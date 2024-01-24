JuSun

It's been a while since I last visited Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) here with a 'Strong Buy' rating back in May of last year, and I'm glad I stuck with my buy and hold thesis on the stock over this time.

While the dramatic rise in the S&P 500 (SPY), driven by the growth in a number of mega-cap tech stocks like Apple (AAPL) and Meta Platforms (META), has caught attention-grabbing headlines, stocks like SPG that were dramatically undervalued have had solid-performing runs of their own.

This is reflected by SPG's 40% total return since my last piece in May, far outperforming the 18% rise in the S&P 500 over the same timeframe, as SPG's operating fundamentals have shown continued strength. This is not to mention the 158% total return since when I first covered the stock in July 2020, noting at least a $100 valuation based on my estimate of even a bad case scenario, at a time when some investors viewed SPG as being dead money.

Admittedly, past returns are not an indicator of future performance, as most investors well know. While I don't expect the same level of returns going forward, in this article I will revisit the stock and discuss why SPG remains an appealing value and income stock at present, so let's get started!

Why SPG?

Simon Property Group is one of the largest and oldest REITS on the market today. It's also an S&P 100 company and has properties across North America, Europe, and Asia. This includes an interest in 230 properties comprising 183 million square feet including malls (primarily Class A), Premium Outlets, The Mills, and International Properties.

SPG also owns 84% of Taubman Retail Group, a stake that rose by 4% in the second half of last year after the Taubman family exercised their right to sell more of their interest to SPG. It's worth noting that Taubman properties have continued to do well, with a 4% growth in property NOI during the first nine months of last year.

SPG's stock price has suffered from the narrative around a retail apocalypse over the past 7-8 years. However, it's important to take a step back and look at history, as bottom-line results where it matters the most. SPG actually grew its FFO/share to record levels in the 2018-2019 timeframe, before taking a dive during the pandemic, when retailers were forced to close, and consumers shopped at home. Since then, retailers and consumers alike have gotten a renewed appreciation for in-person experiences and as shown below, SPG's FFO/share has largely recovered to $12.09 for the trailing 12 months while seeing upward momentum.

YCharts

SPG's recent share price performance is also supported by solid operating fundamentals, with portfolio NOI growing by 4.3% YoY (U.S. domestic property NOI grew 4.2%) during the third quarter. Momentum also appears to be on SPG's side, as the most recent reported quarter's results reflect faster growth compared to the nine months' NOI growth of 4.0%.

Additionally, tenant demand appears to remain strong, especially as it relates to quality locations with plenty of foot traffic, as in those owned by SPG. This is reflected by the base minimum rent ring by 3% YoY and occupancy rising by 70 basis points to 95.2% over the trailing 12 reported months.

Looking ahead to Q4 results and beyond, I would expect to see continued strong momentum, especially as it relates to new leasing at the company. This is reflected by strong demand for space, both new and expansion of existing stores, among luxury brands as they seek eyeballs and foot traffic beyond department stores. This is supported by comments from the CFO of SPG during last month's Goldman Sachs (GS) US Financial Services conference:

Q: as we think about the leasing environment, that too has been robust for the last several quarters. So, what's the current leasing environment like, the types of tenants you're doing deals with now? A: Sure. We really have not seen any material change in demand for space throughout the year. It's going to be a record leasing year. Through 9/30, we've executed about 15 million square feet of leases. Across the portfolio, about 30% of that are for new deals. As we think about the portfolio, it really spans three different asset classes, which is full-price malls, outlets, and the mills product. We're seeing strong demand across all three of those categories. On the full-price side, we continue to see a strong bid from luxury retailers looking to access our real estate and expand their footprints, both geography and space-wise. There's been a sea change somewhat in that business in the sense - of luxury retailers have come out of department stores and are looking at establishing nameplates themselves in a direct-to-consumer business. And so, we're benefiting from that experience across the portfolio.

SPG could also benefit in the medium- to long-term from developments in both North America and Asia. This includes the recent starting of construction on Jakarta Premium Outlets, the first Premium Outlet location in Indonesia that's slated to open in February 2025. This and potential future projects would give SPG the ability to capture a piece of the economic growth in the region. As shown below, Indonesia, among other countries in Southeast Asia, has seen around 5% annual GDP growth since 2022, and that's expected to continue this year.

GDP Growth In Select Asian Countries (World Bank / Statista)

SPG's developments are supported by a strong balance sheet with an A-/A3 credit ratings from S&P and Moody's, and $8.8 billion worth of liquidity, comprised of $1.4 billion in cash on hand and $7.4 billion in available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Importantly, SPG has strong fixed charge and unsecured interest coverage ratios of 4.5x and 6.0x, respectively, and its net debt to TTM EBITDA ratio stands at a reasonable 6.2x. This leverage ratio should decline over time as contributions from development projects contribute to the bottom line. Debt maturities are also well-laddered. As shown below, SPG has just 7.8% to 12.5% of debt maturing annually between now and the end of 2026.

Investor Presentation

Risks to SPG include the potential for economic adversity due to inflation, should consumers pull back on spending, as this could put pressure on retailers and their expansion plans at SPG's properties. Additionally, higher interest rates also pose a risk as that would raise SPG's interest expense. This was reflected by the $0.07 hit to FFO/share in the latest reported quarter as a result of higher rates.

Nonetheless, higher interest rates should be manageable, due to the aforementioned debt maturity schedule with a weighted average debt term of 6.9 years. As shown below, SPG's weighted average interest rate remains low at just 3.6%.

Investor Presentation

Importantly for income investors, SPG currently yields an appealing 5.4% dividend yield, which sits well above that of the S&P 500. The dividend is also well-covered at a 61% payout ratio and was raised twice last year. At the current quarterly rate of $1.90, SPG's dividend sits close to the pre-pandemic rate of $2.10.

Considering all the above, I continue to see value SPG at the current price of $142 with a forward P/FFO of just 11.7, still sitting comfortably below its normal P/FFO of 14.5. While I no longer view SPG as being a 'Strong Buy', I believe a 'Buy' rating is still warranted considering SPG's rising operating fundamentals and discount to historical valuation. With a 5.4% yield, SPG could achieve market-level performance even with a 4-5% annual FFO/share growth rate, which I believe is achievable. Plus, a potential return to its mean valuation could give further upside.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

Despite the challenges faced by retail real estate in recent years, SPG has proved to be a resilient player in the industry. With strong and growing fundamentals and developments in both domestic and international markets, as well as a solid balance sheet and attractive dividend yield, SPG remains an appealing investment opportunity for income-oriented investors looking for long-term growth potential.

While there are risks to consider, such as potential economic headwinds and rising interest rates, I believe SPG is well-positioned to continue delivering value to shareholders given its aforementioned attributes. I no longer view the stock as being a 'Strong Buy' due to valuation but rather rate it as a 'Buy' for continued dividend growth and potential share price appreciation potential.