meters, with another 14 vessels on order for a cumulative capacity of over 135k cubic meters, to be delivered by the end of 2025.

IGU - 2023 WORLD LNG REPORT

In short, the following quote from a manager at Wärtsilä adequately sums up this section on LNG and regulatory compliance:

The only way of delivering on immediate decarbonization [of the maritime industry] is to go with LNG.

Historical development of LNG as a fuel

For all of the reasons described above, the market for LNG as a fuel has been developing rapidly over the past couple of years.

According to data by Clarksons cited in GTT's latest annual report, at the end of 2022, around 370 vessels fueled by LNG (excluding LNG carriers) were in service, and over 500 vessels had been ordered. This represents less than 1% of the worldwide fleet, but 15% of vessels ordered.

There was an average of 85 orders taken annually between 2015 and 2022. In 2022, a record number of 209 orders were placed for LNG-powered vessels, up more than 200% compared with 2020 and a slight decline (-12%) compared with 2021 due to the slowdown in the total number of vessel orders.

Europe is leading the way, with around 60% of the fleet in service operated by European shipowners. North America is benefiting from the region’s entry into the ECA in 2012. Asia is also tending to see strong growth, due in particular to the riverboat market in China and the development of local regulations.

LNG - LEADING MARITIME DECARBONISATION - Safety4Sea

As far as the total addressable market is concerned, GTT estimates that over the next 10 years, there are approximately 3,500 large vessels that are likely to transition to LNG as a fuel. These include mainly large containerships (1,200 units) and cruise ships (130 units), as well as bulk carriers, oil tankers, and car & truck carriers to a lesser extent.

GTT Annual results presentation 2021

GTT in the burgeoning LNG as fuel market

The following section provides a detailed summary of GTT's activities in the field of LNG as a fuel since its entry in this market in 2017, compiled from the firm's annual reports:

2017 Commentary:

In November 2017, GTT was selected by the Chinese shipyard Hudong Zhonghua and the CMA CGM shipping company for the design of the cryogenic storage tanks of 9 LNG-powered container ships. For GTT, this order is the result of over four years' development and marks its entry into this emerging market.

Major industrial and commercial partnerships to speed up the development of LNG as a fuel. GTT signed several cooperation agreements with major players in the LNG fuel market in order to speed up the deployment of solutions that will benefit shipyards as well as shipping companies:

With the Wärtsilä Group (Finland) in the aim of exploring new market opportunities in the maritime sector, focused on LNG storage, the methods for supplying LNG fuel to engines, and related services.

With DSEC (South Korea) to meet the requirements of customers who want to adapt LNG membrane containment systems to all types of vessels (ocean liners, container ships, bulk carriers, ro-ro ships, etc.).

With Cosco Shipping Industries (China), notably for the construction and renovation of LNG-powered ships and small LNG carriers.

2018 Commentary:

LNG fuel activity:

An order for an LNG bunker ship with a capacity of 18,600 m3 was recorded at the beginning of the year. Operated by ship-owner Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. and chartered by Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS), this ship will be dedicated to supplying LNG to the future container ships of CMA CGM.

with a capacity of 18,600 m3 was recorded at the beginning of the year. Operated by ship-owner Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. and chartered by Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS), this ship will be dedicated to supplying LNG to the future container ships of CMA CGM. In July 2018, GTT also recorded an order from the Vard shipyard to build LNG tanks for the Commandant Charcot, the first LNG-powered cruiser icebreaker.

2019 Commentary:

GTT received four orders in 2019 to design tanks for six merchant vessels and two bunker vessels:

In March 2019, GTT received an order from the Sembcorp Marine shipyard for the design of tanks for an LNG bunker vessel of 12,000m³ on behalf of the ship-owner Indah Singa Maritime Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

of 12,000m³ on behalf of the ship-owner Indah Singa Maritime Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL). In April 2019, GTT received an order from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua for the design of an LNG tank of 6,500m³ as part of the conversion of a very large capacity container ship for the German ship owner Hapag Lloyd.

for the German ship owner Hapag Lloyd. In June 2019, GTT received an order from the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. for the design of LNG tanks of 14,000m³ for 5 new giant container ships on behalf of a European ship owner;

on behalf of a European ship owner; In December 2019, GTT received an order from the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard for the design of tanks for an LNG bunker vessel of 18,600m³ for the Japanese ship owner Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL). The vessel will be operated by ship owner MOL and chartered by Total.

2020 Commentary:

GTT did not receive orders in 2020, due mainly to the low number of new ships built. However, CMA CGM’s first LNG-powered ships have been delivered; they will be the new flagships of the merchant navy.

2021 Commentary:

GTT received orders to equip 27 vessels with LNG as fuel in 2021, a volume that outstrips all orders taken by GTT in previous years. This includes:

An order by Chinese shipyards Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. and Jiangnan Shipyard Co., on behalf of CMA CGM, is to equip 12 very large LNG-powered container ships .

. An order at the end of June 2021 from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to equip 5 very large container ships for Asian ship-owner Seaspan, a subsidiary of Atlas Corp, and Israeli charterer ZIM.

for Asian ship-owner Seaspan, a subsidiary of Atlas Corp, and Israeli charterer ZIM. In September 2021, GTT received one order from Korean shipyard HHI to equip 2 container ships and another order from Korean shipyard SHI to equip 6 new container ships .

and another order from Korean shipyard SHI to equip . Finally, in November 2021, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard placed an order with GTT to equip 2 container vessels.

2022 Commentary:

GTT booked 42 orders in 2022, a new record for this business line, despite the high price of LNG in Europe hampering sales momentum in the fourth quarter.

GTT has received an order from Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), for the fuel tank design of 6 LNG-fueled container vessels .

. GTT has received an order from Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, for the fuel tank design of 3 LNG-fueled container vessels .

. GTT has received an order from Chinese shipyard Jiangnan for the LNG fuel tank design of 4 very large LNG-fueled container vessels .

. GTT has received an order from iKorean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, for the fuel tank design of 3 LNG-fueled container vessels .

. GTT has been chosen by Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of 4 LNG-fueled container vessels .

. GTT has been chosen by Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of 6 LNG-fueled container vessels .

. GTT has been chosen by Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of 4 LNG-fueled container vessels .

. GTT announces that it has received an order from Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of 6 new LNG-fueled container vessels.

2023 Commentary:

Orders received from the summer onward mark a resumption this activity as LNG spot prices stabilized.

In July 2023, GTT received an order from Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang, to design the cryogenic tanks for 10 LNG-powered ultra-large container ships .

. In October 2023, a new order for 5 large container ships was received from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on behalf of Yang Ming. This is the first time that a Chinese ship-owner has chosen LNG propulsion technology for its container ships.

was received from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on behalf of Yang Ming. This is the first time that a Chinese ship-owner has chosen LNG propulsion technology for its container ships. a dual-fuel Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), which incorporates a 12,500m3 LNG tank equipped with GTT's In October 2023, GTT and Deltamarin have obtained an Approval in Principle ( AIP ) from Lloyd's Register for their innovative design of(VLCC), which incorporates a 12,500mLNG tank equipped with GTT's technology.

All of this can be summarized by the graph below from GTT's 2022 Results presentation, which displays the yearly orders of large LNG-fueled containerships, as well as GTT's share of that market. Interestingly, GTT appears to have a very strong competitive position in this market, albeit not quite as dominant as for the LNG carriers market.

In 2022, GTT's market share increased sharply to 56%, up from 26% the prior year. It is not very clear to us who GTT competes with in this specific market, but some of the names that have come up in our brief research include Delta-marin, MAN Energy Solutions, and TGE Marine Gas Engineering. Let us know in the comments if you know more about who GTT competes with in the market for LNG as a fuel.

GTT Annual results presentation 2022

Impact on GTT's financials

Turning to how the potential development of the LNG as a fuel market is likely to impact GTT's financials.

In 2022, GTT generated a measly EUR 6.8 million from this activity, representing about 2% of total sales. But in the first 9 months of 2023, GTT started to benefit from the large number of orders received in 2021 and 2022, and royalties generated by the LNG as a fuel business increased to EUR 20 million, up 596% year-on-year (yoy). According to our estimates, GTT will earn approx. EUR 25 million from LNG as a fuel in 2023, representing about 6% of total revenues.

Going forward, we estimate that GTT will win an average of over 100 orders taken annually between 2023 and 2032, which represents approx. 30% of the estimated market potential of 3,500 vessels over that period (broken down into 50% of vessels opting for an LNG solution, and a 60% GTT market share). It is unfortunately very difficult to estimate the average value per order, as there is little historical data available to date, and GTT does not publish their estimation of the value of the LNG order book, as it does for its core business. We estimate an average value per order of EUR 1m, but this is based on very limited data and should be considered as guesswork more than a precise estimation at this point. We will know more about the average value per order over time as more data becomes available, and especially if GTT decides to publish their estimation of the value of their LNG order book.

All in all, according to our estimates (based on the preliminary assumptions described above), we believe that LNG as a fuel could develop to be a very meaningful activity for GTT going forward. As shown below, we believe that sales from LNG as a fuel could grow at a compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of close to 30% from EUR 25 million in 2023 to EUR 130 million by 2032. There is, however, a fairly high level of uncertainty about how the market of LNG as a fuel will develop over time.

GTT Annual reports, Oyat estimates

In pursuing this new market, GTT applies the exact same business model as for its core activity, whereby the company earns royalties from the use of its membrane technologies on a 'per surface area' basis. As a result, there is no reason to believe that LNG as a fuel would have a significantly different margin profile as the core business. GTT very much remains a specialized R&D and commercialization organization.

Concluding remarks

In our first article on GTT dating back to 2021, we described the company as being the technologically dominant player in the fast-growing niche of LNG containment systems.

The start of the armed conflict in Ukraine in early 2022 massively disrupted the energy complex, and especially natural gas, to the benefit of LNG which is the only way to transport gas without making use of pipelines. As a result, GTT recorded a gigantic order intake of 165 orders for its core business in 2022, increasing its backlog to 274 orders by year end, worth an estimated EUR 1.6 billion in sales. This compares to an average order intake of approx. 45 order per year in the previous decade.

As these orders are built and delivered over the following 3-4 years, GTT will experience a massive growth in sales and profits over the 2022-2026 period. But given the huge spike in order intake in 2022, and subsequent moderation in 2023 with less than 80 orders won, it appears likely that sales will peak sometime in 2025 or 2026, and may well decline for a couple of years thereafter before resuming a growth trajectory.

LNG as a fuel will perhaps help cushion the blow over that period, but perhaps more importantly, it should be regarded as a potential additional structural growth driver over the mid- to long-term.

Regarding intrinsic valuation, it's easy to understand the optimism that currently surround GTT. Business has been booming, and profits are set to increase rapidly over the coming years. There is a very high level of visibility in the short-term, and the business is generally disconnected from the cyclicality of the world economy. Some might look at consensus estimates of close to EUR 10 per share in EPS by 2026, and think that this company should be worth EUR 200 per share.

But we caution those thinking along those lines of the fact that they may be basing their estimation of intrinsic valuation on peak earnings. By the time next year rolls around, and the market starts to focus on declining earnings, perhaps as early as 2026 or by 2027, it may decide to meaningfully re-price the stock.

In our view, the long-term intrinsic worth of GTT's shares is approx. EUR 100 per share, based on the present value of future cashflows (discounted at 9%). We wouldn't require a large margin of safety for this high-quality company, especially at present with very positive earnings momentum over the coming years. So that would make us buyers below that level.

We could of course by wrong about GTT, as we have in the past. It is fair to say that historically, we have underestimated the company, as reflected by the mea culpa in our last article on GTT.

Feel free to let us know what you think about the company and how much it's worth in the comments section.

Appendix

